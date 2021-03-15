We here at FishOn are not immune to the common cold or the frustrating day. Once, while working in South Carolina, we wrote that we were ready to rip off our own head and bowl it across the street that separated the paper's newsroom from a Mexican restaurant. It was only the thought of ruining everybody's chimichangas that restrained us.
And that brings us to the miracle of the Elysia sea slug.
According to a story in the New York Times last week, some Elysia sea slugs have the ability to tear off their own heads and then regenerate a completely new body from it.
We know, ick.
According to a study performed by researchers at Nara Women's University in Japan that was published last week in the journal Current Biology, the Elysia marginata sea slug and its related species Elysia atroviridis, "purposefully decapitate themselves in order to facilitate the growth of a new body."
Which leads us to wonder, what was wrong with the old ones? The research, thankfully, offers a possible rationale.
"Although more research is needed the researchers suspect these sea slugs ditch their bodies when they become infected with internal parasites," the story stated.
OK, double-ick.
And what of the bodies? Do the Ichabod Crane slugs regenerate new heads? Again, the researchers to the interrogatory rescue:
"Not all the sea slugs they monitored decapitated themselves, but many did," the piece stated. "One even did it twice. Bodies regenerated from the heads of both species, but the headless bodies stayed headless. However, those dumped bodies reacted to stimuli for as long as months, before decomposing."
We're having a little stimuli reaction of our own.
FishOn baseball quiz question
On this date in 2000, six Red Sox pitchers combined to throw what is believed to be the only perfect nine-inning game ever tossed in spring training, beating the Blue Jays 5-0 in Fort Myers, Florida. Name the six pitchers. We'll give you a running start with a hint: The Sox starter that day is in the Hall of Fame.
Fishermen's wives get some ink
The British newspaper, The Guardian, had a nice story last week about fishermen's wives and the various fishermen's wives associations around the country, including the expansive work by our very own Gloucester Fishermen's Wives Association.
The piece detailed the various levels of financial, social, safety and emergency assistance the groups provide to fishing families and their communities, particularly in times of crisis and emergency.
"In Massachusetts, in another tight-knit fishing community, the Gloucester Fishermen's Wives Association has taken on a political edge, shaping New England fishing since it was founded in 1969," the piece stated.
It detailed how the GFWA has been at the forefront of so many of the issues facing the commercial fishing industry, such as fighting oil drilling on Georges Bank, preserving fishing rights on Stellwagen Bank, providing safety training, and promoting the consumption of seafood.
"We were shore captains," said the group's president, Angela Sanfilippo. "We would make sure when the boats came in, they'd get everything they needed so they could go back out the next morning at 2:30. The wife would be responsible to make sure these things happened. As their wives, we knew more than them."
It's a good read. You can find it on The Guardian's website, theguardian.com.
Raising awareness and saving lives
Speaking of those organizations that provide help where help is most needed, the Fishing Partnership Support Services organization has produced a series of videos called "Narcan Training for Fishermen" that addresses the heightened risk of opioid overdose faced by commercial fishermen and instructs how to properly administer Narcan, a brand name for a nasal version of the overdose-reversing drug naxolone.
"Commercial fishermen are first responders at sea and fishing vessel captains and their crews need to be trained and equipped to respond to known or suspected overdose," according to the FPSS, which partnered in 2020 with several health and advocacy groups to provide Narcan training to 156 commercial fishermen and distribute 125 free Narcan kits to vessels throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic.
The FPSS also established a weekly weekly peer-to-peer support group — Oceans of Recovery — to attack the problem at the community level "to provide a tailored approach to recovering from opioid use disorder." It said it held 48 support meetings in 2020, with an average attendance of 14.
You can check out the "Narcan Training for Fishermen" videos at https://fishing partnership.org/narcan/ and learn more about the Oceans of Recovery group at https://fishing partnership.org/fishing partnership-recovery-coaches.
Magnolia Blood Drive redux
We wrote an item in last week's column about the blood drive scheduled for Thursday at the Magnolia Library. But because of issues of space and our own declining mental acuity, we had to leave out a few elements that are pretty remarkable.
To recap: The library at 1 Lexington Ave. — in partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham Health and the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center — will host the blood drive from 12:30 to 7 p.m. It will take place in the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Hospital Blood Mobile.
Appointments are recommended and can be secured online at tinyurl.com/MagM2021. Walk-ins will be accommodated as time allows. Bring a photo ID, hydrate and eat something prior. And go easy on the St. Paddy's day celebrating. They want blood, not Guinness.
Now the remarkable, courtesy of Jamie O'Hara: In 2020, blood drives at the library, in partnership with the Red Cross, collected 806 units. Using the algorithm known only to two people — thankfully O'Hara is one — that translates into helping 2,416 people.
Even more remarkable: For 2021, the library already has scheduled 39 (with more to come) blood drives. There was one last Friday and 42 individuals signed up.
"Gloucester and Cape Ann residents are very active in blood donations," said O'Hara, who has donated more than 400 units in his lifetime. "Of those that make appointments, 95% show up, which is significantly higher than most other places."
One more reason why we wouldn't want to live anywhere else.
FishOn baseball quiz answer
OK, we essentially handed you the starter. It was Pedro Martinez, who threw three innings that day. He struck out the side in the first inning and finished with six strikeouts. He was followed to the hill by Fernando De La Cruz, Dan Smith, Rheal Cormier (who sadly died last Monday at 53 from cancer), Rich Garces and Rod Beck. De La Cruz, a non-roster invitee who pitched two perfect innings that day, never appeared in a major league game. But on this date 21 years ago, he was at least part of perfection.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT