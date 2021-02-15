We here at FishOn love the open road and have since we were wee FishOners. We've always played a game out on the interstate, attaching the jersey numbers of our favorite athletes to the exit signs. When giving directions, we'd tell our friends to get off at The Yaz. Or the Jo Jo. Or The Espo. We may not be deep in our pursuits, but we are narrow in our focus.
So it was last week, when tooling southbound on Route 128, that we noticed with alarm that our world had shifted. As we approached The Brady at Craft Road/Rust Island Road, we were startled to see that Exit 12 had turned into Exit 55 and The Wilt at Exit 13 was now Exit 54.
Ditto The Cooze at Exit 14 (now Exit 53), The Pedroia at Exit 15 (now Exit 50), The Turk at Exit 16 (now Exit 49) and The Havilcek at Exit 17 (now Exit 48). And on and on. We were like Billy Pilgrim, unstuck in time and space.
Well, this aggression will not stand, man. We remain undaunted. Exit 55 is now the McGinest. Exit 54 is The Bruschi. Nice symmetry there. Exit 53 is the Drysdale. Exit 50 is The Mookie. Exit 49 is The Guidry and Exit 48 is The Jimmy Johnson.
A full listing of all of our new Route 128 exit names is available through The Smithsonian c/o FishOn. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope and two shares of GameStop stock.
A few housekeeping items
If you hold any Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office permits in addition to a federal lobster permit, The Man wants to know where you've been and what all you've been doing.
NOAA Fisheries is reminding folks that if you hold any GARFO fishing permit in addition to your federal lobster permit, you must report all your of your fishing activity, including lobstering, in state and federal waters. They'd also like to know who picked out that shirt for you.
If you hold only a GARFO-issued American lobster permit, you do not have to report your fishing trips to the feds. But they still suggest you change that shirt.
Questions? Answers? Hot tips on a seahorse? Check out GARFO's eVTR webpage for more information.
Also, the New England Fishery Management Council is seeking an independent contractor to help support and document the work of the council's new Scallop Survey Working Group. Codependent contractors need not apply.
Letters of interest and supporting materials must be received by the council no later than 8 a.m. on March 1. After that? Hit the bricks.
Complete details about the contractor’s full range of responsibilities, desired experience, and application submission instructions can be found in the council's request for proposals on its website, nefmc.org.
FishOn baseball quiz question
And so we bid adieu to Andrew Benintendi, whom the Red Sox traded last week to the Royals in a three-team deal that also included the Mets. Benintendi's marquee moment with the Sox was his game-saving catch on Alex Bregman's bases-loaded liner in the bottom of the ninth that preserved Boston's 8-6 victory in Game 4 of the 2018 American League Championship Series.
So riddle us this: Of the 18 Boston players to appear in the game, how many still are with the Red Sox? The answer is packing its bag down below.
Bear with us
Let's not be narrowly thinking the Coast Guard is only doing their rescue voodoo out on the bounding main. They've got some land chops, as well.
Consider: On Feb. 7, the Coasties were called upon to fly one of their Jayhawk MH-60 helicopters into the wilderness north of Haines, Alaska, to help rescue a backcountry snowboarder who had been — wait for it — mauled by a bear after accidentally disturbing the bear's den.
The crew lowered a rescue swimmer (that had to be a tough swim) to evaluate the man's injuries, then used a litter to hoist him. The rescue swimmer and a flight corpsman then tended to the boarder as they flew to Juneau, where he received more extensive care for head, arm and hand injuries. Fortunately, he survived.
So, a one-if-by-land rescue to go along with all of those two-if-by-sea heroics. Versatility, as always, will out.
FishOn baseball quiz answer
Of the 18 Red Sox to venture between the white lines in that game, only seven remain. They are J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Christian Vazquez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes. Of course, that could change any minute.
And an addendum to last week's trivia question regarding the great Philadelphia Athletics manager Connie Mack: We received several emails and calls regarding Mack's formal name.
As pointed out by Essex Shellfish Constable Billy Knovak, a true ball junkie, Mack's full name was Cornelius Alexander McGillicuddy. "No wonder he changed it," said Larry Chalmers, Rockport's electrician to the patricians who always cuts right to the heart of the matter. Or at least its spleen.
Also, former Gloucester City Councilor Paul McGeary checked in from Fresno, California, to point out that Mack's roots were in the Bay State. The Tall Tactician was born Dec. 22, 1862 in East Brookfield, Massachusetts. So there you go. More news you can use.
We close with a special day-after-Valentines, Happy Tet fisheries management trivia question:
Question -- What U.S. president created the first federal agency dedicated to fishing and fisheries?
Answer — In 1871, our old pal Ulysses S. Grant, who also holds the distinction of actually being buried in Grant's Tomb, created the United States Commission of Fish and Fisheries. That means its progeny, NOAA Fisheries, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
So, where's the bash? Ain't no party like a fish party.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
