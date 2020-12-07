FishOn: Codfather pitching development in Dartmouth

We here at FishOn came across an interesting story last week on the website of Dartmouth Week, the news organization that chronicles all the hubbub down there on Massachusetts' South Coast. It was about none other than everybody's favorite fishing scofflaw, Carlos Rafael.
We wrote a while back that Rafael had been released early from his 46-month federal prison sentence. Well, apparently the man who incriminated himself all the way to the federal hoosegow by blabbing of his serial malfeasance to federal agents posing as Russian mobsters, soldiers on.
The lessons of discretion remain lost on Rafael. In the story, which deals with Rafael's new real estate ventures in Dartmouth, Rafael seemed to lack a morsel of contrition for the damage he inflicted on New Bedford, the entire Northeast groundfish and scallop fisheries and the laws of common sense and decency.
Consider the Codfather's comments on his exit from the fishing business and the millions of dollars the convicted felon received from the sale of his vessels:
"Actually, the government did me a favor by putting me out," Rafael said. "I ended up with a bucketload of money out of the deal, and instead of having the money in the bank, I'm investing it."
Well, sure. You get popped cheating all over the dial and trying to smuggle your ill-gotten proceeds to Portugal, and the common, everyday savings account just won't cut it. You need some action.
According to the story, Rafael and his son-in-law, Jeff Hathaway, are busy trying to buy parcels of land throughout Dartmouth, including a defunct golf club, and a lot upon which they hope to develop senior housing.
Hathaway conceded the pair's plans have generated suspicion in the community about the development and he diplomatically tried to mollify concerns. Rafael, not so much. From the story:
"But it could go the other way," added Rafael, who noted that he wouldn't need the town's approval to build affordable housing. "If they really fight me head on, then it would be a terrible mistake."
And in the best line of all, Rafael, when asked about possible uses for the defunct golf club, made it clear that more golf is not on the radar. Per the story:
"We're not golf people," he said simply. Rafael was still more direct. "I ain't getting into golf," he said. "I hate the game."
Finally, Rafael said his new projects aren't for him, but for his family. He's doing it for the kids.
"I hope I live a few more years, but it's going to be all for them," he said. "For me, I don't need it ... I don't need anything. I could be traveling the world and just going to Monaco and places like that, and do nothing. But that's my nature."
This Wheel's on fire
You may have seen a story wrote last week about a new exhibit at the Annisquam Village Library that documents the history of tuna fishing out of Lobster Cove and the rest of Annisquam.
The exhibit, which runs until Dec. 21, includes tuna fishing gear, log book excerpts, photos and other interesting stuff. It's available to the public when the library is open Mondays (3 to 5 p.m.) and Saturdays (9 to 11 a.m.) You should check it out.
In the course of reporting the story, we had the pleasure of speaking with Michael Wheeler, who got the whole exhibit ball rolling in the first place.
The Wheel (his new nickname courtesy of us here at FishOn) was very helpful. But more importantly, Wheeler became the only baseball fan we've ever met or spoken with who actually saw the great Satchel Paige pitch in person.
The year, according to The Wheel, was 1953, when Paige, then 46, was hurling for the St. Louis Browns. It was his sixth season in the newly integrated major leagues after 20 years in the Negro Leagues.
The Wheel, now 77, was a young phenom newspaper boy, delivering this very same newspaper in his Annisquam neighborhood.
The Gloucester Daily Times splurged on a Red Sox game at Fenway Park for its news carriers that summer. It ended up being a game against the Browns and Paige pitched in relief. But which game?
The Browns played the Sox six times at Fenway between May 19 and Sept. 12 in '53 and Paige pitched in five games.
"Pretty sure it was either the June 19 game (as school would have been out), but more likely Sunday, June 21, as we didn't deliver papers that day," The Wheel wrote in an email.
On June 19, a Friday night, Paige pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of Don Larsen, allowing two runs on two hits. On the 21st, Paige earned his seventh save of the season by pitching a spotless ninth.
"What I really remember was how long it took him to come into the game from the bullpen," The Wheel said. "It took him a really long time."
Well, he was 46. And he was Satchel Paige, who once said, "I never rush myself. See, they can't start the game without me."
Our own personal favorite Satchism: "Sometimes I sits and thinks, and sometimes I just sits."
Life in a nutshell, right there.
FishOn special Satchel Paige trivia question
Who was the last major leaguer to get a hit off Paige? The answer is dashing for second base down below.
Hoax populi
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary tells us that the word hoax is probably a contraction of the word hocus, which of course means to deceive or distract, as in hocus pocus. Whatever. All we know is that every hoax we've ever heard about is steeped in lies and malicious intent, not humor or sleight of hand.
And that brings us to last Thursday, when an alleged mayday call from a distressed fishing boat sent the Coast Guard scrambling in a search and rescue mission in the area of Sprucehead, Maine, only to discover the mayday was a hoax.
The fake mayday transmission, purported to be from a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel taking on water, is an unconscionable act, especially coming only 10 days after four Maine fishermen — including a native of Gloucester — were lost when the dragger Emmy Rose sank off the coast of Cape Cod. Without ever having a chance to issue a real mayday.
The Coast Guard said willfully communicating a false distress message is a federal felony and is punishable by up to six years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a $10,000 civil penalty. Punishment also could include a mandated reimbursement "to agencies for all costs incurred in responding to the false distress message."
Not enough, say we. We think the punishment needs to make a more stylized comment of zero tolerance. We think whoever did it should be lashed to an offshore weather buoy for a couple nights before being shipped to the slammer. But we're open to further suggestions.
FishOn special Satchel Paige trivia answer
The last man to record a hit off the immortal Leroy Robert "Satchel" Paige was Carl Michael Yastrzemski on Sept. 25, 1965. Paige was 59 (59!!) and Yaz was 26. Paige had been brought out of retirement by Kansas City A's owner Charlie Finley for one last appearance. He started and pitched three scoreless innings against the Red Sox, allowing only one hit — a two-out double by Yaz in the first inning.
