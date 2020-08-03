This is a true story. A true bird story. We'll call him Larry. Yes, another Larry.
A fortnight back, we were outside our secret FishOn safe house, going through the proper trade craft to make sure we were clean of all surveillance. We were also a tad lost. Well, it's a secret house. It can get tricky.
We were keying the lock when we heard this noise, something between a chirp and a yip. A baby bird was on one of the steps, looking right us and chattering away. Don't know what kind of a bird. Not big bird guys. But everybody can stand down. It wasn't a plover.
We leaned over and Larry didn't even flinch, just kept running his beak. Don't know what he was saying. Don't speak bird. But he seemed adamant. We left him and went inside.
Fast forward a week. Walking Willie the wonder beast in the park near the state fish pier and a bird swooped down and buzzed me like I'm the flight tower in "Top Gun." It landed a few feet away and started in again with the yadda-yadda. It was Larry.
He flew over and onto our forearm and walked up the arm to the shoulder. Cheeky fella. Then he went for the head. What are we, Mars? We drew the line at the head landing. Nothing good happens with a bird on your head. Larry flew off.
Reprieved the Willie walk early Saturday morning and ran into Tom Orrell of the Yankee Fleet greeting the day's anglers. Who shows up? Larry.
"See this bird?" Orrell said, as it jumped on his hand. "He's been diving at people all morning long."
We told our Larry tale.
"I call him Alfred, after Alfred Hitchcock," Orrell said with a snappy cinematic "The Birds" reference.
Is that a good bird story or what?
Baseball is Back (for now) quiz question
On this date in 1948, the Washington Senators visited the Cleveland Indians in a game that featured the second and fourth Black players ever to play in the major leagues. Who are the players? The answer is breaking down social barriers below.
The animal kingdom keeps coming for us
Last Thursday night, Brian Heney and friends caught a 5-foot sand tiger shark they estimated weighed 75 pounds and sported "big knarly (sic) teeth." But it's not so much what they caught as where they caught it. They landed the beast while cleaning their boat in Manchester's inner harbor (not a typo) after a night on the water.
"I have never seen this in my 16 years of fishing this area," Heney wrote in an email that included a picture of the beast.
Oh, it gets even better
"(We) saw that great whites and tuna are around Gloucester's breakwater," Heney wrote. "We saw a seal near our harbor with a big hunk out of its backside, too. Ocean is changing and almost as unpredictable as our world — amazing."
That one word for it. Terrifying would be another. Great whites at the breakwater feels eerily similar to barbarians at the gate.
Watching the watchers
Stop us if you've heard this one before: NOAA Fisheries, persisting in an increasingly bad optic and potentially dangerous policy, last week said it will begin redeploying at-sea monitors aboard Northeast groundfish vessels on Aug. 14 despite the continuing national surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. It extends the previous waiver period by two weeks.
"NOAA Fisheries has been working with the regional observer and monitor providers to enact safety protocols that match those that are in effect for vessel operators and crew during this continually evolving situation," NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Chris Oliver said in a statement announcing the extension.
Oliver said the agency has developed national criteria for vessels to be released from monitor and observer coverage on a trip-by-trip basis. Waivers may be granted if observers or at-sea monitors are not available for the trip or the observer providers "cannot meet the safety protocols imposed by a state on commercial fishing crew or by the vessel or vessel company on the crew."
And now the lawyers weigh in: "Within our limited authority, our efforts are intended to ensure observers and monitors are following the same safety protocols that fishermen are following," Oliver stated.
We're sure that makes everybody feels way safer.
Giving back and that's a fact, Jack
We here at FishOn aren't much for televised fishing ever since Gadabout Gaddis and his "The Flying Fisherman" left the airwaves. But we are big fans of Capt. Dave Marciano of "Wicked Tuna" fame for his wide-ranging benevolence to charitable and veteran-service groups.
Last week, Marciano showed up at the Action shelter in Gloucester and donated about 20 pounds of fresh yellowfin tuna for the dining pleasure of the shelter's staff and guests. Which was a wicked good thing to do.
Baseball is Back (for now) quiz answer
The Indians lineup featured centerfielder Larry Doby, the second Black player to break baseball's color barrier, and the immortal Satchel Paige, the fourth Black player to make it to the major leagues. With his start that night against the Nats, Paige also became the first Black pitcher to start a major league game. More than 72,000 fans packed Municipal Stadium that night and watched Paige earn the win in the Indians' 5-3 victory over Washington. Paige went seven innings, giving up three runs on seven hits. He struck out six and walked four. He also went 1-for-3 at the dish. Doby went 1-for-4 and scored a run. The Indians would go on to win the American League pennant and best the Boston Braves in the World Series in six games.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
