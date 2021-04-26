FishOn: No clam cannons allowed here

We here at FishOn aren't proud. Well, maybe a little. But we'll usually take all the help we can get, which is why we so love to get the ya-ya from loyal FishOners. This week, we get bailed out by Lew Wilkie of Rockport, who sent us a cool story on California clamming that appeared in the British newspaper, The Guardian.
According to the story, fishery managers in northern California are wrestling with a new problem — increased numbers of clammers eschewing the traditional buckets and forks for hand-operated, water-squirting pumps that produce faster and larger harvests than ever before.
Sounds like Silicon Valley ju-ju to us. Or a fertility clinic. But we continue:
"The surge in the use of these hydraulic pumps, which have the capacity to collect a day's worth of clams in just a few minutes, has raised concerns about their effects on the coastline and clam populations," the story stated. "As a result, the state is cracking down -- opting in March to temporarily ban their use until the impact can be fully understood."
The hydraulic pumps operate similar to a bicycle pump in the pursuit of gaper and butter clams, "liquifying the sediment around the clam" so they can be picked up out of shallow water.
"While the pumps aren't a new problem, their prevalence has risen," the story stated. "Two years ago you might see one or two pumps among 50 groups. But this year, about 80% of the clammers are using the hydraulic pumps."
Well, that wouldn't happen here in America's oldest and crankiest seaport. We checked in with city Shellfish Constable Pete Seminara and he informed us that Gloucester ordinances only allow shellfish harvesting with traditional hand-held, tine forks.
No water cannons. No pumps, lasers or drones. Just sweat equity, calluses and a sore back. Ain't fancy pants NoCal. Around here, ya'll gotta earn it. Sorry. Somehow we just morphed into a Kenny Chesney video.
Upon further review, nyet
The New England Fishery Management Council has been considering developing a limited entry program for the for-hire recreational groundfish fleet in the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank since 2018. It held listening sessions in the spring of 2019 to gauge public support for the idea and included the development of a strawman limited entry program in its groundfish priorities for 2020 and 2021.
It received a presentation from its consultant, Tidal Bay Consulting, at its January meeting, hit the pause button to consider feedback, and brought it to a vote on April 15. The final tally was 7-7, with two abstentions.
"Therefore, the motion failed for lack of a majority and, as such, the council will not pursue work on a limited entry amendment," the council stated.
What? No overtime shootout? This is precisely why fisheries management will never have its own TV deal.
FishOn baseball quiz question
On this date in 2006, 47-year-old Julio Franco of the Mets became the second oldest major leaguer to steal a base when he swiped second base in the eighth inning of a 9-7 win over the Giants in San Francisco. Who is the oldest player ever to steal a base? The answer is being raised on robbery down below.
Tulip Mania redux
In the mid-17th century, Holland was the cat's whiskers, riding the rails of the extraordinary wealth generated by the Dutch East India Company, ultimately, giving rise to the one of the first inexplicable economic explosions in history — Tulip Mania, or Tulpenwindhandel if you prefer it in Dutch — and the first crash.
About 1633, the price of tulip bulbs began to soar as a commodity and by 1636, one bulb still in the ground could be worth as much as a villa. Rampant speculation followed and then it all came crashing down in 1637. A cautionary tale.
And that brings us to the elver market.
According to a story by The Associated Press, prices for the tiny baby eels in the Maine fishery have returned to normal — that is to say, beyond exorbitant. According to the Maine Department of Marine Resources, elvers now fetch $1,634 per pound.
"The elvers are worth so much because of the crucial role they play in Asian aquaculture," the story stated. "They've been worth between $1,300 and $2,400 per pound every year since 2015, except last year, when they were worth $525."
The eels are used in a variety of Asian cuisines, including Japanese kabayaki (skewered, grilled eel fillet)., which gets them off the hook in the FishOn cafeteria.
"The eels are sold to Asian aquaculture companies that use them as seed stock so they can be raised to maturity and used as food," the story stated.
But here's the rub: The Maine elver fishery is the only significant fishery for baby eels in the U.S. and the annual harvest this year is 9,600 pounds for the entire fishery, which closes in June.
And here's a shock: The scarcity and value of the elvers have given life to its own speculation and a worrisome black market — complete with elver thieves and smugglers in the night in continents near and afar — that vexes fishery managers. Crime, like nature, abhors a vacuum. The way dogs abhor a vacuum cleaner.
Woof to that.
FishOn baseball quiz answer
The oldest player ever to steal a base in the major leagues was 49-year-old Arlie Latham, who stole one base in the four games he played with the New York Giants in 1909. Latham, born in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, retired in 1899 after 16 years of professional ball and became the third base coach for John McGraw's Giants in 1909 when he played his last four games and swiped his final sack.
There are no gutter balls in heaven
Full disclosure: This has absolutely nothing to do with fishing, but there is a turtle reference and it's remains a fine bowling tale on its own, so sue us:
On April 12, John Hinkle Jr., a two-time NCAA bowling champion for the Fighting Leathernecks of Western Illinois University, honored his late father by bowling a frame using a ball within which he had sealed his dad's ashes.
Hinkle didn't just bowl a game. He bowled a perfect 300 game — after predicting he would do just that.
"I had tears in my eyes in the 11th and 12th frames," Hinkle said, sounding like Bill Murray's Cinderella story in "Caddyshack." "I couldn't tell you where that last ball went. I had so many tears just throwing it."
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
