We here at FishOn were on a bit of a hiatus last week and our internal polling revealed almost no one noticed and even fewer cared, which tells us we probably should run for the U.S. Senate. What's a FishOner to do? That's just life here in the meaty part of the curve.
Though this nettlesome pandemic still hovers all around us, a good time was had by all on liberty. We ate a ton of seafood, tacos and barbecue. We swam in the ocean almost every day. We plowed through a chunk of our summer reading list and staged our own film festivals each night. We have the folks at Sawyer Free Library — and their curbside pickup — to thank for much of that. So a big shoutout to them.
And so slowly, civilization is returning and with it some tiny sense of normalcy. Major League Baseball and the NBA soon will be back in truncated and curious seasons. And just in time, because you can sense the frustration level rising among folks who are sick of navigating the rutted path of the COVID-19 virus.
Not to be a complete buzz kill, there's still a long way to go and too much effort and sacrifice have been expended to get complacent now. So keep on keepin' on. Pip, pip. Stiff upper lip and all that, even when you run into people in the grocery stores that still can't seem to get the hang of the arrows and spacing decals on the floor. Four months in and no idea. Go figure.
We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.
We Miss Baseball Quiz question, Final Edition (we hope)
Tuesday was supposed to be MLB's All-Star game at Dodger Stadium until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation. So we mark that absence with an All-Star Game question: At the 1934 Mid-Summer Classic at the Polo Grounds, New York Giants lefthander Carl Hubbell recorded one of the greatest pitching feats in the history of baseball by consecutively striking out five eventual Hall of Famers at the heart of the American League batting order. Who they be?
And the winner is . . .
We heard last week from our filmmaker/photog pal Nubar Alexanian, who let us know that his excellent short documentary on the insidious European green crabs, "Recipe for Disaster: Green Crabs in the Great Marsh," took home a Best Cinematography award at this year's Documentary Short Film Festival 2020 in Toronto.
Nubar also included a link (https://bit.ly/301RKV8) to the festival site that includes viewer comments about the film. All are glowing, but our favorite is from a woman who said, "If I wasn't a vegetarian, I would definitely help support the she-crab soup business. It actually sounds really good."
If you haven't seen the docufilm, you should. You can find it on Nubar's website, walkercreekmedia.com. It only runs about 7 minutes and it really is terrific story telling. If we were writing headlines for Variety, we'd go with boffo, socko or whammo.
Please don't pet the jellyfish
Our fair city (Car Talk reference!) last week issued a warning to beachgoers and swimmers to be on the lookout for the lion's mane jellyfish that have been popping up all over the Massachusetts coast, including Gloucester. It's best not to mess with these critters. They're big: Their bells can be up to several feet wide. And they really stretch the field: Their stinging tentacles have been measured up to 50 feet.
"Please be attentive if you go to the beach," the city declared in its notice. "Do not touch them and if you see one alert a lifeguard immediately."
In far less terrifying news, the city also said it has extended the deadline for current Gloucester residents to renew their commercial shellfish and seaworm permits. And if there's one thing you don't want to lapse, it's your seaworm permit. The new deadline is July 31.
Seeking a seafood trade strategery
We here at FishOn are big fans of the executive order. Our favorite is a fried clam plate, sub rings for fries, and a cold beer. But we are nothing if not open-minded and egalitarian. We'll settle for fries if we really must.
In May, if you can even recall May or separate it from the rest of the blur of 2020, President Donald Trump, via an executive order, created the Seafood Trade Task Force and tasked it with developing a federal seafood trade strategy.
Now the interagency task force, sort of like the IMF in the "Mission Impossible" oeuvre, is seeking industry comment. It would like to know which seafood products you're currently exporting, where the products are going, with whom you might be partnering, and what trade barriers currently prevent you from doing business around the globe or leave you at a competitive disadvantage. It would also like to know where you got that shirt.
Responses may be emailed to seafoodtrade.strategy@noaa.gov. You should include "RFI Response: Interagency Seafood Trade Task Force" in the subject field.
We Miss Baseball Quiz answer
Hubbell, pitching in his home park, got into a jam in the first inning by allowing a single and a walk to the first two batters. King Carl then struck out Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Jimmy Foxx to end the inning. He opened the second by striking out Al Simmons and Joe Cronin.
"It was as big a surprise to me to strike out all those fellows as it probably was to them," Hubbell said.
The '34 game, only the second All-Star Game ever played, featured perhaps the greatest collection of baseball talent on one field at one time. The game included 28 future Hall of Famers, 13 on the American League roster and 15 on the National League.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT.