The Gloucester Schooner Festival, set for Labor Day weekend, is back after a year's hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that's good news for FishOners everywhere. The field, according to Michael DeKoster at Maritime Gloucester, currently sits at 27 vessels — including one of our favorites, Columbia.
The sleek replica of the classic Gloucester schooner will be returning to America's oldest seaport for this edition of the festival, bringing back memories of her stirring 2018 visit with the Bluenose II. And while it may not carry a For Sale sign, the steel-hulled product of the Eastern Shipbuilding yard in Florida is available if you have an extra $11.95 million sitting around.
According to a story on boatinternational.com, the 145-foot Columbia has state-of-the-art navigation systems, air conditioning and other modern conveniences.
"The interior is in mahogany and accommodation is currently configured for up to 12 guests in four cabins consisting of a master and VIP with Pullman berths and two twins with bunks and Pullman berths," the story stated. "The open-plan main saloon of this yacht for sale has comfortable settees to starboard, a dining area for 10 guests to port, a bar, a fridge, ice maker, wine cooler and an entertainment center including a 46-inch HD television screen."
Columbia is powered by a 587-horsepower diesel that affords a cruising speed of 10 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Columbia is the replica of one of Gloucester’s most famous schooners. The original Columbia was designed by W. Starling Burgess and built in 1923 by Arthur Dane Story at the historic Essex shipyard that bore his name.
So what are you waiting for? You know you've been thinking of upgrading from your current Zodiac. Time to take the plunge, commodore.
Weekly FishOn baseball trivia question
On this date in 2002, Barry Bonds became the fourth major leaguer to reach 600 home runs in his career — joining Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays in the exclusive club. Since then, five more players have joined the club. Who are they? The answer is doing bat flips down below.
Feed your head
How's your noggin? Firing on all cylinders? The consider yourself among the fortunate who don't experience often-debilitating migraine headaches. They can be a real pain in the head, as well as other anatomical regions.
And for those FishOners who do suffer from migraines, there may be hope. And that hope, as with many other health issues, could come from eating more fish.
According to a story in the New York Times, a new study has linked possible migraine relief with a diet heavy in omega-3 fatty acids and low in omega-6 fats contained in vegetable oils and other sources.
"For people who want to try this diet on their own, the researchers said the simplest way to increase omega-3 intake is to eat more fatty fish, such as sardines, anchovies, salmon, albacore tuna and trout," the story stated. "Some of the best and most affordable options are canned and pouched fish. For vegetarians, good plant sources of omega-3 fats are ground flaxseeds, chia seeds and walnuts."
Tanya Kamka, of North Carolina, frequently suffered from migraines before joining a clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. But the migraines seemed to disappear after she dedicated herself to the omega-3-dominated diet.
"I haven't had a migraine, not even a mild one, in over two years," Kamka told the NYT. "Going from having one a week to not having any was just amazing to me."
Of course, with all diets, it's as much about what you don't eat as what you do.
"Another important component of the diet is avoiding fried, processed and fast foods, which are typically made with oils that are low in omega-3s and high in omega-6s," the Times article stated. "Beth MacIntosh, a co-author of the new study, said that extra-virgin olive oil, avocado oil, macadamia oil, coconut oil and butter tend to contain low amounts of omega-6 fats."
In cod we trust
We got word late last week from the folks at the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute that its fisheries researchers have published a second article — this time in the August issue of "Ecology and Evolution" — that continues the institute's landmark work on the iconic Atlantic cod species.
The article "details the results of research dedicated to developing a molecular tool for distinguishing among spring- and winter-spawned cod, as well as males and females, in the Gulf of Maine."
If that doesn't get your heart racing, well, you just ain't trying.
We spoke with Tim O'Donnell, GMGI's senior research associate and the point man on the cod sequencing project for a story that will appear this week in the pages of the Gloucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com. So keep an eye peeled for that.
Ignore the brogue. Green crabs are not Irish
In the heady revolutionary days of the late 18th century, the French had a particularly pithy saying: Eat the rich. Here at FishOn, we say eat the invasive. And you can start with the European green crabs.
Toward that end, GreenCrab.org, along with various artists and Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, is hosting six popup events this summer at Massachusetts beaches and restaurants to spread awareness of the green crabs that present their own rigid dichotomy. On one hand, they are supremely invasive and destructive to coastal environments such as The Great Marsh. On the other, they're good eats.
"The beach events will feature a sculpture installation crafted from recycled fishing materials by local public artist Carolyn Lewenberg and green crab coloring books by designer Eileen Riestra," Mary Parks of GreenCrab.org said in an email. "We're also coordinating some restaurant tastings at the end of the month."
Unfortunately, none of the popup events are set for Cape Ann, so it looks like a road trip. The remaining events are Aug. 14 at Boston's Children's Museum; Aug. 19 at Carson Beach in South Boston; Aug. 22 at Winthrop Beach; and Aug. 29 at Wollaston Beach in Quincy. More info on the restaurant tastings to come.
Weekly FishOn baseball trivia answer
The other players with 600 homers are Sammy Sosa (2007), Ken Griffey Jr. (2008), Alex Rodriguez (2010) Jim Thome (2011) and Albert Pujols (2017). Rodriguez was the youngest to accomplish it at 35 years, eight days old. Jim Thome was the oldest at 40 years, 353 days old.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
