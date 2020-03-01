We here at FishOn say what we mean and we mean what we say, which sounds great coming out of the huddle. But then you're actually tied to that play. Omaha! And let's face it, no one really listens to us anyway or this would be a far different and – dare we say – better world. Well, we dare. We'll start with the designated hitter and go wherever the winds of history take us.
So, we climb the mighty fish ladder into silence. From this moment on, we go dark. Off the grid, baby. No pithy comments. No scathing rebukes. No insightful analysis. No truth, no lies. If you're looking for us, we'll be toiling under the Cone of Silence. But first, a story:
A friend of ours used to work as a congressional aide and his boss was hosting some other members of Congress at some shindig or fact-finding junket in central Massachusetts.
One of the members, from Ohio or Louisiana or somewhere else out there on the frontier, was having trouble reconciling the pronunciation of some of our burgs with the manner in which they're spelled. They stopped for lunch at a fast food place in Leicester.
"Now how is this town pronounced?" he asked our pal, who responded with the phonetically correct "Lester."
The member wasn't buying it. He stepped to the counter and said to the kid in the paper hat: "I'd like you to very slowly and very clearly tell me exactly where we are at this very moment."
The kid stared at him.
"Well?" said the member. "Where are we?
The kid looked at our friend, who shrugged him the universal "go-ahead."
"Bur-ger King," the kid said helpfully.
The Baker administration had its own "Bur-ger King" moment last week when Gov. Charlie Baker tooled into town to bestow a bunch of grants – including more than $940K to Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute's Gloucester Biotechnology Academy – to 54 academic institutions, including Worcester Technical High School.
Only one problem: The envelope containing the $750,000 award to Worcester Tech butchered the spelling of Worcester into "Worchester."
Worse, it was Baker's secretary of education, James Peyser, handing him the envelopes. Ooh, bad optic there. Baker proceeded to correct the spelling by hand on the envelope, show it to Peyser, and then happily tie his education czar to the MBTA Commuter Rail tracks like Snidely Whiplash.
Peyser, to his credit, took it like a champ. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who hails from Worcester County, seemed less amused.
Seeds for the people
This has nothing to do with fishing, or even the oceans. But it sure is interesting, so we offer it for your dining and dancing pleasure.
There is on a Norwegian island north of the Arctic Circle, a massive vault built into a mountain. The vault doesn't hold anything as pedestrian as gold or treasure or the key to Tom Brady's future. It holds plant seeds from around the world.
"Officially known as the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, this is the backup facility for the 1,700 seed banks around the world," according to a story plucked from The Huffington Post. "It's a library of diversity and a time capsule of agricultural history, designed to safeguard the world's most important crops from catastrophe – including war, disease and, increasingly, the impact of climate change."
The vault holds more than 5,000 species provided by local seed banks from nearly every country in the world. Our pal Ozie, who always sees right to the heart of the matter, wisely pointed out the collection better include Laughing Buddha.
Oh, not those kind of seeds.
Green crabs and high times forever
The last time we checked in on the green crabs, the little varmints were busy destroying the world. Now comes word from Canada that scientists in the Great White North may have found a way to turn the wildly invasive crabs into biodegradable plastic.
According to a story on the Observer.com website, the scientists have developed a process for extracting the chitin -- a highly versatile, strong and biodegradable substance -- from the crab shells to be used in the production of cups, plates, cutlery and, one would hope, Wiffle balls and bats.
“If we can make this invasive species come full circle as a solution to the plastic pollution issue that all the oceans are facing today, I really think that’s going to be such a great and innovative way to figure out the invasive species problem,” Audrey Moores, a McGill University chemist who heads the project told the CBC.
So, to recap: We get to crush the insidious crabs, which will be a blessing for the ecosystems they currently ravage, not to mention jolly good fun. And by doing so, we will reduce the use of non-biodegradable plastics, which will help the global environment. We say, sign us up. And pass us one of those nifty green crab straws.
Those Canadians. They so smart.
This is why the horseshoe is such a lucky symbol
Speaking of crabs, let's go to Florida. According to a story in the Sun Sentinel newspaper of Fort Lauderdale, researchers are asking the public for help in observing the mating of horseshoe crabs.
OK, there's probably a law somewhere against such voyeurism. But we're betting it's not in Florida. At least that's what they told us down at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa when we swung through for the weekly prayer breakfast.
"Mating pairs and clusters can be easily recognized," the story stated. "The male hooks onto the larger female, often joined by other males hoping to help in fertilizing her eggs."
Quick aside: Did we just tune to Cinemax or something?
Now for the real buzzkill: According to the story, horseshoe crabs are not what their name implies.
"Just as Spanish moss is neither Spanish nor a moss, horseshoe crabs aren't actually crabs," the story stated. "They're more closely related to spiders and scorpions. Ancient survivors of the period before the dinosaurs, they have declined in the past few decades from the loss of coastal habitat to construction."
Of course, with all those strangers watching them get busy, it's probably difficult to muster the mood for romance and thus procreation. We suggest something off the Al Green (crab) playlist.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
