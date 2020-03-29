We here at FishOn are coming to you this week from the depths of — well, sure we were tempted to say despair, but we are made of firmer stuff than that — our sanctum sanctorum at the FishOn world headquarters hidden in the brambles of Dogtown. If you manage to trip over the secret entrance, the password is "Woof."
We're managing as well as can be expected. Plenty of food and refreshment. The usual electronic links to the outside world and a full slate of competitive games to keep us occupied.
The Scrabble tournament, played on separate boards in separate rooms as if we were playing chess by mail, was going particularly well until Foster, our insurrectionist black Lab, ate the "Q" just as we were about to spring "quartz" for the walkoff.
Bad juju for us. But good for Foster, who dropped a 10-pointer on his next walk that gave real meaning to the concept of social distancing. Still, a personal best for the big boy!
Apparently we reached the money round of the corona pandemic last week, as Congress passed the $2 trillion COVID-19 economic stimulus and relief plan to stave off the economic devastation, or at least soften the concussive blow.
As you may have read in the pages of the Gloucester Daily Times, online at gloucestertimes.com, and elsewhere, commercial fishermen are included among eligible seafood industry recipients of the relief dough.
Details of how much to whom remained scarce at the end of last week, but this we know: Congress will have the power until Sept. 30, 2021, to appropriate up to $300 million to assist fishery participants across the nation for losses incurred because of the novel coronavirus and its evil spawn, COVID-19.
They also are eligible to claim unemployment and to apply for low-interest loans from the $350 billion fund established for small businesses stung by the health crisis.
And just in case you're wondering who might be considered appropriate fishery participants, we offer you this from the language of the Senate bill: "For the purposes of this section, 'fishery participants' include Tribes, persons, fishing communities, aquaculture businesses not otherwise eligible for assistance."
Yet strangely, no fish are eligible. Who's a bigger fishery participant than them? If we were a fish, we'd be a tad miffed.
Anyway, no official word yet on how the funds will be distributed, though we'd expect it will run the same route as previous fishery disaster relief plans — with the Department of Commerce funneling funds to regions and individual states within the region responsible for doling out the funds.
But all of that remained unclear Friday. We will sniff it out this week and report back with alacrity. Which is a good Scrabble word.
Quick we-miss-baseball quiz: On this date in 1993, what well-known, longtime player hit his very first home run after appearing in games for 43 years? Answer down the road a piece.
A good bug. A fine bug
When the coronavirus first reared its deadly head, we here at FishOn had one thought: We always knew the biggest danger would come from the smallest organisms. When the truly bad stuff arrived, we knew it would be playing small ball.
So, we're a bit anti-bug. But perhaps no more, now that word has reached us through back channels that European researchers have discovered a bacterium that feeds on toxic plastic as if it were the all-you-can-eat fried shrimp bar at Sizzler.
According to a story in The Guardian newspaper of Great Britain, a new strain of Pseudomonas bacteria is the first known to attack polyurethane, which could be immensely good news for our oceans.
"When broken down, (polyurethane) can release toxic and carcinogenic chemicals which would kill most bacteria," the story stated. "But the newly discovered strain is able to survive. While the research has identified the bug and some of its key characteristics, much work remains to be done before it can be used to treat large amounts of waste."
Researchers, including the grandly named Hermann Heipieper of the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research in Leipzig, Germany, fed the bugs key chemical components of polyurethane in the laboratory.
"We found the bacteria can use these compounds as a sole source of carbon, nitrogen and energy," Heipieper told the Guardian, adding that it might be 10 years until the strain can be used on a large scale.
Quick we-miss-baseball quiz answer: On March 30, 1993, Charlie Brown the first and only home run in the 43 years of playing ball within the panels of Charles Schultz' comic strip, "Peanuts." The Chuckster hit his dinger off his pitching nemesis, Royanne Hobbs. No word if she knocked him down the next time up.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
