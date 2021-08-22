As we write this Saturday, we here at FishOn are battening down the hatches and summoning all hands on deck to marshal our tropical storm resources in the calm before the whatever.
Water? Check. Candles? Check. Batteries? We don't need no stinking batteries. We bought our Ronco Little Atom mini nuclear reactor for just these emergencies.
It's never a simple task to write ahead of an anticipated major climatic event. Not to overstate the obvious, but you just don't know, you know?
We don't mean to minimize the potential dangers from hurricanes. They're just such surreal experiences.
We've been in a few. The first — and worst — was when we were but a wee FishOner living in North Carolina. Power gone, everything black but for the candles. The wind screaming. It was as if we were hurtling through space with the windows down.
Sometimes we here at FishOn think we might know too much about our weather. Or at least too much, too soon. It just dominates everything. We've hitched our wagons to the mighty algorithm and handed the keys to the computer models.
Here's hoping Henri whiffed on us, veering off into some dark, harmless spot in the Atlantic, leaving everybody ship-shape.
And this Henri? Who is this man? Is it Henri Matisse? Henri de Toulouse Lautrec? O Henri? Them, we can handle.
But mon dieu! If it's Henri Richard of the hated Bleu Blanc Rouge of the Montreal Canadiens, best watch out for the can-opener elbows in the corners and stick work that will leave you looking like Gerry Cheevers' mask.
For whom the Bell toils
You may have crossed paths with Morgan Bell, perhaps as she was growing up in Gloucester or later when she did such fine liaison work as Rep. Seth Moulton's regional director and fisheries policy person in dealings with the Cape Ann commercial fishing industry.
Bell has a new gig.
The National Fisheries Institute, a commercial fishing trade group, announced last week it has hired Bell as its new director of public policy.
“We're thrilled to have Morgan on board,” said NFI Vice President for Government Affairs Robert DeHaan said. “She brings a unique perspective to our work that combines fisheries policy and sustainability with trade and commerce. It's a valuable mix that will greatly benefit NFI members.”
Bell did her undergraduate work at Wheaton College in Norton and earned a masters of arts degree in law and diplomacy from Tufts University's Fletcher School of International Affairs.
“From policy and funding matters on (Capitol) Hill, to promotion of sustainable aquaculture and blue technology innovation, seafood is a common thread running through my professional and academic work as well as my personal background,” said Bell. “Joining NFI is a natural step, and I am excited about the challenge.”
Weekly FishOn baseball trivia question
On this day in 1975, the wobbly White Sox beat the World Series-charging Red Sox 6-4 at Fenway Park. The ChiSox catcher that day had a seminal role in one of the greatest Boston sports stories of all time. Who was he? The answer, like the fire, is down below.
Sharks, ho
Sharks were back in the news last week, which should make our pal Bob Masjoan at the Crow's Nest happy. He is all sharks, all of the time.
One time, during Shark Week, a misguided Irish soul, we'll call him Cormac, asked Bob to turn the bar's largest television to a European Cup soccer match instead of the shark fest. His request was rebuffed with extreme pelagic prejudice.
Anyway, no shortage of sharks last week. One viral video showed a herd of sharks — whites, blues et al — feasting on the carcass of a dead humpback whale out on Stellwagen Bank while an intrepid shark researcher on a tagging project lingered in his sea kayak mere feet away.
Us? We would have requisitioned a Los Angeles-class submarine.
Then came a fisherman's photo — we spied it on the website of radio station WOKQ 97.5 — of a huge hammerhead shark swimming somewhere off the coast of Maine, looking for all the world like the most evil creature on the planet.
The accompanying story said hammerhead attacks on humans are rare — only 16 documented throughout the world, none fatal.
The piece also said the hammerheads are more afraid of us than we are of them. We here at FishOn are here to tell you that is not even remotely true.
Weekly FishOn baseball trivia answer
The catcher for the Pale Hose that day was Pete Varney, the star tight end on the 1968 Harvard football team and catcher of the final two-point conversion in the Crimson's 29-29 "victory" against Yale — considered one of the greatest college football games of all time.
Varney only played 69 games over four years in the majors. But dig this: The Boston native, beginning in 1966 while at Deerfield Academy, was drafted seven times by major league teams. Gotta be a record. And he was once traded for Blue Moon Odom.
Blue Moon. Good name for a shark.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
