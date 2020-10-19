In last week's FishOn, we offered up our suggestions on how to improve NFL games by changing the rules governing fumbles and field goals. We believed the suggested changes were cogent, well-reasoned and long overdue. Most respondents thought they were lunacy.
The best response came from Rick Gonsalves in an actual, honest-to-God letter to the editor. Gonsalves is a pro football historian and statistician. According to his LinkedIn page, he is the longtime operator of the Cape Ann Kicking Academy and his email address is PROKICKSTATS@msn.com. We will listen to this man.
Unlike other (mean) respondents, Gonsalves didn't completely reject our field goal suggestion — no team may even attempt a field goal unless it is longer than 50 yards or there is less than one minute remaining in the half, fourth quarter or overtime — out of hand. Or out of foot. Though he did wonder what they were doing in a column ostensibly about fishing and other matters marine.
"I was wondering how this got into such a piece, but perhaps something more is going on under the ocean than we really know," Gonsalves wrote. "As a pro football historian and statistician, I find that this idea would not be a problem at all for NFL kickers this season as they made 31 field goals from 50 yards or more out of 50 attempts for a .600 average."
We also suggested banning all soccer-style kickers and returning to the straight-on Lou Groza technique for no other reasons than we're old and cranky. Our man Rick wasn't down with this proposal at all.
"Going back to straight-on kickers wouldn't be beneficial because it would hurt field goal accuracy as soccer-style kickers are much more on target," he wrote. "From 1970 to 1975, when there was almost an equal number of straight-on and soccer-style kickers, the side winders outperformed the conventional kickers four seasons to two, averaging .633 to .584 mark."
He also informed us that the first soccer-style kicker was Fred Bednarski, a Polish national who kicked for the University of Texas in 1957. He also told us that France is the only European nation that has never had a kicker in the NFL. We're still checking on Liechtenstein.
In honor of Rick's, well-reasoned response, we're throwing a changeup and substituting a football question for the weekly FishOn baseball trivia question. The baseball question will return from quarantine for the World Series.
Football quiz question
Who was the last straight-on kicker to lead the NFL in scoring? The answer has got the old high tops on down below.
Flu shots for you and yours
The Fishing Partnership is reminding local fishing families of the importance of getting an annual flu vaccine shot, particularly in these desultory days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fishing advocacy group urges them to contact their primary care physician or the local Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to make an appointment for the shots that are covered under most health plans. The partnership reminds folks to make sure they bring their proof of health insurance. Those with questions or needing assistance in signing up for a health plan can contact the Fishing Partnership's navigator office at 2 Blackburn Center. The phone number is 978-282-4847.
You Brexit, you own it
Things are getting a tad tense over in the English Channel, where British and French fishermen have renewed their long-running Scallop War in wake of Britain's exit from the European Union.
According to the British newspaper, The Sun, in a scene right out of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," about 20 French scalloping vessels accosted two British scallopers — F/V Gal Macey and F/V Golden Promise — off the French coast near the Baie de la Seine.
The French did everything but call the Brits English pig dogs and catapult a mooing steer at them.
"They were surrounded by around 20 vessels and were pelted with objects including frying pans and rocks off the Normandy coast at around 1:30 a.m. Monday," the story in The Sun stated. "The hostile French crews even threw oil at the Gal Macey before firing a flare at the boat before apparently escorting them out of Baie de la Seine."
Brian "Winkle" Whittington, captain of the Golden Promise, said he was expecting trouble.
"We were about two miles apart and I had two or three boats around me," ol Winkle told The Sun. "(Gal Macey Capt. Scott Glover) had 15 around him. They were throwing oil at him and firing flares."
That doesn't sound particularly safe. Frankly, we're amazed the French didn't surrender on the spot.
Can't you smell that smell?
We're not completely sure why this is interesting, but it is. At least to us.
According to a story in the New York Times, researchers in Iceland have determined that a tiny fragment of the world's population carries a mutation that makes them immune to the scent of rotting fish. In Iceland, they figure it's about 2% of the population.
According to the story in the Times, a study of 11,000 subjects published last Thursday in the journal Current Biology showed "when faced with a synthetic odor that would put many people off their lunch, some test subjects smelled only the pleasant aroma of caramel, potato or rose."
Feel free to sniff the fish and discuss among yourselves.
Football quiz answer
Mark Moseley, kicking for the then-Washington Redskins, was the last straight-on kicker to lead the league in scoring. Moseley tallied 161 points in 1983 by hitting 33 of 47 attempts for a 70.2 percentage of made kicks. His longest was 51 yards. He also made 62 of 63 point-after attempts.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
