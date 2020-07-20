FishOn: Pregnant moms, tots should eat more fish, feds say

We here at FishOn always keep our ears on the rails, ready to alert you to anything singing down the line that's interesting, vital to the public good or apt to advance our own personal fortunes. It's a delicate balance, but we're all about the commonweal.
There's something out there called the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee and it's not your significant other telling you to put down the key lime pie and back away.
It's an honest-to-goodness, like, wicked important thing, with its 20 members appointed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of Health and Human Services.
So, when the DGAC talks, we here at FishOn listen. Unless of course it's too terribly scientific. Then we're like the kid out in right field shining pennies in the sun. What ball? Where?
Anyway, the committee's final report, which clocked in at a tidy 835 pages, had some positive findings about the benefits of consuming seafood, particularly for women and children. Add that to the women-and-children-first philosophy for lifeboats and we say we're finally making strides as a people.
The good stuff includes:
* Seafood consumption before pregnancy may be related to reduced risk of gestational diabetes and hypertensive disorders.
* Consumption during pregnancy may be related to reduced risk of hypertensive disorders and preterm birth, as well as better cognitive and language development in children.
* Seafood is an excellent source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids beginning at ages 6 to 12 months and toddlers ages 12 to 24 months.
"Therefore, the committee concurred with existing recommendations that women who are pregnant should consume at least 8 and up to 12 ounces of a variety of seafood per week from choices that are lower in methylmercury and higher in omega-3 fatty acids," the report concluded.
There you go. Though to be candid, we usually ask for extra methylmercury in our seafood. It's a nice buzz. But don't tell the DGAC.
We Miss Baseball Quiz question (true final edition, pandemic willing)
On this date in 1958, Tigers pitcher Jim Bunning no-hit the Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader at Fenway Park in a pithy 2 hours, 2 minutes. Eight years later, while pitching for the Phillies, he threw a perfect game against the Mets to become the first of five modern-day pitchers to toss no-hitters in both leagues. Who are the other four?
Luca Brasi sleeps with the lobsters
Here at FishOn, we've always loved those imps over at The Onion and their own brand of satire. The site bills itself as America's Finest News Source and we are in no position to argue, especially after coming across the story last week about KitchenAid's new lobster sedation kit designed to reduce the cruelty of the good ol' fashioned lobster boil.
"Our full line of end-of-life products for your lobster includes a small embroidered pillow it can lay its head upon, a compact disc of serene ocean sounds, a small tank of nitrous oxide with a little application mask and a soothing olive oil massage serum that promotes both relaxation and succulence," according to a KitchenAid executive quoted in the story. "After the session, simply lower the medicated, fully marinated lobster into its bubbling death as if it were a nice, hot bath. And enjoy!"
They want to know where you go
NOAA Fisheries announced last week it is proposing new regulations that will extend electronic trip reporting requirements to federally permitted for-hire vessels— charter/party boats — in the Northeast multispecies fishery. Operators would have to file their reports electronically within 48 hours of the end of any trip.
NOAA Fisheries said federally permitted charter and for-hire vessels in the Mid-Atlantic region have been required to submit vessel trip reports electronically since March 2019 and that "reporting requirements for vessels issued only a federal lobster permit are being addressed in a separate rulemaking."
That reminds us: We were walking Willie the wonderbeast down at the Head of the Harbor early Saturday morning and spoke with Tom Orrell, who had a parking lot full of folks anxious to get out on the 7 a.m. Yankee Fleet trip.
He reported plenty of demand for the day trips, even as he and other operators adjust to the necessary social distancing requirements. He hasn't been able to schedule any of the popular overnight trips yet, but is holding out hope for September. Maybe.
Based on that conversation, we're going to make the rounds this week of some charter and whale watch outfits and fire something up on how they're trying to hold on in the new world order. So keep a lookout stationed for that.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Answer
The other four pitchers to throw at least one no-hitter in each league are Cy Young (Cleveland Spiders and Red Sox), Nolan Ryan (Astros, Angels and Rangers), Randy Johnson (Mariners and Diamondbacks) and Hideo Nomo (Red Sox and Dodgers).
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
