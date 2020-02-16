We here at FishOn celebrate a different kind of Washington's Birthday than most folks. Nothing against our first president, who seemed a decent enough sort except for his, you know, ownership of slaves for more than half a century before freeing them in his will.
But there were times, both as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army and later as president, that Washington virtually held the young country together with his bare hands. We can have some respect for that. So happy birthday to the original OG, who would have been 288 years old come Saturday (his actual birthday).
We celebrate a George Washington today, just not that George Washington. Ours is a celebration of the life of George Washington, the baseball player.
Washington, whose birth name was Sloan Vernon Washington, is referred to as George in every baseball data base — including the official list of players who have suited up for the Chicago White Sox. We don't exactly know when he dropped Sloan and went with George, but it sure stuck.
Washington was born in Linden, Texas, on June 4, 1907. He played 128 games for the White Sox, in 1935-36, as a right fielder and pinch hitter. His major league debut came on April 17, 1935, with the White Sox visiting the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day.
Washington, 28, was the Chicago right fielder. He batted fifth and notched two singles in five trips to the dish against the legendary Lynwood Thomas "Schoolboy" Rowe.
Rowe had a fairly simplistic approach to pitching. No analytics, video, or scouting reports for the Schoolboy.
Asked how he prepared to face big league hitters, according to a profile from the Society for American Baseball Research, Rowe replied: "I just eat a lot of vittles, wrap my fingers around the ball and say to it, 'Edna, honey, let's go'."
Thankfully, his wife's name was Edna. Honest. You can look it up. But you probably won't.
Washington's final game in the major leagues was June 16, 1936, at Comiskey Park in Chicago against the Red Sox. In the ChiSox' 4-2 victory, Washington grounded out against Hall of Famer Lefty Grove and struck out against Jack Wilson. And that was it.
He played in the minors until 1950 -- hitting .387 to win the East Texas League batting title at the age of 42 in 1949 -- and then returned to Linden with Edna. He died there exactly 35 years ago today.
So, here's to the other George Washington. We'll blow the foam off a couple today in his honor.
Take it to the bank
NOAA's Office of National Sanctuaries has released its conditions report for the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary and all is not high cotton. The problem? As usual, it's those pesky humans.
"The Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary condition report indicates that water quality in the sanctuary is good, but habitat, living resources and maritime heritage resources continue to experience human impacts (vessel traffic, fishing, marine debris and ocean noise) and climate change," the report's summary stated.
The report identified several driving forces behind the concerns, including human demands for seafood, recreation and the easy access to the sanctuary from almost all points along the Massachusetts mainland.
The release of the report now triggers a review and potential revision of the sanctuary's management plan, with the public comment period running through April 10. NOAA has scheduled three public scoping meetings, including one at Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop on March 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Comments also will be accepted online at NOAA's eRulemaking Portal (use docket number NOAA-NOS-2020-0003) and by snail mail to NOAA Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, 175 Edward Foster Road, Scituate, MA 02066, Attention Management Plan Revision.
Got something to say? Don't be shy.
The envelope, please
We here at FishOn are all about healthy ecosystems, thus we were heartened to hear the Gulf of Maine Council is seeking nominations for a series of awards recognizing volunteers, maritime professionals, businesses and other organizations "for outstanding efforts to promote a healthy Gulf of Maine ecosystem."
How can the far-flung FishOn staff not be up for one of these? Where are we, Iowa?
The council is seeking nominees from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
There are five awards and we think our best shot is the Sustainable Community Award that goes to a community, or group within a community "for exemplary work in achieving sustainability outcomes related to the environment and economy."
Man, that's so us.
Nomination forms are available at www.gulfofmaine.org. The deadline for submitting nominations is March 27 and the awards will be presented during a June ceremony in Portland, Maine.
Fingers crossed!
Not so funny Valentine
There was no shortage of silly Valentine's Day stories humming around the ether world last week, but the New York Times had a really good piece on reproductive tales from the animal kingdom that didn't always end so well for one of the partners. We especially liked the section on octopuses.
"In the octopus world, the act of reproduction is fraught with risk," the story stated. "That seems to be especially true when smaller males mate with larger, hungry females."
It went on to recount how the male gets the female's attention by sitting nearby and waving his mating tentacle — a long, modified tentacle — at her. If she allows, he then inserts the tentacle into a duct in her body that leads to her ovary.
"After 15 minutes, as the mating ritual neared its end, the female sneaked closer to the male, rapidly extending her two front arms."
Ruh roh.
"The typically brown-colored male quickly turned white, attempting to flee. She strangled him, then hauled his dead body to her den."
Where, presumably, she ate him. With some fava beans and a nice chianti.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
