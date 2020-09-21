We here at FishOn are pretty sure we were dogs in a previous life. We base this wholly unscientific position on the fact that we love to be scratched, prefer to eat standing up and think nothing of taking the entire couch to ourselves. Perhaps we should pop into the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute and have them sequence the genomes from our bad selves.
If we weren’t dogs, then we prefer to believe that, at some point, we were Vikings. Real Vikings, not the Purple People Eaters bunch that plays in Minnesota.
Apparently, we are not alone in our fascination with the Vikings. According to a story last week in the New York Times, 90 researchers and DNA specialists recently completed a genetic survey of ancient humans from Europe and Greenland that reinforces much of what we know about the Vikes while offering new insights.
“Based on the DNA analysis and comparison to modern populations, they found that people genetically similar to modern Danes and Norwegians generally headed West in their raids and trading, while ‘Swedish-like’ people mostly headed East,” the piece stated. “The findings are based on graves of raiders or traders in England, Ireland, Estonia and elsewhere.”
Quick question: Do you ever stop to think what your grave will tell future researchers? We’ll save them the trouble: “Here lies FishOn. We liked beer, fried clams, spy novels and baseball. We may have been dogs in a previous life. Now get off our grave.”
Anyway, the survey also shows that Viking expeditions were a family affair.
Some of the the earliest evidence of Viking expedition is based on findings from a burial site dated to around 750 in Salme, Estonia. There were two Viking ships buried at the site. One contained seven men. The other had 34, along with weapons, provisions, dogs (!!!!!!!) and birds of prey.
DNA analysis showed that four of the men were brothers and they were related to a fifth man, who might have been an uncle. Or Orson Welles.
“We kind of suspected that you go raiding with your family, but it shows they really did,” Neil Price, one of the report’s authors, told the Times. “There’s a story behind that. ‘Saving Private Ryan’ or something.”
Baseball quiz question
On Sept. 19, 1939, Elmer Gedeon, a September call-up by the Washington Senators, collected the only three hits of his five-game major league career in a 10-9 win over the Cleveland Indians. What patriotic distinction did Gedeon later hold?
Don’t be so shallow
We here at FishOn know something about shallowness. Of, course we also know something about being in over our head. What can we say? It’s a full life.
The Coast Guard is embarking on a study of the nation’s shallow-draft waterways of 12 feet or less “to update its policies and make navigable waterways of the United States safer and more efficient.” And it would like to know what waterways users and stakeholders think.
“Our waterways have become increasingly congested and complex,” the Coast Guard said in announcing the study and request for comment. “While the number and size of vessels traveling through the U.S. Marine Transportation System has increased, the number and, in some cases, size of U.S. navigation corridors has not. The recreational boating industry has also seen steady growth over the last decade, further congesting the waterways.”
The goal of the study is to determine navigational requirements for the shallow draft system with a focus on “existing shallow water aids to navigation, future development projects, waterborne commerce transiting these waters and marine casualty information.”
Those with comments may send email them to CGNAV@uscg.mil. Use the subject line “Shallow Draft WAMS.
And speaking of the Coast Guard . . .
Hats off to our local Coasties from Station Gloucester who ventured out Friday morning in churning seas to help rescue a sailboat and its two-person crew after the vessel lost its rudder and was floundering in 7-foot seas about five nautical miles off Eastern Point.
The captain was delivering the sailboat Goodnight Moon from Portland, Maine, to Martha’s Vineyard when the vessel lost its rudder, and with it, its ability to navigate. The Coast Guard dispatched one of its 47-foot rescue boats at about 8 a.m. It located the Goodnight Moon within 30 minutes and and towed the vessel and its crew back into Gloucester Harbor and over to Brown’s boatyard. No reported injuries.
So, huzzah to them.
Baseball quiz answer
Of the more than 500 major leaguers who served in the military during World War II, Gedeon was one of only two players killed in action. The Cleveland native, a world-class track athlete at the University of Michigan, was piloting a B-26 bomber over France when it was shot down on April 20, 1944. On March 6, 1945, Harry O’Neill, a catcher who played in one game (without a plate appearance) for the ‘39 Philadelphia Athletics, was killed by a sniper on Iwo Jima while serving with the 4th Marine Division. They were both 27.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT