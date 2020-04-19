Well, Happy Patriots Day everyone, though it doesn't really feel like Patriots Day, does it? No Boston Marathon. No Sox-Indians in the annual morning tilt at Fenway. Just a world in lockdown and all of us dressed like the James Gang.
But some things don't change. We woke today thinking about what we always think about on Patriots Day. We thought about the day we watched Rosie Ruiz hijack the 1980 Boston Marathon.
We had gone to Fenway with our pal Widge Merrill, where the Sox hosted the Chicago White Sox on a gloriously sunny and warm day — the hometown nine scored three in the eighth for a 9-8 win over the ChiSox — and then we made our way down to watch the marathon.
We were standing on the corner when Ruiz blew by us. We turned to Widge and said: "Man, she looks pretty fresh."
Well, why wouldn't she? Ruiz, who died last year of cancer at 66, probably only had run about a mile before she passed us. Not much patriotic about that, but we suppose she got what she wanted by etching herself into the lore of the world's most famous road race. To this day, we just don't understand what she expected to gain from it.
Watching the watchers
Local commercial groundfishermen breathed a double-sigh of relief last week. The New England Fishery Management Council voted 12-5 to postpone final action — initially anticipated for its June meeting — on the draft amendment that will set at-sea monitoring levels in the fishery for years to come. Fishing stakeholders argued the current immersion in everything COVID-19 made it almost impossible for fishermen to study the amendment in detail for public comment and that social distancing might have precluded final action at an in-person meeting in June (as opposed to a webinar).
And on Friday, NOAA Fisheries announced it is extending by two weeks its waiver period for at-sea monitors and human observers aboard vessels fishing in the Greater Atlantic Region. So, no observers or monitors until May 2 at the earliest.
Crawl in from the wreckage
The ocean floor on the southern end of the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary must look like the finals of a demolition derby. The spot is littered with at least five shipwrecks resting at depths between 16 and 27 fathoms. NOAA Fisheries is asking fishermen to avoid setting gear within 400 feet of the wrecks, whose north latitude and west longitude locations can be found online at www.fisheries.noaa.gov/bulletin/historic-shipwreck-avoidance-stellwagen-bank.
"We recognize that fishermen want to avoid shipwrecks to ensure the safety of the crew and because of the risks of damaging their gear when the gear gets hung up on a wreck or other objects on the ocean floor," NOAA Fisheries said. "Hanging up on a wreck can also cause serious damage to shipwrecks that have historical significance."
Roger, that.
Quick We Miss Baseball Quiz Question
This week's question comes courtesy of our Rocky Neck pal George "Outtake" Sibley, who to this day remains embittered about not making the final edit in the Gloucester episode of "Route 66" in 1961:
One Hall of Fame player played for the same Hall of Fame manager twice, but with a gap of 23 years. Who are they? Answer is getting loose in the bullpen below.
You want long? We've got long.
Every now and then we here at FishOn are gripped by the suspicion that we, as in humans, don't have the foggiest notion of what's really occurring in the deepest regions of oceans. It's like it's another party we weren't invited to attend. Sniff.
That's why we have really smart people out there looking for really interesting stuff. And sometimes they reward us with a doozy.
Researchers looking into what creatures live in the deepest waters off Australia's west coast came across something in March that might be the longest creature ever seen in the ocean — a spiraling siphonophore estimated to be 150 feet long.
Imagine social distancing with that in the line to get into Market Basket.
"Each siphonophore is a colony of individual zooids, clusters of cells that clone themselves thousands of times to produce an extended stringlike body," according to a story in the New York Times.
Using a remotely piloted deep-sea robot, they observed the creature at a depth of about 2,000 feet. The story described it as a "vast galactic swirl" of a coiling, stringy mass.
"The longest previously known creature is the lion's mane jellyfish — its tentacles can be up to 120 feet long," The Times story related. "By comparison, blue whales, while the most massive creatures ever to have lived, are nearly 100 feet long."
Quick We Miss Baseball Quiz Answer
The player was the great left-handed pitcher Warren Spahn and the manager was the Old Perfesser himself, Casey Stengel.
Stengel was the manager of the Boston Braves when Spahn debuted April 19, 1942. Fast forward to 1965. Stengel was in his fourth season as manager and master of ceremonies for the woeful New York Mets. Spahn joined the Metropolitans for the final season of his career. Legend has it they could not stand each other. But really, nobody but the writers liked Stengel.
Spahn, then 44, went 4-12, 4.36 for the Mets, appearing in 20 games and starting 19. The Mets released him in July and he finished the '65 season and his career with the San Francisco Giants. That same July, Stengel, 74, fell in the bathroom at Toots Shor's restaurant in New York and broke his hip. Requiring surgery, he retired after 95 games.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
