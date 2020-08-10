We here at FishOn took it on the chin a bit from a regular reader for an item we included in last week's column about a 5-foot sand tiger shark that was caught in Manchester's inner harbor by a recreational fisherman.
We thought the details — and the photo — were interesting. Our reader, in a lengthy email, decried the story as distasteful and biased (we suppose against sharks). And while we weren't accused of promoting the killing of sharks, we were criticized for not discouraging it. That doesn't seem quite fair, but OK.
For the record, we here at FishOn have no firm policy on sharks except we wish that every single one of them would stay far, far away from us as we splash about in the ocean. That's it. Pretty simple. They go their way, we'll go ours.
The reader also doled out some penance. It was suggested we should atone by watching something called "Shark Week," which apparently runs on the Discovery Channel. That would show us how awesome and fascinating sharks are.
But when the reader conceded the show often exaggerates and is not always factually accurate, we took a pass. We get enough of that with this column.
Well, that was before we read that the show is being hosted by former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, who is must-see TV all by himself. Consider what the champ said in "Tyson vs Jaws: Rumble on the Reef" about his helper and trainer, Paul de Gelder, an Australian Navy diver who lost and arm and a leg in a 2009 shark attack:
"Listen, this is not a good time to make me feel confident in there, seeing this guy who's got one arm and one leg missing."
And it goes on from there. So yes, we will be watching "Shark Week" and we thank our regular reader for the tip.
Were there monitors aboard the Monitor and Merrimack?
On Wednesday, NOAA Fisheries will host a webinar to give the rundown — and take questions — on how it expects to safely redeploy at-sea monitors and other observers back on Northeast groundfish vessels on Aug. 14 during the coronavirus pandemic. Should be a doozie.
The agency already has put documents related to the presentation online on its event page, including the safety precautions to be followed by the contractors that supply monitors and observers.
Among others, it calls for testing observers for COVID-19 prior to their first deployment. But the frequency of the testing thereafter "depends on the operational plan adopted by the specific provider." It also said observers will undergo daily body temperature checks prior to deployment and while deployed at sea.
Observers are instructed to follow sanitation protocols on deck, in the galley and in the bunk area, as well as keeping "face-to-face interaction to an absolute minimum between observers, crew and shore-based workers."
Here's one that is sure to spark plenty of comment: An observer found to be symptomatic at sea must inform the vessel captain and the provider and "monitor symptoms and remain in isolation on the vessel, if possible, until the vessel lands in port."
They also must wear a mask at all times and use separate bathroom facilities, if available.
The webinar is set for Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can access it from the event page, www.fisheries.noaa.gov/event, where you'll also find the meeting number, password and the phone numbers and access codes to join by video system and phone.
Baseball quiz question
On this date in 2003, Braves shortstop Rafael Furcal became the 12th player to turn an unassisted triple play when he went for the defensive hat trick against the Cardinals. Who was the last Red Sox player to turn an unassisted triple play? The answer is turning three below.
From Russia with lyulyub
Ah, Mother Russia. Such a helpful mamasha. There she was in 2016, ready to assist us with our presidential election. And we didn't even have to ask. The Ukraine. Syria. Chechnya. Afghanistan. Her good works are everywhere. Da? Da.
Now comes word that, in a shocking development, Russia actually is trying to do something legitimately beneficial for someone other than Russia itself. According to the TASS news agency, by way of Fox News, the Russian state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, plans to remove the most radioactive items from the country's Arctic seafloor — including sunken icebreakers, nuclear submarines and reactors with spent fuel. Of course, the Soviet military deliberately scuttled most of the vessels and reactors during the Cold War and just left them there. But now might not be the time to quibble.
"Tass reported that the objects create 90% of the background radiation in the Russian Arctic," according to the Fox News story. "A spokesman for the Russian state atomic energy corporation told TASS that these include reactors with spent fuel from submarines K-11, K-19 and K-40, the intact subs K-27 and K-159 and spent nuclear fuel from the icebreaker, Lenin."
The cost is estimated at about $328 million, which is just walking around money for your average oligarch.
Baseball quiz answer
There have been 15 players who have turned unassisted triple plays in the major leagues and none have done it twice. The last Red Sox to do it was shortstop John Valentin on July 8, 1994, against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park. In the sixth inning, Red Sox lefty Chris Nabholz gave up a single to Mike Blowers and walked Keith Mitchell. With the runners moving, Marc Newfield hit a soft liner right at Johnny Val. He caught it, stepped on second and tagged the incoming Mitchell for the final out. The game also was the major league debut for an 18-year-old shortstop named Alex Rodriguez, who batted ninth for the Mariners and went 0-for-3.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
