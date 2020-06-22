FishOn: Scientists taking new measure of sand

We here at FishOn fear many things. We are on record of being afraid of robots, flying monkeys, ticks, bees and fear itself. We also have what many others have told us is a ridiculous phobia about eggs. But that's a column for another day.
One thing we're not afraid of is learning something new, which is really good because we enter most days with a tabula rasa of a mind and spend the rest of the day catching up.
And that brings us to sand.
According to a new study in the Nature journal, Scientific Reports, scientists around the world have spent decades using models that have measured sand incorrectly, providing an inaccurate portrait to the environmental state of coastal areas now subject to climate change.
The problem, apparently, is that not all sand grains are alike in their shape.
Two researchers, working at the University of Sydney in Australia, have come up with new engineering models that take differing shapes into account.
"Standard models assume sand grains are spherical, which is fine for common sands made up of ground-downed silica and quartz rocks," according to a story in a University of Sydney publication trumpeting the work of Amin Riazi and associate professor Ana Vila-Concejo. "However, carbonate sands derived from shells, corals and the skeletons of marine animals tend to be elliptical, less dense and have more holes and edges. The new research has taken this into account with astounding results, finding that existing models underestimate the surface area of carbonate sands by 35%."
Big deal, you scoff? Well, it kind of is.
"Sand is used throughout industry," the piece stated. "From the glass in your mobile phone to base for roads, sand is used across our economy. In fact, sand and gravel are the most extracted materials on the planet, exceeding that of fossil fuels."
And dig this: The periodical Nature last year reported that illegal sand mining is occurring in about 70 countries and hundreds of people have been killed in battles over sand — Sand Wars! — in the past decade.
Sand. Who knew?
We Miss Baseball Quiz
On this date in 1999, baseball Commissioner Bud Selig awarded Cubs outfielder Hack Wilson — who had been dead for 51 years — an additional RBI for the 1930 season to bring his total that season to a MLB-record 191. Who discovered the statistical error?
All hail the webinar
The New England Fishery Management Council is set to meet Tuesday through Thursday this week and will do so via webinar because of travel restrictions and public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you're looking to attend the meeting and even speak during opportunities for public comment, here's some of the things you need to know:
The webinars will be activated at 8 a.m. each day for the 9 a.m. start to Tuesday's session and the 8:30 a.m. starts to the Wednesday and Thursday sessions. Online access to the meeting is available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/. There is no charge.
Participants wishing to speak must register and join the webinar. "Those that take both steps — register and then join the webinar — will see the meeting screen and be able to click on a 'raised hand' button, which will let the meeting organizer know you want to be unmuted to speak," the council wrote in its instructions.
There is a call-in option, as well. To listen to the proceedings by telephone, dial 213-929-4212 and key in the access code 925-492-373. Participants who call in by telephone without joining the webinar will be in listen-only mode.
All meeting material and the agenda are available on the council's website, nefmc.org, at NEFMC June 23-25, 2020 Webinar Meeting.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Answer
The late Jerome Holtzman, the longtime great Chicago baseball writer who also served as the game's official historian, discovered Wilson was not credited for driving in Kiki Cuyler with a single in the third inning of the second game of a July 28, 1930, doubleheader against the Reds at Wrigley Field. The RBI mistakenly was awarded to Cubs first baseman Charlie Grimm.
RIP, the Big Boy
We close this week's column with some sad news from here at the F&W Ranch. Last week, we had to say goodbye to our good buddy Foster, the junior partner in the esteemed Lab firm of Foster and Willie. He was with us for almost 12 years and every day with him was a hoot. He was a most unusual dog. We never once heard him bark at another dog or person. But every now and then — mostly when he was taking up the whole couch to Willie's chagrin — Willie would bark at Foster. Foster would commence howling and you just could not get him to stop until you broke out the treats. We always suspected canine conspiracy.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT