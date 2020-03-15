The event closures, postponements and cancellations flooded into the news at the end of last week and the reality of life in the time of novel coronavirus was driven home with extreme prejudice. The far-flung FishOn staff seems to be holding up well in these early days of the burgeoning public health crisis and we hope the same for you and yours. By now, surely you know the drill. Go wash something.
There were a few fishing-related events — some of which we'd already advanced in the pages of the Gloucester Daily Times and on our online platform, gloucestertimes.com — that have been impacted and may have escaped your notice:
* NOAA Fisheries canceled the scoping meetings for revisions to the management plan for the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary that were scheduled last week at the New England Aquarium and Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop, and this Wednesday, March 18, at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. NOAA said it is organizing an online meeting via webinar for later in March. More details to come.
* The Massachusetts Environmental Police has canceled its Tuesday, March 17, workshop at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers to train conservation law enforcement officers on lobster biology and the detection of illegal removal of eggs from females. Organizers hope to reschedule the workshop to a later date.
* The Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association has cancelled its 2020 MLA Annual Weekend & Industry Trade Show that was set for April 17 in 18 in Hyannis. Vendors may roll over their exhibit space payment to the 2021 show or receive a refund. Registered guests at the Resort & Conference Center will receive full refunds for room packages.
* The last fortnight was a tough one for Diversified Communications. The Portland, Maine-based trade event organizer on March 3 indefinitely postponed its Boston-based Seafood Expo North America, set for this week, because of concerns over the escalating spread of the coronavirus. Seven days later, it was forced to pull the plug on its Seafood Expo Global show set for April 21 to 23 in Brussels, Belgium.
It appears Diversified has narrowed its options for rescheduling the Boston show. In a survey it sent to exhibitors — including the city of Gloucester — and buyers, Diversified offered up two potential alternatives to the shuttered March 15-17 show: May 31-June 2 and Sept. 22-23. We'll check in with city officials this week to see if they have a preference. Stay tuned.
* And finally, in the cancellation that may hurt the most, our pal Paul Murphy put the kibosh on his annual St. Patrick's Day bash because of health concerns over large gatherings, sending more than a dozen corned beefs into the freezer. The beer and Jameson apparently will keep.
The far-flung FishOn staff, always ready to help, suggested he reschedule the party as a combined Independence Day and St. Patrick's Day. We'll call it the 4th of St. Pats, the holiday named for St. Patrick driving Tom Brady out of New England.
Quick back-to-back baseball quizzes
In the absence of baseball, we offer not one, but two quick baseball quizzes:
On March 13, 1960, what major league baseball team became the first U.S. professional sports team to put the players' names on the back of their jerseys?
What happened on the same date in 1953 in Boston that led it to be known as Black Friday? Answers down below.
Something fishy with the Three Stooges
It never fails. We referenced the holy trinity of comedy in last week's FishOn — "This fish looks like Moe ... It is Moe." — and that always brings out the Stooges fans. With that in mind, we offer our five favorite fishing-related lines from various Three Stooges episodes:
5: Larry to Moe: "Why don't catfish have kittens? — "Playing the Ponies" from 1937 with Moe, Larry and Curly.
4: Larry to Moe: "We're known as the fish market duet."
Moe to Larry: "The fish market duet?"
Shemp to Moe: "Yeah, we sing for the halibut." — "Dunked in the Deep" from 1949 with Moe, Larry and Shemp.
3: Larry to Moe: "You know, fish is great brain food."
Moe to Larry: "You should fish for a whale." — "Pardon My Clutch" from 1948 with Moe, Larry and Shemp.
2: Moe to Larry: "We can buy a yacht."
Larry to Moe: "And go fishing."
Moe to Larry: "You got worms?"
Larry to Moe: "Yeah, but I'm going anyway." —"Three Dark Horses" from 1952 with Moe, Larry and Shemp.
1: And the No. 1 Stooges fishing references, hands down, from the boys' "The Fish Song." Feel free to sing along:
"We have rock cod, sea bass, albacore and pickerel; sand dab, yellowtail, tuna fish and mackerel; bluefish, sailfish, carp and tarpon, if you wish; swordfish, whitefish, herring and gefilte fish. And that ain't a-a-a-l-l-l." — "Cookoo Cavaliers" from 1940 with Moe, Larry and Curly.
Quick baseball quiz answers
On March 13, 1960, the Chicago White Sox, with maverick Bill Veeck at the helm, unveiled the new uniform element in an exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds in Tampa, Florida. His fellow owners — and most of his players — were apoplectic.
On the same date in 1953, Boston Braves owner Lou Perini announced he would seek permission from the National League to move the Boston Braves to Milwaukee, which then hosted the Braves' top minor league affiliate. On April 13, the club played its first game as the Milwaukee Braves.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.