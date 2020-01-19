We here at FishOn love a good mystery. So we were heartened last week when Rockport lobstering legend Larry Stepenuck presented us with a good one.
You may recognize Larry’s name from previous mentions in this column or a casual survey of the police notes. He is, of course, the man who sold his still-working lobster boat a couple years ago for the princely sum of $8.
When asked why $8, he said it was because he sold his previous one for $7. How do you argue with that? That’s why he’s known far and wide as the Ukrainian Cranium — or simply Ukrainium to the special people in his life. We’ve written all this before. Trust us, no one tires of it.
So we were at the Parker Street Palace one night, delivering our weekly message of temperance to the unfaithful, when Larry thrust a greenish, oblong plastic thing in our direction.
“Look at that,” he barked.
We looked. We shrugged. It looked like one of the tags marine scientists attach to species for research purposes in migration studies or to chart growth and maturity in already identified creatures. It had writing and numbers and an abbreviation for the state of Maine. Case solved, we thought.
Ah, no.
“Well, you don’t sound sure, so find out and report back,” Larry said.
The tag had come off a 31/2-pound beauty Larry caught near the tip of Stellwagen Bank, in an area called the Four Quartets for the T.S. Eliot poem. The lobster was borderline too-big so he released it back to the wild. But he kept the tag.
The next day we researched various lobster tagging projects and found one in Maine involving the state’s Division of Marine Resources and the Atlantic Offshore Lobstermen’s Association to chart offshore lobster movement patterns.
We reached out to both organizations. We sent emails. We sent pictures. We increasingly wondered why we were doing Larry’s work. Then we remembered. We’re all here to do Larry’s work.
We heard back from two very helpful folks — Kathleen Reardon at Maine DMR and Heidi Henninger at the lobster tagging project.
Both came to the same conclusion — the tag is not from the project, but the markings indicate it probably is a zone/trap tag applied by a Maine lobsterman. He probably wanted to know if he was catching the same lobster multiple times or just wanted to know where the lobster went after release.
Now we have another a mystery. But fear not, the far-flung FishOn staff is on it. With the help of our new best friends, we are determined to find the Maine lobsterman who initially tagged the lobster and who would probably love to know where and how far it went. That is our pledge to you. And Larry. God help us all.
From the poop deck
Let’s hope you’ve finished breakfast. We’ve got some adult matters to discuss, starting with whale poop. More specifically, North Atlantic right whale poop.
As if the poor endangered creatures don’t have enough on their plate without someone opening up a public forum on their personal, er, stuff. But this is the life we’ve chosen. One for all and all for No. 2.
The Canadian broadcaster, CBC, had an interesting piece on its website recently about New England Aquarium whale researchers who are never more happy than when they’re up to their post-docs in right whale poop.
“We refer to poop as a treasure around here,” Katie Graham, an assistant scientist at the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, told the CBC.
Apparently the stuff is as valuable as it is scarce.
Its value lies in the information it can impart on the health, diet, stress and overall condition of the imperiled species.
It’s scarce because the Atlantic Ocean is huge and there are only about 400 — including fewer than 100 breeding females — of the buggers left on the planet. The center only collects five or six samples a year. Huh. That’s an average weekend for our legal Labs from the dog firm of Foster & Willie.
“Taking a large blood sample from a whale is essentially impossible, so any other way we can learn about these animals is really important for helping protect them and also learning about their basic biology,” Graham said. “The animals are so cryptic we sometimes don’t know basic facts about their biology, so all this information helps us gain new insights into them.”
Yes, but what if one has an accident on the carpet? No way there’s a Rug Doctor big enough to handle the job. At that point, you just move out.
Quick whale poop quiz:
What color is North Atlantic right whale poop? Answer below.
Jonah crab is a good name for a band
A couple weeks ago, we wrote a riveting piece in the pages of the Gloucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com on federal funding for at-sea monitors on Northeast groundfish boats. Negotiations for the film rights are underway. We’re holding out for Sofia Coppola to direct.
As we pored through the Senate appropriations bill, we found another item of interest on Jonah crabs that didn’t really fit into the monitoring story. But it was of enough interest that we thought we’d share it. Also, we’ve already written about the rapidly growing fishery alternative to lobster, so maybe we don’t come off as complete dolts. Maybe.
Well, don’t look now, but Congress embarked on its own pincer movement, appropriating up to $300,000 “to support a cooperative research program to collect biological, fishery and environmental data for American lobster and Jonah crab using modern technology on commercial fishing vessels.”
That’s all well and good. But what we’d really like to see is an uncooperative research project. Think about it. Marine researchers duking it out on the high seas, all in the name of science and discovery. We could even vote someone off the boat. Literally just throw them overboard. Come on, you wouldn’t pay to watch that?
Quick whale poop quiz answer:
It’s bright orange. And it floats.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
