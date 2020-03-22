We here at FishOn are just as exhausted as everyone else by this otherworldly health crisis that has us tenaciously in its grip. We're sick of staying indoors. We're sick of not having any sports to watch. We long to go to the Sawyer Free Library and Pratty's -- which are far more similar than you think. And just once more, we'd like to touch our face. Or somebody's.
But we are healthy, as are those around us. So we stay the course because we are New Englanders and we give in to nothing.
Still, it was a tough week hereabouts for our fishermen in both the lobster and groundfish fisheries.
As you may have read in the pages of the Gloucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com, some of the the restrictions enacted to try to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus – principally the shuttering of all in-situ dining at Massachusetts restaurants and travel restrictions that have made it difficult to move product around – have crushed the fishermen.
In the lobster fishery, already high inventory coupled with the loss of the restaurant trade – where the great preponderance of live lobsters are consumed – sent prices down into the root cellar and rocked everyone from harvesters to dealers and processors.
While segments of the finfish crowd continue to fish, there are fewer and fewer places they can sell their live product. So the businesses stresses are everywhere. But the groundfishermen are dealing with another issue:
As we wrote last week, groundfishermen and groundfish sector managers are increasingly frustrated with NOAA Fisheries insistence that boats continue to take scheduled at-sea monitoring observers on fishing trips -- even as the federal government and health experts unrelentingly preach the benefit of social distancing and limiting human interaction.
The stakeholders almost two weeks ago asked NOAA Fisheries for clarification on the policy of mandated observers and have received little in the way of a replay. As recently as Friday, there still was no word if NOAA intends to change the rule.
Then late Friday afternoon, NOAA announced it is issuing a temporary waiver for the Northeast fishery observer monitoring at at-sea monitoring until April 4.
It was the right move. NOAA Fisheries should not be in the business of endangering fishermen by forcing them to take aboard these small boats some stranger whose health history could very well be a mine field. And frankly, we can't believe the observers were too crazy about going to sea with a bunch of strangers, either.
And consider this: If you have the time and inclination, hit a local fish market, buy some locally landed product and help out everybody along the local seafood supply chain. And local grocery stores, which have performed admirably in the crisis, should make it a focus to sell locally sourced seafood.
And that is all we have to say about that.
Moving on from Our Tom
We here at FishOn are bidding adieu to Our Tom, who for reasons only understood by TB12 and Cranky Bill, has decided to play out his career in muggy NFL oblivion. Now Our Tom is Their Tom. The Old Buccaneer.
Well, as the great George V. Higgins used to have his characters utter, "Good luck to him and the Red Sox." It would be so easy to ascribe blame. But really, who cares? Bigger things on our plate at the moment and this always felt like it had absolutely nothing to do with anybody but ol' Romulus and Remus down there in Foxboro. Or perhaps better, Claudius and Hamlet.
So, a pox on both their houses for allowing this thing to end so miserably for all.
But hey, good news: While Our Tom is gone, the Super Bowls remain. So, buck up and get your tossing wing loose. Quarterbacks seem to be a hot item at the moment.
Meanwhile, Their Tom joins a trio of great and aging quarterbacks who ventured elsewhere at the end. And, if you remove Joe Montana, who had a modicum of success in Kansas City, it ended oh so poorly for Joe Namath and Johnny Unitas. Of course, Brett Favre went out like one of the Traveling Wilburys, so we'll let him be.
Unitas, 40, went to the Chargers in 1973 for his final year. He was 1-3 in four starts, throwing three touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was sacked eight times in the first game. His final passer rating was 40. He was beat up and done.
In 1977, at 34, Namath went to the Rams. He was 2-2 in four starts, with three touchdowns and five interceptions. His passer rating was 54.5. There was nothing left.
We went down the hall and woke up the FishOn research staff, who were on the woof after a long night of liar's poker – they are, fittingly, both inveterate liars. They told us the only way the Patriots play the Buccaneers this season would be in the Super Bowl. Also, they said the closest the Bucs travel to New England in the regular season is a game against the Giants at Giant Stadium in the swamps of Jersey, date to be determined.
Remember, though, they're a pair of fibbing fidos. Still, if you're jonesing to see Your Tom in person one more time, there's your best chance.
Quick NFL quiz: Whom did Unitas replace as quarterback of the Chargers and whom did Namath replace as quarterback of the Rams?
Answers further on down the road.
What's next? Moo-shoo dog treats?
We here at FishOn don't have kids, which has left children and social services around the world sliding between relief and rapture. That's cool. We're comfortable with our role as the loyal opposition. And not that we're babies, or anything, but parenting looks, you know, hard.
Speaking of babies, if you're looking to expand your kid's palate, you've come to the right aisle.
Square Baby, a baby food company with a sense of humor, has launched a new product -- Coconut Shrimp Fried Rice baby food.
According to a story on Seafoodnews.com, the new item is part of Square Baby's Early Allergen Introduction Menu. (Quick aside: Just so happens that's the menu we order off of whenever available, though we always ask for extra gluten.) Apparently, if the American Academy of Pediatricians is to be believed, it's wise to introduce "allergenic food" early and often to babies to help prevent the development of food allergies.
"Their Coconut Shrimp Fried Rice offering is made with sauteed shrimp, organic mango, pineapple, carrot, corn, California Basmati rice, egg, coconut milk, sesame oil and lime," the story stated. "And that's not their only seafood offering. Already on the Square Baby menu is Salmon Mash, featuring sweet potato, cauliflower, peas, mango, wild Alaskan salmon, sprouted millet, avocado oil, sprouted chia and lemon."
Umm, salmon mash. Oh, to be young again and toothless.
Quick NFL quiz answer: Unitas replaced John Hadl, who probably should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Namath replaced Pat Haden, who went on to become the athletic director at the University of Southern California, his alma mater.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
