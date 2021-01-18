FishOn: To boldly go where no ocean science has gone before

The Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute has been running a virtual lecture series during the pandemic called the GMGI Science Hour that has featured some heavy hitters in genomics research, marine research and other life sciences.
Curiously, we here at FishOn have not been asked to participate. Perhaps we just keep it too real. Or perhaps GMGI heard what our guidance counselor told us in high school, that with math scores like ours he'd be lucky to get us into prison. Just another example of the man trying to keep us down.
On Thursday, GMGI will host the first installment of the new year with a lecture by Vincent Pieribone, the vice chairman of OceanX.
You may have read in these very pages of the Gloucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com of GMGI's new alliance with OceanX — one of the world's premier marine research explorers and storytellers of the deep — and the prospects of shared ocean research missions.
Pieribone will discuss the adventures of OceanX and where ocean science goes from here. The lecture is set to commence at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom and requires registration. You may register online at http://bit.ly/3nXalvO.
Pieribone's lecture will be followed by a Q&A session moderated by Andrea Bodnar, GMGI's science director.
So get real and go virtual.
FishOn special Martin Luther King Day hockey/baseball quiz question
On this date in 1958, Willie O'Ree became the first Black player to skate in the National Hockey League and, of course, the first Black player in the history of the Bruins.
About 18 months later, the Red Sox became the last of the 16 major league franchises to integrate — 13 years after Jackie Robinson and the Dodgers — when what Black player debuted on July 21, 1959?
Lean in on lean U.S. seafood
How are those New Year's resolutions coming along? Still living to tell the tale? Here's something that might help on the diet front. The nice folks at NOAA Fisheries have come up with five ways for us to incorporate more U.S. seafood into our diets.
We believe the first method should be to move to Gloucester. Inexplicably, it isn't. But here they are via NOAA Fisheries:
1) Start the day with a seafood breakfast. It suggests an Alaskan salmon potato breakfast hash, which we would definitely try. It also suggests a smoked bluefish omelet and a shrimp and spinach omelet, which we wouldn't try without a shotgun pressed against our spine. Sorry, eggs are the enemy.
2) Ditch proteins high in saturated fats — such as certain cuts of beef, lamb and pork — and replace it with seafood. Do you find shrimp and broccoli alfredo appealing? Of course. We always knew it was you, alfredo. How about an Alaskan pollock gyro? Or a seafood pizza?
3) Don't be afraid to do the can-can. Canned seafood, such as tuna, sardines, salmon and crab, are touted as versatile, convenient and budget friendly. You could have a wild Pacific albacore tuna melt or a crab salad. You can have the spicy sardine linguine. We may also have ours.
4) Seaweeds to the rescue. Full of omega-3 fatty acids, they are an easy substitute. So get yourself a big bowl of chicken kelp soup, rustle up some bull kelp salsa or assemble a shrimp and cucumber seaweed salad. Maybe. But probably not.
5) Let your seafood do double duty, using leftovers as a culinary sequel. This especially works well with lobster (lobster mac n' cheese and lobster rolls spring to mind). You can always go with fish tacos or grilled fish with marinated citrus salad or a fish sandwich with chili-lime mayonnaise. Now you're talking.
These and a bunch of other U.S. seafood recipes are available at NOAA Fisheries' FishWatch website at fishwatch.gov.
FishOn special Martin Luther King Day hockey/baseball quiz answer
Infielder Elijah Jerry Green Jr., best known by his nickname Pumpsie, debuted with the Red Sox in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago. He entered the game in the top of the eighth as a pinch runner for Dick Wertz and then moved to shortstop. On Dec. 11, 1962, the Red Sox traded him and Tracy Stallard to the Mets for Felix Mantilla. You might recall Pumpsie's brother Cornell Green, a Pro Bowl safety for the Dallas Cowboys from 1962 to 1974.
Checking under the virtual cushions for spare bitcoin
Every now and then, we here at FishOn come across a story that has nothing to do with fishing or the oceans, but could serve as a cautionary tale for loyal FishOners. And so it is with James Howells and his lost temple of bitcoin.
Howells, a 35-year-old British engineer in south Wales, accidentally threw away the hard drive of his computer in 2013. He claims it contained a bitcoin fortune, worth as much as 200 million pounds sterling.
"I had two identical hard drives and I threw out the wrong one," Howells explained to The Guardian newspaper.
Hey, we once mistakenly filled our car's radiator with laundry detergent, so who are we to judge?
The local authorities in the city of Newport refuse to let him dig around in the landfill.
"The cost of digging up the landfill, storing and treating the waste could run into hundreds of millions of pounds — without any guarantee of either finding it or it still being in working order," the city's council spokeswoman told the newspaper.
So Howells has upped the ante, promising to give the council a big bit of his bitcoin — 25%, or perhaps as much as 50 million pounds, if it would allow a search. So far, no go.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
