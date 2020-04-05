We here at FishOn really wanted to throw you FishOners a changeup — el cambio — this week with a column that was completely devoid of any mention of the novel coronavirus and its evil sidekick COVID-19. Something light, maybe funny, but at least testament that inanity is not dead.
But we're just not there yet, are we? Not when we still have to ask our fellow citizens, who apparently live in the neighborhood of Nitwiticus, to step back in the check-out line, giving ample light to the Third Testament in the Book of Ozie: We're only as good as the dumbest among us. Which, when you think of it, would be a really good name for a band.
Still, there are moments that lift us. Last Tuesday's popup fish sale down at Fisherman's Wharf was one of them. There's really nothing to say beyond what was in our stories in the Gloucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com. It was a scene, man.
But as we wrote that story, we thought about the regular fish markets in town — Connolly's and Turner's — and how they deserved their own shoutout for staying open and faithfully serving America's oldest commercial fishing community with seafood even in the belly of the the coronavirus beast.
They're staying open for you, so that you don't have to hoard haddock as if it were toilet paper. They're staying open so you can have the freshest source of protein even in the midst of viral bedlam. That's registers an "A-OK" in the FishOn playbook. Mask up, baby. Go fresh, go local.
Quick We Miss Baseball quiz: What one-time Red Sox shortstop was the player to be named later in two trades — the first for a pitcher who went on to win the Cy Young award and the latter for a pitcher who'd already won the Cy Young? Answer loitering below.
Fish news you can use
A few housekeeping items of particular interest to commercial fishermen and those that collect their trading cards:
On Friday, NOAA Fisheries announced it is extending the waiver period absolving commercial fishermen from taking at-sea monitors and human observers aboard commercial fishing vessels for two more weeks — to April 18 — as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
During that waiver period, vessels operating with a federal permit will not be obligated to have Northeast Fisheries Observer Program observers or at-sea monitors aboard their vessels as regularly mandated. NOAA Fisheries said it will evaluate the need for the waiver period on a weekly basis.
Also, the Gloucester-based Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office is reminding commercial fishermen that they need a federal dealer permit to sell landed live catch directly to consumers.
Those permit applications are available online at NOAA Fisheries Fish Online dashboard, where fishermen also can renew their vessel permits.
“Even if your state has waived its requirements for direct sales, federal regulations still apply to federal permit holders,” NOAA Fisheries stated. “If you are selling directly to consumers, you will need to report your catch on a vessel trip report (paper or electronic) and you will also need to report sales through the federal dealer reporting system.”
Those with questions should not be embarrassed. Curiosity is a strength. Questions should be directed (by phone) to the permitting office at 978-282-8438 and online at NMFS.GAR.Permits@noaa.gov.
And to wrap it up, the New England Fishery Management Council last week closed its Newburyport offices and is operating, like most of us, as if it were a Circus intelligence network behind the Iron Curtain.
Fear not, the stalwart lads and lasses of the council continue to toil from their very abodes, responding to emails, calls and the odd dead-letter drop. The council continues to hold many meetings via webinar (you can find the schedule at the council's calendar page on the nefmc.org website) and is hosting a very popular culinary show, "Cooking with Tom Nies." We love his tempura.
The council also said it is moving ahead with plans to hold the next full council meeting — April 14 and 15 — as a webinar. As always the agenda and various attachments are available on the council website.
That is all. That's enough.
NOAA as babysitter
Kids a little stir-crazy? Tired of watching “Frozen?” We hear you. No, really, we hear you. Could you possibly turn it down?
But check this out: the NOAA Regional Collaboration Network, in conjunction with Woods Hole Sea Grant and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, is hosting thrice-weekly webinars to educate, illuminate and entertain the wee ones in your life. And the kids will love them, too.
Today, at 11 a.m., the webinar is “Saildrones: Sailing the Seas for Science.” On Wednesday at 11 a.m., it will host “In the Eye of a Hurricane with a NOAA Pilot.” Friday's webinar topic and presenter are still to be determined.
You can register to participate in the webinars and get all sorts of other information at seagrant.whoi.edu.
Quick We Miss Baseball Quiz answer: The immortal Mario Guerrero.
On March 22, 1972, the Red Sox, in the euphoric state that often accompanies bad judgment, shipped left-handed reliever Sparky Lyle to the Yankees for first-sacker/outfielder Danny Cater —legendary for actually tabulating his batting practice home runs — and a player to be named later. On June 30 of that year, the Sox and Bombers announced Guerrero as that player. Named. Later. He played two years (1973-74) in Boston, hitting .240 with 23 walks and 43 strikeouts (a free swinger was our Mario), while playing middling shortstop.
Lyle, the Yankees closer, won the American League Cy Young award in 1977. So, nice deal for the Carmine Hose.
On March 15, 1978, the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics dropped a Bay Area bombshell when the Giants traded six guys you've never heard of and a player to be named later to the A's for lefthander Vida Blue, who had won the American League Cy Young and Most Valuable Player awards in 1971. The player to be named later? Our own Super Mario, announced on April 7, 1978.
Cool post-script: Guerrero made his major league debut with the Sox on April 8, 1973, against the Yanks at Fenway. He entered the game in the fourth inning after BoSox starting shortstop Luis Aparicio was injured. Mario went 2-for-3, with an infield single in the sixth inning off Doc Medich and a single off Lyle — the player for whom he was lastly named — in the eighth.
Lyle blew the save and gave up a limp-off homer to Orlando Cepeda — the first Red Sox designated hitter ever — in the ninth for the loss. And so endeth the tale.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
