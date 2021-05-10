Let's open this week's FishOn cavalcade of stars with the Coast Guard portion of our show:
Here's an item out of Kona, Hawaii: Warning, the X-ray graphics are graphic:
Kenton Geer, who originally hails from Rye, New Hampshire, is a commercial fisherman and captain of the Vicious Cycle that fishes out of the big island of Hawaii. He also is the author of the memoir "Vicious Cycle: Whiskey, Women and Water" (No. 18 best-seller among fishing books on Amazon) and the host of a podcast by the same name. We here at FishOn suspect a trend.
On April 27, Geer was hauling gear when he found himself on the wrong end of a massive longline hook and dragged across the deck of his boat.
According to a report aboard HawaiiNewsNow.com, a hydraulic line blew and he got tangled in the catch on deck and the hook skewered his wrist and opened him up to the bone.
"There was just so much blood pouring out of my glove," Geer told the reporter. "I thought I was going to bleed to death."
The Coast Guard were summoned and airlifted the fisherman to a Honolulu hospital, where surgeons told him that any further delay would have, at the very least, cost him the hand.
"At a minimum, I owe my hand to the Coast Guard," Geer said. "And possibly my life."
He tried to thank the Coast Guard with the proper gesture.
"I went over there with a truckload of beer and Jack Daniels," he said. "But because of COVID, they shut me down."
That's OK. It's the thought that counts. And he still had a truck full of beer and bourbon. Could have been way worse.
And while we're on the subject of Coast Guard rescues, here's a disturbing little item we found on Military.com. According to the report, the Coast Guard's short-range search and rescue helicopters are flying at 70% of their full scheduled hours because of a parts shortage for MH-65 Dolphin helicopters.
"Six Coast Guard MH-65 helicopters are currently grounded, with four more expected to be out of circulation by June," the report stated. "That's roughly 10% of the fleet, Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz told the House Appropriations Committee's homeland security subcommittee on April 28."
Worse than that, Schultz told the pols the shortage could worsen with the June 1 approach of the hurricane season.
Schultz said the service "must 'take immediate action' to transition its entire rotary wing force over to MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters".
The Coast Guard has been flying the MH-65 helicopters since 1984 and, according to the report, Aerospatiale Airbus stopped making them in 2018.
"We have the biggest fleet in the air — we're at 98 — and things like the gearbox, it's very difficult to get the parts," Schultz told the subcommittee members, per the report.
The Coast Guard hopes to keep the MH-65s flying until 2035. But that's going to be a tad difficult without parts for their gear boxes.
Finally, good news. Well, at least for us here at FishOn. We've long wanted to check out the Gloucester-ported Coast Guard cutter Key Largo that ties up at the Everett R. Jodrey State Fish Pier, beyond just gazing at her from the dock. Now it appears opportunity is knocking. And we say come on in.
On Wednesday, intrepid Times photographer Paul Bilodeau and us here at FishOn will join First Lt. Tara Pray, the Key Largo's commander, for a looksee as part of a story in advance of Safe Boating Week at the end of the month.
We suggested a cruise around Cape Ann, daiquiris on the stern and a pre-emptive shelling of the insurgents on Ten Pound Island. But the tour will be nice.
So you can look for that later in the week in the pages of the Times and online at gloucestertimes.com.
FishOn baseball quiz question
On this date in 1967, the great Henry Aaron hit the 448th of his 755 career home runs. But this home run was unlike any he'd hit before or after. How come? The answer is circling the sacks with Bad Henry down below.
It's 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' sans catapulted cows
We here at FishOn are working our way through Hilary Mantel's epic novel "The Mirror and the Light" that closes out her trilogy on England in the time of Thomas Cromwell and that hopeless romantic, King Henry VIII. The English and French didn't like each other then. Not much has changed.
The ancient rivals took a spat over commercial fishing rights in the post-Brexit era and jumped it up into a stare-down between the countries' naval forces.
Last Thursday, each sent naval vessels into the waters around the island of Jersey, which, though a self-governing British crown dependency, lies about 14 miles off the coast of France.
The Brits sent the H.M.S. Tamar and the H.M.S. Severn and called it a "precautionary measure." The French, incredibly, didn't immediately surrender. They sent in Jacques Pepin and Juliette Binoche. After a lovely lunch, they sent two patrol boats "to ensure the safety of navigation and safety of life at sea."
The French were demanding less regulation to fish near Jersey. The Brits were resolute, which is usually the final stance before total capitulation.
"Dozens of French fishing boats have massed near the port of St. Helier, the capital of Jersey, threatening to block access to it," sayeth a story in the New York Times. "A French government official warned (earlier last week) that France could cut off the power supply to Jersey, which is delivered through underwater cables from France."
Mon dieu. Can't we all just get along?
FishOn baseball quiz answer
Facing the Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning, then hurling for the Phillies, in the top of the eighth inning at Connie Mack Stadium, Aaron hit the only inside-the-park home run of his career. It was a two-run dinger to the wall in center field. It was the only homer Aaron ever hit off Bunning.
Ding, ding, ding: Bonus Henry Aaron questions: How many home runs did Aaron hit at Fenway Park? And which pitcher surrendered the most career home runs to Aaron?
Bonus Henry Aaron answers: Aaron hit exactly one home run at Fenway, taking Sox lefty Bill Lee deep for career homer No. 745 as the Milwaukee Brewers' designated hitter on Sept. 14, 1975. Dodgers Hall of Famer Don Drysdale led the hit parade, serving up 17 career home runs to Aaron. Dodger teammate Claude Osteen was second at 14.
