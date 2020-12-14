We here at FishOn are not the patient sort. We really have nothing against patience. It's one of the seven virtues, right up there with Dopey and Sneezy. We aspire to patience. But it's not our favorite. That would be temperance. Don't believe the philistines. We roll with temperance. Squeaky wheel though it be.
Here's a good story about temperance.
In 1981, we here at FishOn were accepted en mass into the graduate program at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, less than 10 miles north of Wrigley Field and on a very cold stretch of Lake Michigan in the winter.
We wrote a letter — it's a thing, ask your parents — to one of our journalism professors at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, the great Howard Ziff, to let him know we'd fooled them and gotten in. We planned, we told him, to attend before they changed their minds.
Howard, the patron saint of the UMass journalism program, was a Chicago newspaper legend, rising to the imperial post of city editor at the late, great Chicago Daily News, where Mike Royko was one of his closest colleagues (Royko dedicated his book, "Boss," to Ziff). His picture hangs in the Billy Goat Tavern (ask Paul Murphy), looking very Orson Wellesian with his Van Dyke beard and pipe.
I got a note back from Howie congratulating me and informing me that Evanston, the informal home of the Woman's Christian Temperance Union, was dry. "But," he added, "It is next to Chicago, which is not."
He was, as always, spot on. That's a good temperance story, what Holmes?
Gloucester men, all
Andrea Holbrook is the managing editor here at the Gloucester Daily Times and she did a nice job last week when she stayed the course to connect with the father of Michael Porper Jr., the Gloucester native who was one of the four fishermen who died when the fishing vessel Emmy Rose went down on Nov. 23.
Michael Porper, the father, was gracious in his appreciation of the outpouring of grief and condolences at the passing of his son — both in Maine, where Michael Jr. was living, and here on Cape Ann. He also gave us the first insight into the family's fishing history. It was a nice story and finally lent the Emmy Rose tragedy a true Gloucester voice.
As often occurs, one story begets another. The Porper story, which ran Wednesday, included a reference that Michael Jr.'s great grandfather was Capt. Robert Porper, an eminent schooner fisherman in these parts at the beginning of the 20th century. He was probably best known for his skippering of the schooner Cavalier.
After, the story ran, the paper received an email from R. David Porper of Gloucester, who is Michael Jr.'s second cousin. He provided even more details into the family's incredible fishing history.
"There are already three Porpers on the cenotaph at the Fisherman's Statue at the boulevard," he wrote to us. "William A. Porper (1890) whose exact relationship I have not yet determined; John A. Porper, (1911) a cousin of Captain Bob (1850-1941); and Captain Bob's son, William H. Porper, who was also my grandfather. Also, there is a very fine large model of the schooner Cavalier at the Peabody-Essex Museum that is sometimes on display."
The family plans to hold a Gloucester memorial service for Michael Jr. at a later date. And it's fully expected he will join the other three Porpers on the cenotaph in the future.
FishOn baseball quiz question
On this date in 1985, Roger Maris, the first player to eclipse Babe Ruth's single-season home run record of 60, died at the age of 51 after a two-year battle with lymphoma cancer. What pitcher surrendered home run No. 61 to Maris in the final game of the 1961 season? Answer is taking a curtain call down below.
GMGI is not afraid to think big
The folks at the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute offered some great news last week when they announced GMGI is partnering with ocean explorer OceanX on some future ocean research missions of mutual interest.
You may have seen the story in the pages of the Gloucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com, as GMGI Executive Director Chris Bolzan took us through some of the possibilities and chatted about what the partnership could mean for GMGI.
One item that didn't make the final cut for the story and probably bears mention:
As we mentioned in the story, OceanX is an affiliate of Dalio Philanthropies, the philanthropic arm of the Dalio family which founded OceanX. What we didn't get in is Dalio Philanthropies already has donated $50,000 to split between GMGI's Gloucester Biotechnology Academy and GMGI's science community initiative to help bring more biotechnology companies to Gloucester.
Bolzan also mentioned that GMGI's partnership with OceanX could provide GMGI with "new access to other philanthropic sources."
Frankly, we here at FishOn could do with a little of that access ourselves.
FishOn baseball quiz answer
On Oct. 1, 1961, in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium, Red Sox righthander Tracy Stallard served up Maris' record-breaking home run — and the only run of the game — to become an indelible historical footnote. But there's this:
Stallard was back in the minor leagues the following year. He pitched for the Seattle Rainiers, the Triple A affiliate of the Red Sox, where he was, in a string-theory fate, a teammate of the late Billy MacLeod of Gloucester, whom we once profiled for Cape Ann Magazine. Johnny Pesky was the manager.
It goes on.
Future Cardinals big leaguer Mike Shannon also was on that Rainiers team. Twenty-three years later, in 1985, Shannon was one of the pallbearers that carried Maris' casket at the funeral during a 2-degree snowstorm in Fargo, North Dakota. Stallard to Maris to MacLeod to Shannon and finally back to Maris. If you're scoring at home.
