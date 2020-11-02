FishOn: Do herons fly at night?

We here at FishOn prize our loyal readership and always look forward to hearing from the three of them. They spare no quarter in their keen insights on what we do well (they'll get back to us) and what we do poorly (where to begin?) and we consider ourselves fortunate that they don't have better literary taste.
We received a missive last week from Mark Glendening, a denizen of Rocky Neck, asking if our staff ornithologist might be able to assist in solving a wee mystery. Unfortunately, our ornithologist is a bit under the weather (bird flu), so we're firing this out there in the hope that someone can shed some light on what Mark regards as bizarre avian behavior (good name for a band).
Apparently, Mark heard a strange sound coming from his roof about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and went outside to investigate. He saw nothing.
"As I stood in the hall looking around, I heard the noise again," Mark wrote. "So I looked up and there was a giant bird sitting on my skylight. I thought it was a gull, but 'big bird' did not have webbed feet. Upon closer inspection, it was a heron."
Why, Mark wanted to know, would a heron be flying around after midnight? (Maybe he works the sWING shift?)
"I am still spooked by this night visitation and would really like to know if this is a normal thing for a heron to do," Mark wrote.
In keeping with all past ability and practice, we have no idea. So we're tossing it out there to FishOners near and far, especially our legion of bird brains, to solve this mystery.
Let's get on it!
If you were a suckerfish, would you tell anyone?
Interesting story in the New York Times last week about a curious and tiny fish called remoras — also known, ingloriously we would say, as suckerfish or whalesuckers — that basically use blue whales as their personal Club Med.
"They hitch rides with cetaceans, sharks and other large creatures of the deep, attaching to them by means of a 'sucking disc' that sits of their head like a flat, sticky hat," the Times story stated. "They then act as a mobile pit crew, eating dead skin, parasites and leftovers of their hosts' bodies as they're dragged along upside down."
That's got to be a rush.
Researchers built a 3-D digital model of a blue whale — which stretches out to about the size of a school bus — to figure out why they prefer blue whales and how they manage to be-bop and scat about even while the whales were on the move. They found out that as the sucking disc "skims above the whale's skin, a low pressure zone forms between them — potentially helping keep the fish close."
Suckerfish, it would seem, are the perfect grooming product for the whale that has everything.
Baseball into football quiz question
As we mentioned last week, we would be shutting down the baseball quiz after the World Series and (hopefully) transitioning to football quiz questions. The problem, of course, is football is nowhere near as interesting as baseball. So, to make out path easier and our pack lighter, this week we offer a quiz question that is both football and baseball. Baby steps, mis hermanos, baby steps:
What former Patriots punter also played major league baseball? The answer is doing double duty down below.
Sawyer Free shoutout
We here at FishOn are loyal habitués of the Sawyer Free Library and we were most pleased last Friday when the library reopened its doors for scholarship, reflection and that cool library smell that tells you something interesting is just around the corner.
While it was shut down for the pandemic, the library and its staff deftly pivoted to home delivery and curbside pickup. It is no understatement to say those efforts have helped countless souls (our hands are raised) navigate the perils and frustrations of the pandemic. For that they should be recognized. And so it be.
Baseball into football quiz answer
Tom Yewcic, a two-sport star at Michigan State who died Oct. 20 at the age of 88, signed with the Patriots in 1961 after a short stint in the Canadian Football League. In 1961, he signed with the Boston Patriots of the AFL and served as their punter and backup quarterback through the 1966 season. But in 1954, he signed with the Tigers as an amateur free agent. He played in one game as a catcher in 1957 against the Washington Senators — 0-for-1 at the plate and a throwing error — before turning his attention solely to football. Yewcic punted 377 times for 14,553 yards in his Pats career and threw for four touchdowns.

