So, Happy Labor Day. We hope you are celebrating in Bizarro World fashion by not doing any labor whatsoever. That's what our Red Sox are doing, with a day off before they continue their playoff push by hosting the Twins in the heel of the hunt for a wildcard spot in the American League.
The Patriots? We're not sure. But given that the football is all about unceasing, grinding work and that the defending Super Bowl champs open up in less than a week, we're pretty sure there's some labor under way in Foxboro.
So, what to do? Well, you can work in your garden if you have one. If you don't, work in your neighbor's for a share of the bounty. You can work on your fantasy football research if you – as we do – have an upcoming draft. Tonight. Free pizza!
Of course, there's always fishing. Or you can just chill and grill or go for a swim or a sail. The world is your oyster. Time to look for a couple of pearls.
In keeping with the day, and our never-sated desire for ribs and beer, this will be a truncated version of FishOn.
To the FishMobile!
All-NFL fish name team
A couple weeks ago, in honor Mike Trout and his Angels visiting Fenway Park, we trotted out our All MLB fish name team. And we must say, it was very well received by each of the people that read the column.
But that's baseball for you. As much as people say they hate it and the games are too slow and go on for too long, folks around here really do love baseball.
And obviously they love the Pats and the NFL, though we FishOners would be much happier if our local pro pigskin franchise still toiled in the vineyard of the AFL. Still we thought we'd cobble together a similar list for the NFL.
Now, we ran into a couple of obstacles. First, there's no way we're going to fill out all 22 spots for offense and defense. There just aren't enough fish names. The second problem is that football players by and large have really boring names and very few nicknames. So, we'll just throw out the 10 best we could find:
Flipper Anderson, wideout for the Rams and others.
Dickie Bass, Rams running back.
Marlin Briscoe, who came into the league as a quarterback with the Broncos and ended his career eight years as a wideout with the Pats.
Ernie Koy, running back with the New York Football Giants.
George Herring, a punter and quarterback on the original Broncos in the old AFL.
Claude Crabb, defensive back with the Redskins, Eagles and Rams.
Fish Smithson, now with the Raiders. His real name is Anthony. And he can't swim.
Bob Fry, a lineman with the '50s Rams and the '60s Cowboys.
Pike Johnson, the Boston native who played for the Akron Pros in 1920-21.
Gill Fenerty, the Holy Cross running back who played for the Saints.
The coach? Who else? The Tuna himself, Bill Parcells.
The broadcaster? Ron "Jaws" Jaworski.
Fish news you can use
Did you know that the state Division of Marine Fisheries publishes a newsletter? Well, it do. You should go online and check the newest edition of DMF News, a consolidated offering from the first two quarters of the year.
It has items about how recreational fishermen can avoid cod once they've reached their limit and another on measures established to protect herring spawning and another on river herring counts. There's also a piece on the agency's strategic plan. So if you want to know what DMF is going to be up to from 2019 to 2023, you're in luck.
You can find it online at mass.gov.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.