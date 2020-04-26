We here at FishOn thought this was the year. No Tom barking signals for the Pats for the first time in almost a quarter century. Bill looking for the next man up, someone like us, someone by God, who prizes ball security as much as he does. We may not be able to throw it, but we can hold onto the ball like nobody's business. OK, our punter was going to be busy. But no picks or fumbles, baby!
But it was not to be, For the 49th time since we became eligible for the NFL draft, the phone didn't ring, chirp, hum or, as the kids like to say, blow up. For the 49th time, the draft carousel turned yet again without us.
That's OK. We remain resolute. If fellow exile Kap — Colin Kaepernick to those not deemed unpersons — can take it, so can we. Just The Man keeping us down. Of course, Kap has his NFL settlement and his Nike dough and we're here cutting out coupons and wearing out the Dollar Store. Just sayin'.
And it's not like there isn't more than enough to do right here, right now. It's just that we thought this was the year.
Oh, the humanity.
RIP Nicolo Vitale
We didn't know Nicolo Vitale personally, though we suspect that our paths at least crossed a few dozen times and we probably would have recognized him even if we didn't know him, even if we'd never howdy'd or shook, as they say in Texas. It's the nature of a small town. Yes, we're a city, but we're really a very small town. Especially along the waterfront.
For the second time since December 2015, we had to write about a local commercial fisherman dying while fishing. The first was David "Heavy D" Sutherland, the captain of the Orin C. And now 49-year-old Nicolo Vitale, who died a week ago after going into the water as his boat, the Miss Sandy, returned home from fishing.
We try to keep this space light, a little Monday cornucopia of interesting items, particularly with a flavor of fishing, the waterfront and the oceans, with a little baseball thrown in. It's a nice mix.
But this week? This week we're not really feeling it.
There were a few things from this tragedy that stood out for us as the week played out: The genuine outpouring of grief from the entire fishing community at the loss of one of their own — particularly within our legendary Sicilian-descended fishing contingent. It was as honorable as it was wrenching.
Then there was the performance of the Coast Guard and the Good Samaritan efforts of all the fishermen out that day in the search for Vitale in the water. Selfless doesn't being to cover it.
And by far, the most poignant vista was Thursday, as we were making our way along the docks at Harbor Cove, and we looked over to the boats tied up at Felicia Oil — the Razzo, the Miss Sandy, the Miss Trish II and others — and all had their American flags at half-mast to honor the passing of Nicolo Vitale. Those were the same boats, among others, such as the Angela + Rose and the Santo Pio, that searched for him when he went overboard.
Like we said, small town.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Question
On this date in 1963, the Red Sox beat the White Sox 9-5 at Fenway Park in a game that featured two players who played in the major leagues and the NBA — one of whom is the only player ever to win a World Series championship and an NBA championship. Who are the two players? Quiz answer doing double-duty down below.
Good golly, Miss Molly
You may have seen the story we had in last Friday's GLoucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com about Molly Lutcavage, of large pelagics research fame, and her star turn in an episode of this season's "Wicked Tuna." Variety called it "Boffo!!"
Well, we got a gracious email from Molly later that day with an update on her whereabouts. When we interviewed her in the story she was scouring the landscape for flights to Hawaii and rushing the impending travel restrictions so she could fly back to the islands to resume work.
Apparently, she got back there. And now, according to her missive, she's stuck there. Lutcavage reported that all flights back to the mainland are grounded and it appears she's going to be there for a while. Of course, "there" is the island of Kauai, which is a template for paradise. So there are worse places. But still. Nothing sadder than being far away and just can't find your way home.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Answer
The players were Red Sox starting pitcher Gene Conley and White Sox reliever Dave DeBusschere. Conley won a World Series with the 1957 Milwaukee Braves and won three NBA championships (1959, 1960, 1961) with the Celtics.
DeBusschere went on to become an NBA Hall of Famer playing with the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. He was a player-coach in Detroit and later a starting forward and an instrumental piece in the Knicks' 1970 NBA championship.
As always no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
