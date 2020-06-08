We here at FishOn get most of our news from the man with cleft stick that visits our village, barring the monsoon, on a semi-regular basis. It's a bit cumbersome, but that's the price you pay for enlightenment. At least he doesn't do a podcast.
That's how we learned that President Donald Trump traveled up to our neck of the woods — well, Maine — last Friday and held a roundtable discussion with members of the Pine State's seafood industry. Though, according to our crack FishEye investigative team onsite, the tables were actually horizontal. We plan a 10-part series.
Trump, as you might have heard, signed a proclamation re-opening the 5,000 square-mile Northeast Canyon and Seamounts — which lie about 130 miles of Cape Cod — to commercial fishing. With one sweep of the pen, Trump heartened commercial fishing interests in Maine and beyond and enraged conservation and environmental groups throughout the solar system.
The marine national monument has been a wren's nest of contention from the day in 2016 that President Barack Obama signed it into existence. Obama used the 1906 Antiquities Act —not exactly the bedrock legislation for national fisheries management — to create the first marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean.
Fishing interests and some legal scholars howled that using the Antiquities Act was nothing more than an end-run around the Magnuson Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act and the established process for managing the nation's fisheries. The creation of the marine national monument, fishermen said, robbed them of one of their richest fishing grounds for lobsters, crabs, tuna, scallops and other species.
Conservationists and environmentalists were jubilant in their belief that one of the most pristine habitats on the East Coast had been preserved and protected.
But as we all know, nothing is forever in Washington, D.C. Now the roles are reversed.
As of Friday, fishermen again can access the area.
But anyone who thinks this particular dust-up is over should put their heads on their desk and sit quietly. Trump's proclamation surely will be challenged in the courts by environmental and conservation interests and the fight will again be on.
Great. Just what we need right now. More battle lines.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Question
On this date in 1979, the Kansas City Royals selected two players in baseball's annual free agent draft who, while never playing a game in the major leagues, went on to become stars in the NFL and members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Who are the two players? The answer lurks below.
New skipper at the helm
We caught up with Dan McKiernan on Friday for a piece we're doing on the newly appointed director of the state Division of Marine Fisheries. McKiernan is a veteran of more than 30 years at DMF and spent much of his formative time with the agency doing sampling and field work off Gloucester lobster boats. So he's got that going on. If this director gig doesn't work out, we can always get him a job as a stern man on one of the local boats. Perhaps the Larry Who Will Not Be Named will have a spot for him.
The new boss had some interesting things to say about the pressing issues on the agency's agenda, including the legal and regulatory challenges the state's lobster industry faces over whale entanglements and the $28 million in federal fisheries aid headed to Massachusetts.
So, you should keep your peepers peeled for that story.
Blue Money
How about a helpin' of good news? NOAA announced last week that the U.S. marine economy, known in certain circles as the Blue Economy, grew faster in 2018 than the overall national economy and now is worth about $373 billion (otherwise known as ballplayer money).
The agency's report said our marine-related gross domestic product grew by 5.8% from 2017 to 2018, while the national GDP rose 5.4%.
"The marine economy statistics clarify just how dependent America is on our waters," said Nicole LeBoeuf, acting director of NOAA's National Ocean Service. "It is nearly impossible for most Americans to go a single day without eating, wearing or using products that come from or through our coastal communities."
Of course, the news comes as the marine economy — including tourism and recreation, commercial fishing and seafood processing — are being eviscerated by the economic spent fuel of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increasing value of the marine economy to the nation also underscores the position of fishing industry stakeholders and members of the state's congressional delegation who insist the federal government must significantly supplement the initial $28 million in aid allocated to the Massachusetts seafood industry to have a whisper's chance of providing any substantive relief.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Answer
With their fourth-round selection (No. 99 overall), the Royals selected future Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino out of Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, where he was 22-0 in his career as a pitcher. Then in the 18th round, the Royals used the 463rd overall pick on a shortstop from Granada Hills (Calif.) High School by the name of John Elway. Neither player signed with the Royals. Elway re-entered the draft in 1981 and was taken by the Yankees in the second round. He played 42 games with Oneonta in the New York-Penn League the next year, hitting .318. And for that he pocketed a cool $140,000 from Yankee owner George Steinbrenner.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
