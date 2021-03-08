We here at FishOn dig a good lecture, unless it has something to do with the state of our finances, our fashion sense, our overall fitness or our unceasing ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. We're down with just about anything else.
That's why we were heartened last week to learn that Maritime Gloucester has set its 2021 Winter Lecture Series for each Tuesday in March, with a focus on the allure of the schooner and the vessel's role in shaping the history of Gloucester.
It kicked off last Tuesday with a talk by Justin Demetri, Maritime Gloucester's historian, on the "Evolution of the Schooner: A Story in Half Hull." We always learn something when we listen to him. The good news for you is the virtual lecture was hampered by some audio problems and Maritime Gloucester Executive Director Michael DeKoster said plans are in the work to repeat it.
This Tuesday, Charles Seavey will speak on "Of Ships (and Men) Out of Gloucester: Pictures and Stories from Here and There."
On March 16, Michael Santos will deliver a lecture on "Racing for Their Lives: "Gloucester Fishermen in the Last days of Sail."
On March 23, Harold Burnham, Maggie Holtzberg and Daniel Jacobs will team up to deliver "A Shipwright Documented" that will include a screening and panel discussion of the Massachusetts Cultural Council's 2020 film "Harold A. Burnham: Master Shipwright."
And finally, on March 30, Laura Lowell, Jim Lowell, Demetri and Daisy Nell Collinson will deliver "Legacy Revisited" that will include a presentation and panel discussion on the 2000 film "Legacy: Shipbuilders, Fishermen and the Age of Gloucester Schooners."
All lectures are presented virtually via Zoom set to begin at 7 p.m. More good news: They're free, though donations certainly wouldn't go amiss. Even more good news (how much can you stand?): Space has been expanded and each lecture can accommodate about 300 attendees. Reservations are required and can be made at maritimegloucester.org.
Miss one? Fret, nyet. Maritime Gloucester plans to record and archive the individual lectures and make them available online for your future dining and dancing pleasure.
FishOn baseball quiz question
We are now well into spring training, an event that makes all of us better people. Not to put anyone on the hot seat, but there have been four major league baseball managers fired during spring training — all since 1954. Who was the last skipper to get the gate between the beginning of spring training and Opening Day? The answer is drawing unemployment down below.
Magnolia blood drive. Vampires keep out
The Magnolia Library — in partnership with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham Health and the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center — will host a blood drive March 18 from 12:30 to 7 p.m. So pack up your corpuscles and get moving.
The event will take place outside the library at 1 Lexington Ave., in the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women's Hospital Blood Mobile. Which, technically, we guess, makes it more of a blood park than a blood drive. But we digress.
Appointments are recommended and can be secured online at tinyurl.com/MagM2021. Walk-ins will be accommodated as time allows.
Donors should be sure to bring a photo ID. Also, they should make sure to be well-hydrated and have something in their tummy before donating.
Those donating will receive a free $5 Dunkin Donuts gift card from the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center. What you tell the tax man is up to you.
Questions? Call 617-632-3206 or email BloodDonor@partners.org.
Working on a workers paradise
We here at FishOn are a full service operation. We check the tires, wash the windshield and check the oil. (You're down about a quart). We also intermittently dispense with the odd — literally and figuratively — news for those searching for work.
Quick aside: Our 10 favorite song titles with some form of the the word "work" in them are "I've Been Working" by Van Morrison; "Work to Do" by the Average White Band (very underrated, them); Workin' For a Livin'" by Huey Lewis & The News; "She Works Hard for the Money" by Donna Summer; "Shiftwork" by Kenny Chesney and George Strait; "We Can Work It Out" by The Beatles; "Dirty Work" by Steely Dan; "Work to Make It Work" by Robert Palmer; "Welcome to the Working Week" by Elvis Costello; and "Got My Mojo Workin'" by Muddy Waters. Feel free to submit your own. But not from work.
Anyway, here's a couple of jobs for your consideration, courtesy of the city of Gloucester:
The city is seeking qualified candidates for the position of assistant harbormaster. It's a seasonal position, running from May to October. You can check out the applicable responsibilities and qualifications at http://gloucester-ma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5918. But don't dawdle. The application period closes March 18.
The city also is looking for a beach sticker clerk, which would be a really cool job if the powers that be allowed you to work from one of the beaches. Alas, it's in camera. It also seeks candidates who possess the ability to deal with the public "with tact and diplomacy," which leaves us seriously out of the running.
But you're probably nice. So check out the specifics at http://gloucester-ma.gov/Document Center/View/5918.
FishOn baseball quiz answer
The last manager fired during spring training was Joe Kerrigan of the Red Sox. On March 5, 2002, the new (now current) Red Sox ownership group fired Kerrigan (who had been given a multi-year deal by GM Dan Duquette) and replaced him with Grady Little. And we all know how that worked out.
The other three are Phil Cavaretta (by the Cubs on March 29, 1954), Alvin Dark (by the Padres on March 21, 1978) and Tim Johnson (by the Blue Jays on March 17, 1999).
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT