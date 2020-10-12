FishOn: Rules for football and fishing near whales

One more year, two more slights. Once again, we here at FishOn have been passed over by the folks who hand out the MacArthur fellowship genius grants and the shortsighted gang that award Nobel Peace Prizes. What's a poor FishOner to do?
We can understand the latter. We're not really wired for the whole peace thing. On most days, our burning anger is about the only thing that keeps us vertical. But the genius grants? Please. This place literally vibrates with genius. Then again, it might be the old refrigerator in the company break room.
You want genius? How about these rule changes we would have instituted in football had we not already abdicated our position as King of the World: Outlaw the fumble. The ball comes out, it's dead at the spot and offense retains possession (unless it's fourth down). How much time will that save us in reviews and arguments? Huh? Huh? That's right. Mucho tiempo. And defenses can go back to tackling people instead of pigskins.
To offset this benefit to the offense, we're getting rid of pass interference for the defense. Let 'em do whatever they want short of felonious weaponry. Wide receivers have become such a preening herd of minks and sables. Time to toughen up.
But here's the corker: No team may even attempt a field goal unless it's longer than 50 yards or there is less than one minute left in the half, fourth quarter or overtime. Oh, and we have to go back to straight-on kickers. No more soccer-style booters. Where are we, France?
Next, we'll tackle problems with international food distribution, aquaculture, presidential debates, robots, bees and space travel. That should get us to lunchtime. After a well-deserved nap, we'll introduce our COVID-19 cocktail treatment currently in test trials. The genius of ours is it's actually a cocktail — Jameson and champagne. We call its the Sweet Jame.
That's a hunk of genius right there.
Lobstermen and gillnetters win one
Massachusetts lobstermen and gillnetters won a small but significant victory on Thursday when a U.S. District Court judge in Boston refused to grant an injunction that would have immediately shuttered both Massachusetts fisheries to help protect the imperiled North American right whales.
The injunction, sought by Richard "Max" Strahan in his suit alleging the state violated the federal Endangered Species Act by allowing the fishing, would have shuttered both fisheries pending the future trial of the lawsuit.
For now, both disciplines can keep fishing. But they're hardly out of the woods. Strahan is relentless in his pursuit of protections for the endangered whales and at some point the suit is going to go to trial. So stay tuned.
Baseball quiz question
On this date in 1986, with the Red Sox one strike away from being eliminated by the Angels in the American League Championship Series, Sox outfielder Dave Henderson hit a two-run homer to give the Sox a 6-5 lead in the ninth inning of Game 5. They ultimately won 7-6 in 11 innings. The Sox went on to win Games 6 and 7 in Boston to advance to the World Series against the Mets. What Angels pitcher surrendered Hendu's blast?
And they said it couldn't be done
We said last week that we were going to zip it on the monitoring amendment passed almost two weeks ago by the New England Fisheries Management Council. And we did. For a week. But this seemed important, so here you go: Amendment 23 — named for Oil Can Boyd — includes an electronic monitoring option for sector-based groundfish vessels. There's Audit and there's Maximized Retention. NOAA Fisheries has developed a fact sheet and infographic explaining the two systems. It's available on the agency's Northeast Groundfish Monitoring Program webpage. Those with monitoring questions may contact Claire Fitz-Gerald at 978-281-9255. Questions on Amendment 23 should go to Mark Grant at 978-281-9145. We here at FishOn will handle all questions on Oil Can Boyd aka The Candemic.
Baseball quiz answer
Angels reliever Donnie Moore gave up the homer. Moore, who had many demons lingering even before his ignominious offering to Henderson, shot his wife Tonya three times — she somehow survived — before killing himself by gunshot on July 20, 1989. As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
