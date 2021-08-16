As we here at FishOn write these words on Friday last, Gloucester feels as hot as the surface of the sun. So, what do you say we skip the usual intro and get right to the belly of the beast before our keyboard melts down like the Red Sox?
And we're off:
Safety first, lunch second
Thinking about safely taking to the high seas or just tooling responsibly around the harbor? FishOn has you covered with the news you can use. Let's go to Manchester. No really, get in the car. This is good.
The Manchester Harbor Department is offering a two-day Safe Boating course on Aug. 23 and 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The full course will be conducted in the classroom and students must attend both days to receive their certificate. No skipping. And no gum chewing.
The course is not limited to Manchester residents, but the class size is limited. So, don't dawdle. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a nationally recognized safe boating certificate good in all states that require them, as well as for the two-for-one specials at Cala's.
Those interested in attending should email Harbormaster Bion Pike at harbormaster@manchester.ma.us. Make sure you include your name, address and phone number, as well as birthday, hair color and eye color. They're not looking to clone you or anything. The latter information will be included on the certificate.
FishOn weekly baseball trivia question
On this date in 1948, Babe Ruth died of throat cancer at Memorial Hospital in New York City. Where and off whom did the Sultan of Swat hit his final home run, No. 714? The answer lies in state below.
Portland gets another USCG cutter
The Coast Guard cutter Finback (WPB 87314 if you're scoring at home) arrived in its new homeport of Portland, Maine, last Wednesday, where it will join the cutter Sitkinak (WPB1329 if you're looking for new Keno numbers).
The Finback is a coastal patrol boat with a crew of 11 whose area of operations will range from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to the Maine/Canadian border. So it's not out of the question that duty might bring her to Gloucester at some point.
"As a service with a big mission and limited resources, we are constantly seeking ways to be more efficient and effective," said Capt. Amy Florentino, commander of Sector Northern New England. "Portland is central location for the cutter to supply both law enforcement and search and rescue operations. While the cutter's homeport is changing, its mission and service to the public aren't."
The Finback is a Marine Protector Class cutter that was built at the Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport, Louisiana, and commissioned in 1999. Its previous homeport was Cape May, New Jersey.
It is 87 feet long and can cruise at 25 knots, with a range of 900 nautical miles. It also feature two .50-caliber Browning machine guns, which, it seems to us at FishOn, will get your attention in a hurry.
Fishing for all
Here's a good story out of Pennsylvania. And really, when's the last time that happened?
Up in Erie, the nonprofit group At The Lake Ministries has converted a former commercial fishing trip charter into a recreational fishing boat that can accommodate anglers in wheelchairs.
According to the goerie.com website, the Rev. Rob Wilson, the executive director of At The Lake Ministries, also is the captain of the Jo-Ann M. The idea for the wheelchair-accessible vessel came to him when a parishioner at another church spoke to him about the challenges of having his two special needs kids spend time outdoors.
"It's amazing. I can't believe it took so long for someone to come up with this idea," said Sean Ferry. The Erie resident is confined to a 400-pound motorized wheelchair after being paralyzed after breaking his neck in a fall from a hunting tree stand. "It's basically an answer to my whole scenario."
The 53-foot steel vessel, according to the story, was built in 1980 and formerly owned by a family of commercial fishermen who named it after the family matriarch.
"Participants can fish or simply experience the wonderful natural resources the region has to offer," the story stated. "The ship is also therapy-pet friendly."
The ministry already has hosted groups from Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and Florida, including elementary students with autism and military veterans using wheelchairs. The cost is $40 per person, but the ministry has established a scholarship fund. "That can help make sure everyone who wants to go has the financial ability."
FishOn weekly baseball quiz answer
George Herman Ruth hit his final home run on May 25, 1935, as a member of the Boston Braves in a 11-7 loss to the Pirates in Pittsburgh. His final homer came in the seventh inning off Guy Bush. It was one of three home runs Ruth hit that day, two of them off Bush. Ruth also hit a two-run homer in the first off Pirates starter Red Lucas. Ruth, who inexplicably was not a unanimous choice for the Hall of Fame (11 writers left him off their ballot), played the final game of his career five days later.
