We here at FishOn love a good monument and we're frankly curious what FishOn Nation will come up with when we finally give everybody a break and just fade away.
We love the Fishermen's Monument and the Fishermen's Wives statue on Stacy Boulevard. But our favorite monument, hands-down, all-time, is the stately and elegant Soldiers & Sailors Monument in the middle of Monument Circle in Indianapolis.
Our second favorites are the ballplayer monuments at Yankee Stadium, though candor requires that we point out that they were in a much better setting when they actually were on the playing field at the original Yankee Stadium. The possibility that a ball would get stuck or an outfielder would run into the darn things made it worth the potential disruption. Now? You could bury Jimmy Hoffa and Jacoby Ellsbury out in Monument Park and who'd know?
Monuments were back in the news on Friday and the news wasn't so good for fishing stakeholders who had sued the Commerce Department — that would be the Commerce Department of current President Donald Trump — challenging the authority of former President Barack Obama to create the only marine national monument in the Atlantic Ocean in 2016.
U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg, sitting in Washington, tossed the original lawsuit after ruling Obama lawfully used the Antiquities Act to create the 5,000 square-mile Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Marine Monument about 130 miles off the southern New England coast.
The plaintiffs appealed, but to no joy. A federal appeals court upheld Boasberg's dismissal, ending a most curious and anachronistic legal interlude. Or did it?
Attorney Jonathan Wood, who represents the fishing groups, said previously that the matter deserves to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court but that he would need to consult with his clients before making a final decision," according to a report by The Associated Press.
In an email, Wood told AP the appeals court "gets the law wrong and ignores critical arguments." He also said the ruling conflicts with a decision from another appeals court, "creating an important split which the Supreme Court may need to resolve."
We've used the same argument on the designated hitter. But as usual, no one listens to us. It's beginning to feel like one of those trending things you hear so much about.
This lawsuit made for some strange bedfellows. The Trump administration, effectively arguing in defense of Obama, were aligned with conservation forces who desperately wanted to save the national marine monument even if it meant sitting on the same side of the table with the president with whom they so frequently clash.
Whew. We're a tad winded just typing that stuff.
Seals of approval
Seals also were in the news last week, which gives us the chance to reprise the story of how, on a Red Sox road trip to the Bay Area about 30 years ago, we joined Bill Ballou of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette in scouting out the former site of Seals Stadium in San Francisco. That's where all three DiMaggio brothers — Joe, Dominic and Vince — played as minor leaguers on the San Francisco Seals.
It was also the first home of the Giants when they moved to San Francisco from New York after the 1957 season. They played there in 1958 and 1959 before moving into Candlestick Park.
We took a bus out to Bryant and 16th Street, but all trace of the ballpark was gone, giving way to vagaries of the dreaded strip mall. Still, one must accommodate history when history calls.
Quick Seals Stadium quiz: Who was the last major league pitcher to throw a pitch at Seals Stadium? And for bonus points, who got the last hit? Answers below.
So, back to living, breathing seals.
A story out of Cape Cod reported that a Salem State University professor — Jennifer Jackson — is leading a new study on the widely varied points of view on seals and how those points of view translate into public policies and fishery and conservation management.
"We want to bring different perspectives together to see what people value about Cape Cod, see what they understand about the marine ecosystem and the interaction within it it," George Maynard, research coordinator at the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen's Alliance told WickedLocal Brewster. "Seals are one piece in an increasingly complicated environment."
Of course, in some quarters, it's not all that complicated.
Take the Irish.
Fishermen out of Dingle, in County Kerry, are calling for an immediate thinning of the local seal herd because they say the damage wrought by seals to fish stocks and gear are threatening livelihoods.
"A public meeting in Dingle before Christmas was told the attacks on pollock and other fish stocks are now unsustainable and are forcing smaller fishermen out of business and out of the winter fishing trade," according to a story on the rte.ie website.
"The seals are following the gillnetters and are attacking nets from bigger ships up to 70 miles off shore and damaging their hake and haddock catches," the story stated.
So, what they want is a culling of the herd. Signed, sealed and delivered.
Quick Seals Stadium quiz answers: The final two games played at Seals Stadium were a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 27, 1959. In the nightcap, which the Dodgers won 8-2 for the sweep, L.A. hurler Clem Labine relieved Sandy Koufax in the ninth. With the stadium's final pitch, got future Red Sox infielder Eddie Bressoud to hit into a 4-6-3 double play.
The final hit was a bunt single by Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills off Giants righthander Stu Miller in the top of the ninth. The final home run ever at Seals Stadium was hit by Dodger Duke Snider in the second inning.
You could look it up. But you probably won't.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
