We here at FishOn are simple folk and we live by some pretty simple rules. Rule No. 1 is why stand when you can sit. Rule No. 2 is that any meeting that lasts more than 15 minutes and involves more than three people generally is a colossal waste of time for everyone.
The same principle, of course, can be applied to the various pledges, promises and plans issued by anyone running for elective office. And that brings us to our own Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her seemingly bottomless capacity, in her quest for the presidency, for issuing plans to cure everything but the common cold.
Warren's campaign last week released its most recent plan — a Blue New Deal for Our Oceans — and let's just say this is not the most fishing-friendly document on the shelf.
The 15-page document touches on many issues. It addresses expanding offshore renewable energy and building climate-ready fisheries. It talks about expanding community-based seafood markets and investing in regenerative ocean farming and building climate-smart ports.
It urges the protection of ocean habitats and the restoration of marine ecosystems. It calls for the end of offshore drilling and makes the case for that old environmental crowd-pleaser, expanding protected marine areas that would be closed to commercial fishing.
And on and on and on. It's a Utah lake. About a mile wide and an inch deep.
But nowhere in those thousands of words spread across 15 pages does the plan directly address the plight of the commercial fishing industry and the fishermen who have as much at stake in the blue economy as anyone.
It doesn't speak of escalating onerous regulations. It doesn't speak to the battles over fishing quotas, monitoring and questionable science. It doesn't touch on the aging of the fleet — both vessels and fishermen — and glosses over their financial, cultural and nutritional contributions to the communities in which they live and serve.
In fact, the word fishermen appears only three times in the entire plan.
It appears for the first two times in the section advocating the expansion of community-based seafood markets: "NOAA should make it easier for fishermen to sell seafood directly to U.S. consumers and include additional vulnerable species in the Seafood Import Monitoring Program — so the public can know where their seafood comes from and that it was caught in an ethical and sustainable way. And I will invest in America's young fishers by increasing funding for new business development programs established through the Young Fishermen's Development Act."
It appears for the last time in the section on expanding protected marine areas, where the plan states more protected areas would "also benefit fishermen because they replenish fish populations outside boundaries of the protected area." (And good luck with that argument.)
That's it. Two gloss-overs and the title of a legislative act.
Seems to us that the folks on the boats deserve better.
Oye, oye, oysters
Back in November, we wrote about the Massachusetts Oyster Project releasing 120,000 tiny Eastern oysters — 60,000 from an upweller at Maritime Gloucester and another 60,000 from the incubator at Marblehead Charter School's Shark Club — into the Mill River in the continuing effort to develop a sustainable local oyster fishery.
Now we have the total numbers: In 2019, MassOyster returned 240,000 oysters to Massachusetts waters, with half of them going into the water here and the remainder in Barnstable. That there is a bunch of bivalves.
Pass the cocktail sauce and lemons. And someone alert our pal Ozie, the oyster whisperer.
Viewing the world through a missing lens
There's a bit of a lens mystery afoot up in Maine. According to a story in the Boston Globe, the Fresnel lens that operated in the Marshall Point Lighthouse in Port Clyde, Maine, from 1835 to 1971, mysteriously vanished in 1974 from its last station of duty — the pier at the Rockland Coast Guard Station. Now officials at the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum have returned to the hunt.
"It is believed the lens may still be in the Rockland, Maine, vicinity," the museum said in a release. "Anyone with information that may help to locate the lens, which is United States Cost Guard property, please contact United States Coast Guard Curator, Arlyn Danielson at A.S.Danielson@uscg.mil or Nat Lyon, curator at the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum at nlyon.maine@gmail.com. No questions will be asked."
For the record, we don't have it.
Bridging the Cut
We also wrote last week about upcoming inspections scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday on the Blynman Bridge that spans the Blynman Canal. In the course of reporting that story we requested some info from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on the regular maintenance schedule for the 112-year-old bridge.
The info arrived too late to make it into the story, but it's still pretty interesting. So, consider:
The bridge, which opened (and hopefully closed ) 8,668 times in 2018, receives a routine bridge inspection every two years. The last routine inspection was on Dec. 10, 2018.
But because the bridge's superstructure and substructure are rated as structurally deficient, the bridge receives a special member inspection every six months. That's what inspectors will be performing this week.
The bridge also gets a fracture critical inspection every two years, with the next one scheduled for September 2021.
And because it is a movable bridge, it also receives a mechanical and electrical inspection every two years. The last one was performed last December. The next is scheduled for December 2020.
The Blynman Bridge's mechanical systems also are scheduled to be lubricated once per week. Usually on Friday.
Hey, just like us.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
