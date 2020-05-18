FishOn: Trump pushing growth of US seafood markets

As we sit to answer the clamor for yet another FishOn magnus opus, we see that the sun is shining, the winds have calmed and the boys, Foster and Willie, are saddled up and waiting imperiously at the door, threatening an indoor magnus opus of their own.
So, time's a wastin'. Let's not tempt the fates. To the items!
OK, but where does bleach fit in?
You may have heard that President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order promoting the competitiveness and economic growth of the U.S. seafood industry and you're probably wondering what it all means.
We don't have the foggiest notion. So we went directly to the primary source — NOAA Fisheries Assistant Director Chris Oliver —for an explanation.
Oliver, in a statement announcing the order, said it specifically calls for the expansion of sustainable U.S. seafood production through more efficient and predictable aquaculture permitting, cutting-edge research and development, regulatory reform to maximize commercial fishing and enforcement of "common-sense restrictions" on seafood imports that do not meet U.S. standards.
"As part of this effort, the Department of Commerce will co-chair a newly established Seafood Trade Task Force," Oliver wrote. "The strategy will identify opportunities to improve access to foreign markets through trade policy and negotiations, resolve technical barriers to U.S. seafood exports and otherwise support fair market access for U.S. seafood products."
There you go. A task force. It's only a matter of time now before we get this all under a control.
Elementary, my dear Watson
Back in April, which seems like an eon or two ago, we wrote a story about Gloucester Biotechnology Academy student Emily Ryan, whose internship at Cambridge-based Sherlock Biosciences landed her smack in the middle of the effort to develop a diagnostic test to accurately identify the presence of COVID-19 virus in humans.
The 22-year-old Ryan, a proud Gloucester gal and 2016 graduate of Gloucester High School, is part of Sherlock's select research team on the project and its work in the past few weeks has attracted significant attention. Sherlock has partnered with Cepheid, a molecular diagnostics company, in the effort that has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
On May 6, the Boston Herald ran a story about the work at Sherlock and stated its coronavirus antibody test is 1,000 times more sensitive than others.
Curiously, that is how we've always thought of ourselves.
"It can detect really low concentrations of the antibodies that are being produced and as a consequence, we can detect the production of the antibody response much earlier than other tests can," the story quoted David Walt, professor of pathology at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Walt, of course, is one of the three founders of Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute along the Gloucester waterfront.
So, we've got a GMGI founder and a soon-to-be-graduating student from GMGI's Gloucester Biotechnology Academy right at the heart of the research into the world's most serious health problem. We say that puts us in good hands.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Question
On this date in 2004, 40-year-old Arizona Diamondbacks lefthander Randy Johnson became the oldest pitcher to throw a perfect game when he blanked the Atlanta Braves, 2-0. Johnson also became one of five pitchers to throw a no-hitter in both the American and National leagues. Who are the other four? The answer is throwing gas down below.
Parsley gets a reprieve. Maybe
In last week's FishOn, already deemed an instant classic, we asked which is the greatest grocery ripoff, celery or parsley? The question was based our own inability to ever finish either before they wilt into oblivion.
It turns out that many — including local cooking maven Heather Atwood — share our frustrations with the ubiquitous recipe items. But it's one thing to whine — this we know from a lifetime's experience — and another to seize the challenge and offer a solution.
Thank goodness for FishOn reader Pam Poulin, who not only felt our pain, but offered a cool tip for keeping parsley fresh: "Clip the ends like you would with fresh cut flowers. Grab a 4-8 oz glass/cup, place parsley in the cup and fill it with water and put it on your kitchen counter. Do not refrigerate. Make sure to refill the water every few days. It will last a few weeks like this."
Now, we're talking. Atwood also suggested we check out the reusable and washable mesh produce storage bags that are available in some grocery stores and online.
Alas, poor celery, no storage tips for you. And thus you remain on the outs. Hit the bricks.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Answer
The Big Unit joined Cy Young, Jim Bunning, Hideo Nomo and Nolan Ryan with no-hitters in each league. It was Johnson's second no-hitter and established the longest span between no-hitters for any pitcher with multiple no-nos. His first came against the Detroit Tigers on June 2, 1990, when he pitched for the Seattle Mariners. Nomo's second no-hitter came in his Red Sox debut on April 4, 2001, in Baltimore against the Orioles.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
