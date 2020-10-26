FishOn: Hook-A-Cure hosting blood drive

T-minus eight days and counting until finally, mercifully, we can put paid to the presidential election of 2020. Does that mean we'll know the winner? Well, with untested new technologies for the avalanches of early, regular and absentee voting, and of course the meddlesome Russians and maybe the Iranians, who knows when we'll have the final results.
All we here know here at FishOn is that if we get the votes, we're taking the gig. And we've got some scores to settle.
As for the final box score, our FishOn birthday is Feb. 8. That's where we'll set the over/under for the final numbers. Barring, of course, decades of legal challenges. Or Zoom sessions with Jeffrey Toobin.
Meanwhile, as we write this on Friday, our deconstructed World Series is knotted at one between Los Angeles Mookies and the Tampa Bay Anonymous, with Game 3 in the offing.
Quick aside: Did you know the plural of anonymous is anonymous? As Casey Stengel said on occasion, you can look it up. Stengel also once said of (failed) Mets prospect Greg Goossen: "Goossen is only 20, and in 10 years he has a chance to be 30."
Anyway, we're fairly sure that no one is going to run the table in Games 3,4 and 5, so the World Series should still be rolling as you read this. In these environs, we say the Dodgers finally break through and win in seven games.
But then we could be wrong. It's actually our default position.
Now as promised, the returned baseball quiz question:
What player hit the first home run in the history of the Tampa Bay Rays? The answer is sitting dead-red down below.
Hook-A-Cure looking for help
The nice folks at Hook-A-Cure, whose fishing tournament has been part of raising $200,000 in the past for cancer treatment and research, has had to cancel many of their events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But they remain undaunted. They are sponsoring their inaugural Red Cross Blood Drive to help increase blood supplies for transfusions needed by cancer patients.
The event is set for Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the True North Brewery at 116 County Road in Ipswich. Donors, because of the pandemic restrictions, must preregister at redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-733-2767.
Organizers said they need 36 donors to make the drive a success. So, pack a vein and head on out to Ipswich for a fine cause.
New members for state fish commish
Gov. Charlie Baker has appointed two new members to the state's Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission. Shelley Edmundson and William Amaru are replacing Andrew Walsh and Charles Quinn. Make the changes to your scorebook.
Edmundson, of Tisbury, is the executive director of the Martha's Vineyard Fishermen's Preservation Trust. Amaru, of Orleans, is a longtime commercial fisherman, a former member of the New England Fishery Management Council and the past chairman of the Stellwagen Bank Advisory Council.
The good news: Gloucester's Arthur “Sooky” Sawyer remains on the commission. The Dude abides.
The (lobster) tale of two fisheries
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission held its 79th annual meeting last week. We know you were dying to attend. But really, how much fun can you stand?
The commission released its 2020 American lobster benchmark assessment, which reflected the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank lobster fisheries remain robust, while the Southern New England lobster fishery remains pretty much moribund.
The assessment showed record high abundance and recruitment in the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank stock, with no overfishing occurring. Meanwhile, the Southern New England stock assessment reflected record low abundance and recruitment.
The commission also set state allocations for spiny dogfish for 2021-2023 in state waters. The Northern Region (Maine to Connecticut) received 58% of the allocated 17,144,556 pounds. The possession limit is 6,000 pounds.
Baseball quiz answer
The inaugural home run for the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays was struck by old BoSox friend Wade Boggs on Opening Day, March 31, 1998. Boggsie hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning off Tigers starter Justin Thompson. Boggs, who wore No. 12, is one of two Rays to have his uniform number retired (along with Jackie Robinson, whose number is retired throughout baseball). The other retired Rays number — 66 — belonged to another old Red Sox friend, the late coach Don Zimmer. Zim was the best.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
