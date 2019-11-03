We here at FishOn love fish, but hate eggs. Want to take a wild guess where we stand on caviar? It's simple: We stand way over there, on the other side of the room, as far from the fish eggs as we possibly can get.
Still, who are we to rain on anyone else's egg parade? Caviar has been lionized as the signature snack of the 1-percenters, which, if we're being truthful, provides us a certain measure of solace in our entrenched and everlasting un-richness.
With our own eyes, we've seen people pile it on toast points. We've watched people drive hard to the hoop at the buffet, clearing out others as if they were kindling, to get at the little pearls of the gods. We've even seen people slurp it right off the spoon in a spectacle that should be barred by the rules of the Geneva Convention.
And now, if you're so inclined, you can combine your love of caviar with your obsession for your favorite NBA team. We can't think of two entities that deserve each other more.
New York City-based Pearl Street Caviar is offering tins of caviar branded with NBA team logos – including your Boston Celtics. The tins start at $25 for 12 grams of Siberian select caviar. Kaluga caviar is a bit steeper at $44.
A 30-gram tin will run you $64. And if you're just plain eggstatic over caviar, pony up $410 and you can get the big boy – a 125-gram tin that could feed a small nation. All tins come with a tin opener, a mother-of-pearl spoon and a small pouch.
Thankfully, they didn't come out with this last year. Kyrie would have been eating it on the bench. Here's a good marketing idea: They should film a commercial with Dwayne Wade playing one-on-one against a giant tin of caviar.
They could call it Roe v. Wade.
Maybe not.
Purple reign
While we're itemizing our litany of faults, we also should mention that we here at FishOn are also color blind. Seriously color blind. We have trouble with reds and greens. We once bought a car that we thought was red. It was pumpkin orange. We were once sent home from work because of the color scheme of our ensemble. We're so color blind that our softball team should be named the Dichromats.
Still, every curse contains a blessing. It says so right there in our fortune cookie philosophy of life. Our blessing, as it turns out, is that we weren't hoodwinked by the guy in Maine with the purple lobster. For us, purple is problematic anyway.
Allow us to recap: Last month, a lobsterman named Keith Potter was reported to have caught an incredibly rare -- possibly historic -- purple lobster in the waters off Winter Harbor, Maine. There were stories on television, in the newspapers and, of course, all over social media. Pictures of him smiling with his purple prey made the rounds.
Only, not so much. It turned out to be a joke. A huge homarus americanus hoax. Last week Potter unapologetically came clean.
"Stop messaging me about that fake purple lobster," he posted on a Facebook page. "It was a joke I posted in a closed group and someone took it and shared it. If you read the comments you can tell it was a joke and if you're butthurt over a photoshopped lobster please get a life."
Too bad. We had the perfect name for it: Prince.
Straight from the shark's mouth
We are forever inundated, it seems, with alarming reports of species dwindling and disappearing from the planet. So, it's nice to come across a story that is more about addition than subtraction.
According to a story from Agence France-Presse, Japanese researchers have discovered almost 1,000 new shrimp-like creatures -- named podocerus jinbe -- inside the mouth of a whale shark.
"This creature, which is usually 3-5 centimeters long, is amazing because they can live in so many different kinds of environment," lead researcher Ko Tomikawa told AFP. "But I didn't expect we would find one inside the mouth of a whale shark."
Our new friends have brown-colored bodies and hairy legs they use to help catch food.
"The mouth of the whale shark is probably a good habitat because fresh seawater, which is necessary for them to breath, comes in regularly, and food flows in, too," Tomikawa said. "And it also provides a safe place without any predators.
Can't wait to order a podocerus po'boy.
And speaking of sharks . . .
It appears, based on the tourism numbers, that our little coastal region has become a new travel destination for great white sharks. The monster pelagics were everywhere last summer, all over Cape Cod and even up here, off Cape Ann. We actually sat next to one one night at Tonno. Surprisingly, he ordered the chicken.
Here's a thought: Perhaps they relocated from South Africa.
According to a story on CNN, the great white sharks that used to overrun (overswim?) the waters of Cape Town, South Africa have all but disappeared.
"It turns out the genetic diversity of the South African whites is exceptionally low, making them more susceptible to external shocks like disease or environmental change," the CNN story stated, adding that genetic sampling showed the stock population to be around 300, well below the 500 needed to maintain the stock.
One potential cause: inbreeding.
"The report found that 89% of all sharks here had the exact same lineage," the story stated. "That inbreeding has resulted in a species less able to adapt to the changing conditions."
Others: killer whales, which hunt sharks, and humanoids, which nab them as bycatch.
"Some have proposed the sharks have just moved away," the story stated. "They are known to migrate large distances."
There you go. New neighbors.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
