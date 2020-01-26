We here at FishOn have stepped away from our royal duties and frankly the royal family couldn't seem more pleased. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got Canada and Frogmore Cottage, we got a couple of Keno quick picks and residency at the royal kennel in Dogtown, Scratchnsniff Cottage. We also got a hefty supply of flea-and-tick meds, which we plan on selling on the vibrant flea-and-tick black market. Queen Mum's the word.
A couple of weeks ago, we wrote about the Gloucester episode of the early 1960s television road trip series, "Route 66," and the cruel fate that left our Rocky Neck pal George Sibley — new nickname, Outtake — discarded on the editing room floor.
In the aftermath, we were approached by several people, including former City Council President Paul Lundberg (who really should know better), asking if we were aware of the on-the-water, television adventure series that shot its exteriors in Rockport in the late 1950s.
Great. Something else we didn't know. Does it ever end?
We sprung (sprang?) into action. We donned our SuperGeek researcher cape and tights and descended into the expansive FishOn archives which, you may be pleased to know, is the second largest subterranean library anywhere, right behind Hell.
And here's what we learned: The series ran in 1957 and 1958. It premiered Sept. 26, 1957, on CBS titled "Harbourmaster," airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. It ran opposite "Zorro" on ABC and Groucho Marx's "You Bet Your Life" on NBC. That's a pretty tough draw, right there.
The series revolved around Capt. David Scott, a crime-fighting boatyard owner — we see Gloucester Marine Railways' Viking Gustafson reprising the role in the remake — on Scott Island. Barry Sullivan played the lead. Paul Burke played his trusty sidekick, Jeff Kittredge. The revolving cast included some ultimately familiar television faces such as Larry Hagman, Martin Landau and Suzanne Pleshette.
In January 1958, it was renamed "Adventures at Scott Island" and moved to ABC. It aired Sunday nights at 8:30, opposite (gulp) "The Steve Allen Show" on NBC and (double gulp) "The Ed Sullivan Show" on CBS. It did not survive past May 1958.
There's way more and we plan on doing a much longer and larger lookback piece on the series in the pages of the Gloucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com. So, keep a crime-fighting orb peeled for that.
Mea culpa. Mea maxima culpa
OK, well, this is embarrassing. We made a mistake in last week's FishOn column. We probably made more than one, but we're owning up to this one because some people just can't shut their pie holes.
The top of last week's column dealt with Rockport lobsterman Larry Stepenuck's discovery of a mysterious lobster tag he took off a 3 1/2-pound male lobster that he hauled up in the summer of 2017. He presented the tag to us and ordered us, under penalty of friendship, to trace its lineage back to whomever tagged the lobster.
In the telling of the tale, however, we booted one. We asked Larry where he had caught the lobster. He told us off the tip of Straitsmouth Island. For whatever reason, we wrote he caught it while fishing off of Stellwagen Bank, which, you know, is kinda-sorta off-limits to such commercial practices.
This mistake resulted in grievous injury to what remains of Larry's reputation as a fisherman and person. On the bright side, it helps his cause as an aspiring anarchist. So, silver lining right there.
In short, he caught a tremendous amount of, um, blowback from his fishing buddies. One, who shall remain nameless (but goes by the initials Mark Ring), said Larry has never been near Stellwagen Bank, "except for maybe the savings bank."
Someone else said it couldn't have been Stellwagen Bank because Larry doesn't lobster anywhere he can't walk home from. Oh, wait. We said that.
Anyway, we're sorry for the error. We have corrected it online. We have acceded to all of Larry's demands for contributions to his favorite charities, though the "Jack for Jack Magner Fund" seems a tad suspicious.
The good news? We ultimately solved the mystery of the tagged lobster in a story that ran last Wednesday in the pages of the GDT and online at gloucestertimes.com. You should check it out.
Let the fans fill out the lineup card
Apparently we aren't going to know the identity of the new Red Sox manager until we see who runs out to the first base line during player introductions on Opening Day on March 26 in Toronto. Hey, what's the hurry?
Quick Red Sox managerial quiz: How many of the Red Sox' 47 managers actually played for the Red Sox?
Quick Red Sox managerial quiz answer: There have been 23, beginning with Jake Stahl in 1912 (the year Fenway Park opened) and ending ignominiously with Alex Cora.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
