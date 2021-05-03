FishOn: Local man wins NOAA scholarship

We here at FishOn have always considered the University of Rhode Island to be a fine school, particularly when it comes to its marine science programs. We actually considered going there, but the disinterest dissuaded us.
And, as far as we know, the URI mascot — Go Rams! — has never offended anybody and probably doesn't need disappearing for at least a couple of more centuries. Unless of course the ram lobby explodes in influence. And then we'll all be on the horns of that dilemma.
The school recently announced that four of its undergraduates are among this year's recipients of the Ernest F. Hollings Scholarships — otherwise known as The Fritz — that are awarded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. And one winner is a Gloucester kid.
Sebastian Murray-Brown, a sophomore majoring in marine affairs and natural resource economics, credits working as a tour guide on a summer boat out of Gloucester for helping him refine his educational focus.
While working on the water, Murray-Brown said he became aware of the challenges facing America's oldest seaport from climate change and natural resource depletion.
"It made me think about how other coastal communities are impacted by the same issues," Murray-Brown said in a release announcing the scholarship beneficiaries. "That experience has led me to pursue both marine affairs and natural resources economics at URI. The Hollings Scholarship offers me an opportunity to explore these issues and hopefully look for some solutions."
No small beer, this scholarship. Each recipient receives $19,000 toward tuition for their final two years in college, plus a paid internship at a NOAA laboratory during the summer between their junior and senior years of undergraduate studies.
It also provides enough scratch for each recipient to attend two NOAA conferences "and attend two scholarly conferences at which they present the results of their internship research."
Pretty heady stuff. So, huzzah to Murray-Brown for his hard work, his well-deserved laurels and his three names that work really nicely together. The combo speaks of Smiley and Le Carre.
How often do you think people call him Murphy Brown? Got to be all the time, right?
FishOn baseball quiz question
On this date in 1936, what future Hall of Fame player made his major league debut with three hits against the St. Louis Browns? (Of course, the real trivia question should be how many leaguers didn't debut with three hits against the woeful Browns. But that sounds like a lot of research and, like, work. We'll go with this one.) The answer debuts down below.
We wouldn't stand there. Peligroso!
There's an old saying in the journalism game, which apparently now is referred to as the Content Providers Super League: Never stand between reporters and free shrimp. They're like wolverines, those Fourth Estaters. You could easily lose a digit.
Anyway, on Tuesday, the Massachusetts Shellfish Initiative — it's about time somebody around here started showing a little initiative — is releasing its report with recommendations for managing the growing and competing demands for shellfish resources, as well as strengthening the state's shellfish industry.
And we are on it. There's a press call and everything. But, alas, no free shrimp. Still, look for that story in Wednesday's Gloucester Daily Times and possibly even before — stuff's like magic — on gloucestertimes.com.
We here at FishOn know what our late friend Ozie, aka The Oyster Whisperer, would have recommended in the way of shellfish management. He'd have recommend they bring more. And keep 'em coming till they dull the blades of their shucking knives.
Apparently this is a slightly more complicated strategy.
Season of the right whale
Here we are at the height of the season of the North Atlantic right whale and is that ever true on so many levels.
As the federal court case against Massachusetts — an action that already has been a driving engine for new protections before the trial's even begun — looms for this summer, the state-water lobster closure continues as high numbers of right whales remain in Massachusetts waters. That almost assures the closure will go the distance to May 15.
Meanwhile, with the high numbers of the imperiled whales on the move north in state waters, the Division of Marine Fisheries reminds all mariners and fishermen to keep a sharp eye and, for now in and around Cape Cod Bay, to adhere to a 10-knot speed limit and keep at least 500 yards away from any observed right whale.
Folks also are reminded to report any North Atlantic right whale sightings to 866-755-6622 or the U.S. Coast Guard.
FishOn baseball quiz answer
The rookie who went 3-for-6 in a 14-5 Yankees victory over the Browns on May 3, 1936 was the Yankee Clipper, Joe DiMaggio. DiMaggio's first major league hit was a second-inning single off Earl Welton "Teach" Caldwell. DiMaggio's last game was Sept. 30, 1951, against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. His final career hit — No. 2,214 — was a single in the first of the immortal Harley Hisner. Hisner made his major league debut and sayonara for the Sox that day. He started, pitched six innings, stroked a single and never played in the major leagues again.
