We here at FishOn are coming to you this week from Short Time City, as Friday will bring down the curtain — gracefully, we hope, like a Broadway play — on this column and, most likely, on our own ride in the rodeo of daily journalism.
Our first real job as an ink-stained wretch was as a 19-year-old intern (unpaid of course, this is journalism after all) at the Danvers Herald. It was the summer of 1975, just after our freshman year in college.
We showed up on our second day wearing a dashiki, jeans and sandals. The editor stared at our outfit (OK, upon review, slightly ridiculous) and looked stricken, as if he'd just ingested his dog's worming meds by mistake.
"I was going to send you to the Rotary Club luncheon today," he said. "But I can't send you looking like that."
Really? Hmmm. This is how you get out of the Rotary Club luncheon? Good to know. And so began almost five decades of battling with editors and dress codes. Mercifully for all, that stops at end of business on Friday.
When we here at FishOn started out, newsrooms were almost exclusively white and male and poorer for it. They were fairly unhealthy places, where smoking was not just allowed, but seemed to be encouraged. It also wasn't unusual to see a bottle or two pop up from desk drawers once the edition had passed.
We here at FishOn worked long enough to see most of that change, to see newsrooms diversify, to be able to work for and with great journalists of all gender and complexion. And to see the smoke finally clear.
Tech-side, we went from typewriters to scanners to honest-to-god computers. To the future. To now.
Newsrooms back then were bustling and cacophonous. Phones ringing endlessly, wire machines banging away, police scanners blaring, people yelling and other people yelling back. It was like working inside Phil Specter's Wall of Sound.
Curiously, the din made it an easy environment in which to work. Now newsrooms are largely empty and soul-less places, where a simple conversation among colleagues can be an immense distraction. Of course, we're also willing to cop to the possibility that we've just become an old crank.
We have many great newsroom stories, only some of which could make it into print in a general interest newspaper. But here is one of our favorite tellable tale:
We were working at the Salem News in the late 1970s. The paper, then a six-times-a-week afternoon (except for Saturday) daily, had its newsroom, production facilities and printing press in the building alongside Riley Plaza in Salem, as well as bureaus all over the North Shore.
The legendary Jim Shea, a hard-charging prototype of the times, was the editor.
We, fledgling FishOners, came into the second-floor newsroom one Monday morning and noticed there seemed to be a heightened tension as deadline approached.
Shea, endowed with something of an Irish temper, seemed particularly agitated. People went into his office quickly and came out faster, often ahead of Shea hurling a postscript as if he was looking for the cutoff man.
"What's the hub, bub?" we asked a colleague.
We were told that everybody was chasing the same story. Somebody had gotten a tip that Jackie Onassis had been in Salem over the weekend for a wedding and Job No. 1 that morning for all hands was confirming the story or debunking the myth.
A young reporter nearby piped up, "You know, I thought I saw Jackie Onassis here this weekend."
Shea, standing just outside his office, turned and asked the kid to repeat what he'd just said. The kid, foolishly, repeated it and a murderous look came over Shea's face. He charged into his office.
Moments later, he reappeared. Shea was a devout practitioner of his Roman Catholic faith and he had a framed portrait of the pope in his office. He now stuck the likeness of the pontiff a few inches from the young reporter's nose.
"Hey kid, do us a favor," Shea said. "You ever see this guy around town, give us a #$#@%&* call, will ya?"
It was just too funny and too perfect and we here at FishOn dare you to offer a workplace equal because there's no biz like the news biz. The tension was gone. The whole newsroom laughed in relief and everybody got back to their assignments. In that moment, we knew, we future FishOners were in the right job.
We feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to be a reporter for more than 40 years. It all started with Chicago newspaper legends Howard Ziff and Ralph Whitehead at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. We were later fortunate to live in Chicago while earning a masters degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.
We have worked at great newspapers, such as the Dallas Morning News, Columbus Dispatch, the Patriot Ledger, the Indianapolis Star and the Hartford Courant, and lived all over the country.
We've covered everything from cops and banking to fishing and baseball. We have worked with, and among, titans of the business and every day we've tried to do our jobs as best we could. We never wanted to do anything else. Hard to know now if that's our blessing or our curse.
But enough is enough. It's time. It's past time.
Writing this column has been one of the special endeavors of our career. This city is a gift of stories that just keep coming and FishOn gave us a chance to tell some tales that otherwise might not have fit into the traditional template of daily news.
It offered a platform to bring to life some of the characters and voices from this amazing city's waterfront, neighborhoods and watering holes.
Thanks to all who read it. Thanks to all who offered story ideas and items of interest. There was absolutely no better feeling than having someone sidle onto a stool next to us at the Crow's Nest or Pratty's, or email us from wherever, and we mean all over the world, and say "This might make a good item for FishOn."
Inevitably, they were right. And so we leave our loyal FishOners with one final baseball trivia question (Somewhere, Pete Mondello is doing cartwheels. He hated the baseball stuff.)
Final FishOn weekly baseball trivia question
On this date in 1984, what Hall of Fame outfielder set the major league record for grounding into the most double plays in a single season that still stands to this day?
Final FishOn weekly baseball trivia answer
With Wade Boggs on third and Dwight Evans on first and no outs in the top of the fifth against the Twins in Minnesota, Jim Rice bounced a groundball to shortstop Houston Jimenez. Jimenez flipped to second baseman Tim Teufel, who then fired to first baseman Kent Hrbek for the 6-4-3 twin killing that gave Rice his 33rd GIDP of the season — eclipsing the former major league record of 32 set by another Sox outfielder, Jackie Jensen, in 1954. Rafael Devers would still be jogging.
By the end of his career, Rice was a GIDP machine. He finished the 1984 season with 36 GIDPs and made a run at his own record in 1985, coming up just short with 35 GIDPs. In the three-year stretch from 1983 through 1985, Rice hit into a staggering 102 double plays.
So, there you have it.
Like FDR, we're on to a new deal.
FishOff.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
