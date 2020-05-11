We here at FishOn like to spend a few moments each day in earnest reflection of the great matters before us, trying to light the lamp of understanding about those forces that shape all human endeavor. You know, the usual crap.
Today's discussion, which we are sorry to say devolved into a cavalcade of hair pulling, eye poking and nyuk-nyuking, centered on a simple question: Which is the bigger grocery ripoff, parsley or celery?
Seriously, has anyone not of the rabbit family ever finished an entire head of celery? Ever? Because we sure haven't. Not even close. We're three stalks in, maybe four in a big week, and that's all she wrote. Within a day or two, the remains of the day are flopping around like our own wilted ambition.
Before you ask, yes, we're eminently familiar with the concept of refrigeration. We're not complete savages out here in the dark fields of the republic (Gatsby reference! #No savage!). We refrigerate the beejeepers out of 'em. All we get then is cold, unpleasantly malleable faux-celery.
And parsley? A pox on parsley. First of all, the stores — not singling anyone out here, this is everywhere — water them like they're growing the Vince Wolfolk pumpkin for the Topsfield Fair. So, they're already soggy when you get 'em home. Nice, a time-saver.
You figure, what's the hub, bub? Only need two tablespoons. Sure, then you're stuck with the shaved bunch that turns to something unrecognizable about six minutes after you put it in the ice box. Even the other food complains.
Nope, no more. We're out. Going sans celery and pooh-poohing the parsley. We know this opens us up to retribution from the powerful parsley lobby and celery extremists, who we hear are a rough(age) bunch. No matter. Sometimes you just have to make a stand. Though usually, we prefer to take a seat to make a stand.
A river of money runs through it
Last Thursday turned out to be Happy News Day for the nice folks that toil in our local seafood industry, as NOAA Fisheries released details of the developing plan to turn on the tap to get the $300 million in federal COVID-19 assistance to the industry.
As you may have read that day online at gloucestertimes.com and Friday in the pages of the Gloucester Daily Times, Massachusetts did pretty well. The Bay State seafood industry is set to receive a little more than $28 million — the third-largest state allocation behind the $50 million that Alaska and Washington each are getting.
We checked in with local NOAA Fisheries spokeswoman Allison Ferreira up at the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office and she provided a few more details.
NOAA Fisheries is partnering with the three interstate fisheries commissions — the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission and the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission — to get the allocations to the states.
Then the states will be responsible for determining eligibility standards and how the money will be distributed. One universal eligibility standard requires eligible applicants to show a 35% loss of revenue as compared to the previous five-year average.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will be responsible for distributing the $28 million to Massachusetts and then the state's Division of Marine Fisheries will be responsible for divvying up the goods. When we get more details from DMF, we will pass them on with alacrity. And a side of fries.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Question
On this date in 1946, the Boston Braves debuted new satin — actually referred to as sateen — home uniforms in their Saturday tilt against the New York Giants at Braves Field. Why the new threads? The answer, getting ready to move to Milwaukee, awaits below.
One more reason they're called smart phones
We here in Gloucester reside proudly in the U.S. Coast Guard's First District, which is the best of all districts, hence the "first" in the title. Imagine living in the Fourth District? Might as well move to Waterloo, Iowa.
This is one of the reasons why it's the best: Command center crews from Maine to northern New Jersey now have a new tool to help locate distressed mariners and assist in search and rescue efforts.
It's called the i911 program and it allows watchstanders to use a mariner's cellphone to help determine their location. The Coast Guard enters the mariner's cellphone number into the system and the mariner gets a text message authorizing the sharing of the mariner's location.
"Once shared, the internal cellphone GPS, which uses satellites to pinpoint the mariner's location, is displayed on a screen for the watchstanders and to aid in the search for them," the Coast Guard said.
The new software has a range of 15 to 20 miles from shore.
"During the pilot period, more than 38,000 search and rescue cases across the contiguous United States were analyzed and it was found that 89% of all SAR cases took place within 20 nautical miles off shore," said the Coasties.
So, there you go. Bring your cellphone. And make sure the location tracker is turned on.
Maybe this is the answer to the right whales. We issue them smart phones so we can track and locate them, cut entanglements and deaths. OK, encroaching on whale privacy. Tradeoff: They can call home, like on Mother's Day. Otherwise they have to send those questionable "To a Whale of a Mom" cards.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Answer
The Braves broke out the new uniforms in honor of the first night game ever played at Braves Field and the first major league night game ever in Boston (the Red Sox' first night game wouldn't come until June 13, 1947). The Braves thought the satin uniforms would reflect the light illuminating the field and make it easier for the 37,407 fans to see the players. The Braves, 12th among the then-16 MLB franchises to go to night baseball, also put a coat of neon paint on the foul poles and painted the box seats gold. They should have just dipped starter Johnny Sain in white chocolate and gold leaf. And who came up with those gimmicks? Braves public relations man, Billy Sullivan, later the owner of the Patriots.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT