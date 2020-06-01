FishOn on hiatus Jun 1, 2020 5 hrs ago Dear readers,Our intrepid columnist who covers all things piscine needed a bit of R&R last week. After recovering and recouping, he returns to work this week.FishOn will return next week on June 8. Tags Columnist Intrepid Week Reader Hiatus Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Coronavirus Updates What you need to know about coronavirus Coronavirus Links: Where to find updates for your town, school online How to help locally during COVID-19 outbreak #CapeAnnCovid update: What's open; what's not The Museum of Quarantine: An exhibition of our pandemic times, Hollywood style COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Gloucester - Deborah Dillon Pe... Maine - Dr. Royce William Mill... Gloucester - John M. Randazza ... Gloucester - Thomasina Marie B... Burlington - Stephen G. "Capta... Featured Homes of the Week +4 Merrimac welcomes its newest 55+ community BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE