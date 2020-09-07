It's Labor Day. Happy Labor Day. We here at FishOn hope your day is filled with labors of love rather than labors of work. For our part, we plan the essentials: Some grilling and cold beverages, some swimming and, if the stars align, perhaps a spirited game of tossing the ol' Carolina League horsehide around, as we get ready for our own playoff run.
We will not, however, be listening to the Red Sox on the radio, unlike our usual Labor Day practice. We've endured enough. They play as if they're clinically depressed. And they're certainly depressing us.
You may have noticed that we've written a bit lately about the monitoring measure — Amendment 23 — being considered by the New England Fishery Management Council to set future monitoring levels for sector-based groundfish vessels.
It's a hot item. Conservationists are all for it. Local fishermen say it could spell the death knell for the industry. The council is expected to take final action on the measure at its September meeting.
The cities of Gloucester and New Bedford — the state's historic commercial fishing fiefdoms — weighed in. Not surprisingly, they are fervently against the council's preferred option, which would put monitors on every trip by every sector-based groundfish vessel — at an average cost of about $700 per day per boat.
"Monitoring in any fishery is an important component to fisheries management," the city of Gloucester stated in its comments to the council. "But the New England Fishery Management Council's preferred alternative of 100% at-sea monitoring on the groundfish sector program is excessive and in complete disregard of the socio-economic disruptions and extreme hardships that will be imposed on fishermen, their groundfish sectors and their communities."
And it goes on from there.
It scorches the conclusions of the draft environmental impact study that serves as the basis of the council's preferred alternative, saying it will not result in the stated goals of more catch accountability, maximizing collected data and minimizing costs for the fishing industry.
"When federal funds that have supported at-sea monitoring for the groundfish sector program ends, the dayboat fleet will be done," the city comments stated
The city comments also turn the water cannons on the viability of the current generation of electronic monitoring as an alternative to the human kind.
"The council needs to start over and craft monitoring measures, with an accompanying draft environmental impact study, that offer cost-effective monitoring programs that will result in true benefits to fishing businesses and their associated communities," the city stated.
So there you go. The battle lines are drawn.
Labor Day baseball quiz doubleheader questions
We had planned a simple on-this-day-in-baseball quiz question. But the passing last week of the great Tom Seaver compelled us to go with the Labor Day doubleheader, just like every team used to play during the game's golden age.
Question 1: On this date in 1935, Red Sox shortstop/manager Joe Cronin accounted for the final out in a 5-3 loss to the Indians at Fenway Park and did so in spectacular fashion. What happened?
Question 2: Tom Seaver, who joined the Red Sox in a June 1986 trade with the White Sox, recorded his fifth Red Sox win of the season, and the last of his 311 career wins, when he beat the Twins at the Metrodome on Aug. 18, 1986. Who played left field that day for the Twins?
Answers laboring down below.
We are not advancing this as a Labor Day BBQ option
Japan, Iceland and Norway are the only nations that still allow legalized commercial whaling, which is disturbing enough. But now comes word that the demand for minke whale meat in Norway is actually on the rise.
It used to be the bulk of the whale meat caught by Norwegian whalers was shipped to Japan. But now, according to a story in the British newspaper, The Guardian, Norwegians are beginning to consume more minkes after the government relaxed requirements for hunting the whales.
The Norwegian fishing minister is named Odd Emil Ingebrigsten. That's not our characterization of him. Odd is his first name.
Well, Odd Emil thinks the renewed culinary vigor for minke whales is a good thing.
"It is very positive that we are witnessing an increase in both catches and demand for products this year," Odd Emil told The Guardian. "The amendments are part of a general effort to have a timely and effective regulations in the Norwegian fisheries regulations. Unnecessary barriers to the participation in whaling activity were thus removed."
According to The Guardian story, whalers have harvested 484 minke whales so far in 2020. That is less than half the annual quota of 1,278, but already exceeds the 2019 landings of 429 minkes.
"Hopen Fisk, a company based in the northern Lofoten region, has reported increased interest in whale meat and sold out its yearly stock by July," the story stated. "Roy Storkersen, the office manager at Hopen Fisk, said he believed the recent rise could be linked to an increased interest in local cuisine and consumers growing tired of industrially produced meat such as beef and pork.
Conservationists, long critical of Norway's whaling practice, remain aghast.
Labor Day baseball quiz doubleheader answers
Answer 1: Cronin came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded, none out and the Sox down two runs. Cronin hit a line drive that caromed off the head of Cleveland third baseman Odell Hale and straight to shortstop Billy Knickerbocker for the first out. Knickerbocker threw to second and Roy Hughes relayed to first for a 5-6-4-3 game-ending triple play. Just another day at the yard.
Answer 2: The left fielder for the Twins was 24-year-old William Lamar Beane III, known better as Billy Beane, the Oakland A's executive and the inspiration for the film "Moneyball." Beane went 0-for-3 that day against Seaver to drop his batting average to .179. Three years later, his six-year, 148-game playing career would be over.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
