FishOn: They say the oceans are speeding up

As we write this, the far-flung FishOn staff is staring right down the barrel of some time off, so we're going to get right to the point.
We here at FishOn exist on a simple mantra of tolerance and equanimity. Right up until we simply can't stand it. Then we start planning dinner parties for 12 with recipes from our favorite Heather Atwood cookbook, "The Scorched Earth."
We held our quadrennial FishOn caucus last week and like the Iowa Democratic Party, things didn't go quite as the coach drew it up. But once we ditched the app and booted up the official FishOn abacus, the mood of the people rang out clear as a klaxon.
We are sad soldiers in the post-Mookie world.
We won't bore you with all the reasons why we hate this trade. There's so much more with which to bore you. It's just that once you have a Mookie in your life, it's hard to let it go.
We will just say this: This is the type of trade that can haunt franchises for years onto decades. Mark our words. And if, inconceivably, it turns out we were wrong, forget we ever said a thing. Mookie who?
Quick post-Mookie quiz: The Red Sox have had 11 players win 12 Most Valuable Player Awards (Ted Williams won two, in 1946 and 1949) and Mookie Betts won it in 2018. How many of the 11 players did the Red Sox trade after they had won the award?
Quick post-Mookie quiz answer: Betts is the third.
On April 8, 1916, the Sox traded centerfielder Tris Speaker, who won the MVP in 1912 to become the franchise's first American League MVP, to the Cleveland Indians for Sad Sam Jones, Fred Thomas and $50,000.
On Jan. 23, 1981, after botching his contract renewal, the Sox traded centerfielder Fred Lynn, who won the MVP in 1975, and pitcher Steve Renko to the California Angels for Jim Dorsey, Joe Rudi and Frank Tanana.
Hey, where's the fire?
It turns out that those pesky oceans not only are warming at fairly alarming rates, but they also have the cheek to be speeding up at the same time.
According to a new study published in the Science Advances journal, three-quarters of the planet's ocean waters have jumped the gun and sped up their pace in a development that scientists didn't anticipate occurring until global warming became even more acute.
According to a story in the Washington Post, the accelerating pace of the oceans is being driven by faster winds that add more energy to the surface of the ocean.
"That in turn produces faster currents and an acceleration of ocean circulation," the Post story stated. "The new research found that 76% of the global ocean is speeding up, when the top 2,000 meters of the ocean are taken into account. The increase in speed is most intense in tropical oceans and especially the vast Pacific."
The story went on to say that scientists don't really know what the acceleration means. But let's face it: None of this stuff ever turns out to be anything good.
"But they may include impacts in key regions along the eastern coasts of continents, where several currents have intensified," the story said. "The result in some cases has been damaging ocean hotspots that have upended marine life."
See? It's never anything good.
Plot a course for boating
Get a hankering for the high seas? The American Boating Club has got you covered.
The ABC is offering a seven-week boating course at Gloucester High School, beginning Feb. 27, that will teach the basics on navigation rules, safety equipment, emergency procedures, marine radio and other electronics, boat handling, trailering and chart work.
The nationally accepted course, recognized by all states and the Coast Guard for exceeding the minimum requirements for the National Recreational Boating Safety Program, is set to meet 7 to 9 each Thursday night.
The course costs $65 for student manuals and plotting tools, though families may share materials at a reduced cost. It is open to all adults and children 12 and older.
Register online at beverly-usps.org. Questions should go to Bob Duncan at 878-518-2432 or rjduncan310@gmail.com.
Fugu? Same to you
You've heard of the fugu, also known as blowfish, sans Hootie? It is considered high delicacy in Japan and other parts of Asia, with 20 million pounds consumed annually, if not necessarily safely. But what's true culinary experience without a little risk?
It's allure apparently stems from not only its delicate texture and taste, but from the fact that, if not properly prepared it can kill you deader than the prospects for the 2020 Red Sox.
Since 2000, more than 20 diners in Japan have died from ingesting the toxin — tetrodotoxin — that resides in the fish's intestines, ovaries and liver (damn, all the good parts) and is 1,200 times deadlier than cyanide. And the best part? If you do ingest it and the toxin does what toxins do, you remain conscious to the end.
Bon appetit!
Well, good news: Japan now exports toxin-free fugu, so you can prepare a full meal of marinated fugu skins, sashimi, deep-fried fugu, sushi and hot pot with milt (please look it up and don't make us tell you what that is) and vegetables.
So, have seconds. Have ours.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
