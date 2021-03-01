Wow. March. How'd that happen?
We here at FishOn are feeling — dare we say it aloud? — optimistic. The days are warmer and longer. We've moved into the final phase — Phase MMXXI, or Code Fuchsia — of the pandemic restrictions. And somewhere they're playing baseball. No one seems to be watching or covering it. But the lads are still out there scaling the pea about, so there is hope.
The best thing that happened to us in the past week was our discovery of a really great recipe for Thousand Islands salad dressing.
We here at FishOn are pretty sure that most of the great salads of our lives came with Thousand Island dressing. In dark restaurants and on really cold plates. This recipe is so good — we think it's the tarragon vinegar — it should be called Two Thousand Islands.
This is how we take our pleasures these days. The little things. A book here. A movie there. An honest-to-God joke being told. The 99-cent things. This is how we remain sane, or as close to it as one really wants to come.
Still, optimism is not really our wheelhouse. We've always found it a tad too sunny, too inviting of unanticipated calamity. We are New Englanders and we know the world is filled with terrible forces and that most of them will take a run at us sooner or later.
We will try. We will surf the wave of optimism for as long as we can stay on the board.
But inside we will know it's only a matter of time. We will sense the rustling in the tree line and know ambush awaits. And we will be curiously comforted.
Ride on the Fishbrain
So, here's something remotely interesting: Based on activity on fishing applications, it appears that fishing was one of the few recreational pursuits to become more popular during the pandemic. So sayeth a story in the Tampa Times.
"Fishing gave them a way to safely entertain themselves outdoors," the piece stated. "It's also why mobile applications like Fishbrain became so popular."
Fishbrain, according to the story, lets anglers document where they catch a fish, the species caught, the type of bait employed and more.
"Almost five years ago, Fishbrain had 2.2 million users after its 2013 launch," the piece stated. "This year, the app has grown to more than 8.5 million across the United States. It's no coincidence the Swedish company saw a surge during the pandemic.
A Swedish fish company? That's too good.
Lisa Kennelly, Fishbrain's chief marketing officer, said the company also saw an increase in people using the groups feature to find new connections.
"We really saw those take off, and people really were looking for ways to connect," Kennelly said. "People were organically forming these groups and sort of creating jokes and memes together. It was so cool to see people really trying to find that community."
FishOn Baseball Quiz question
On this date in 1969, Mickey Mantle — saying "I can't hit when I need to" — announced his retirement because of unrelenting injuries.
Who was the last pitcher Mantle faced at the very end of his 18-year, Hall of Fame career? We're feeling generous, so we'll give you a hint: The same pitcher also surrendered Mantle's last home run. The answer is serving up dingers down below.
Truckin', got my fish cashed in
On Feb. 18, the Massachusetts State Police's commercial vehicle enforcement section teamed up with the Massachusetts Environmental Police for a little roadside frivolity on Interstate 195 eastbound in Seekonk.
The location specifically was chosen "because of the extremely high volume of commercially shipped seafood" that departs New Bedford daily.
"The goal of the operation from the MSP's perspective was to enhance highway safety by identifying any commercial vehicles with potentially dangerous violations, to take enforcement action when necessary, and to educate drivers of the relevant regulations and the documents they are required to carry for inspection purposes," the state police said.
All told, troopers and officers inspected eight trucks. They found 34 violations, which translates to a pretty target-rich environment.
"Three trucks were placed out-of-service for safety violations, and one driver was placed out-of-service for not having a commercial driving license. Two trucks were found to be over the legal weight and their drivers were fined. One of the trucks was so overweight it was listing to the left and had to be offloaded."
The mean streets of Seekonk. That's why we stay away.
Just get it done
This came across our desk, and as a gift to all boat owners who moor their floating castles off Manchester, we repeat the gist here:
If you planned to renew the mooring permit, the time is nigh. To avoid the late fee, renewals are due today, March 1.
Mooring holders may pay online at http://manchester.ma.us/465/Town-Bills; mail the payment, postmarked March 1; or leave it in the dropbox outside Town Hall, 10 Central St.
Harbormaster Bion Pike may be contacted with any questions at harbormaster@manchester.ma.us or 978-473-2520.
FishOn Baseball Quiz answer
On Sept. 28, 1968, with the Yankees in Boston to close out the season, Mantle, batting third and playing first base, came to the plate in the top of the first inning to face Red Sox righthander Jim Lonborg. Gentleman Jim got Mantle to pop out to shortstop. Mantle then came out of the game, never to bat again. Eight days earlier at Yankee Stadium, Lonborg also surrendered Mantle's final career home run, No. 536.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
