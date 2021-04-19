We here at FishOn have much on our mind, but we're feeling a tad cranky and not much in the mood for sharing. Trust us when we tell you that you should be relieved.
So let's go right to the stuff and let that do the talking.
How come striped bass, but no plaid?
A few weeks back, we wrote a piece in the pages of the Gloucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com about some proposed changes to the schedule for the state's commercial striped bass fishery.
Last week, the Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission voted 6-2 to go along with the recommendations from the Division of Marine Fisheries, adding an earlier start date and more open fishing dates to the state's commercial striped bass season.
The season now is set to open June 15 — eight days earlier than the previous opening day — and run until Nov. 15 as long as quota still remains.
At the opening of the season, anglers will be allowed three consecutive open fishing dates per week — Monday to Wednesday.
On Sept. 15, the number of open dates will increase to five (Monday through Friday) and will go to seven on Oct. 1 until the end of the season. After that, you'll be talking to The Man. Or The Woman.
So, get your gear ready and get going.
FishOn baseball quiz question (and act of contrition)
Before we reveal this week's question, we need to right an injustice. We were remiss last week in not mentioning that our trivia question — which involved Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski's major league debut in 1961 — was inspired by a text conversation with a loyal FishOn reader. She would prefer to remain anonymous, but rolls under the initials Kerry McKenna. What? Oh, sorry.
Anyway, credit where credit due. Per nostra culpa. Perhaps now she'll call off her legal beagles. We've managed, up to now, to keep them at bay with treats and belly scratches.
Now the question: What was the first major league team to permanently wear numbers on the backs of their uniforms? The answer is buying a program down below.
And while we're strolling on Memory Lane . . .
You also may have seen a story we did last week on two ancient Tarr & Wonson safes at Ocean Alliance on Rocky Neck that were opened for the first time in at least 41 years, revealing a trove of internal company documents reaching back to the 19th century.
The safes contained accounting ledgers written in a most beautiful hand, certificates of registration for trademarks from various foreign lands for its revolutionary copper paint, tax returns, paint recipes and much more.
We love those kind of stories and apparently we're not alone.
A couple days later, we received an email from William Keniston, whose great, great, great grandfather Augustus Story Wonson was one of the founders of the company in 1863.
"How cool is that," Keniston wrote. "I am a Wonson and I have in my possession over 20 pounds of documents, including the 1863 USA patent, along with many trademarks, banking information, map of Rocky Neck when it was divided up into Wonson's homesteads, many documents that I haven’t even looked at."
Keniston added that he's already spoken to folks at the Cape Ann Museum about the documents "and I plan on donating to them after my family goes through them."
Just one more example how the indelible history of Gloucester finds a way to link us all together, one generation after another.
FishOn baseball quiz answer
The Cleveland Indians were the first MLB franchise to permanently wear numbers, starting when they took the field on April 16 — Opening Day — in 1929.
Some teams, including the Indians and Cardinals, had experimented earlier with uniform numerals. The Cardinals actually put them on their sleeves. But it never lasted.
On Jan. 22, 1929, the Yankees announced their uniform backs would carry numbers in the coming season and all future seasons. But the Bombers' home opener against the Red Sox was rained out and they didn't take the field until April 18, two days after the Cleveland-Soon-to-be-Named-Something-Else debuted their numbers.
There you go. FishOn words to live by: Being lucky is usually better than being good. And it never hurts to pray for rain.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
