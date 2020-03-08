The far-flung FishOn staff has collected at world headquarters, where we currently languish in quarantine. We don't, thankfully, have the novel coronavirus or anything truly threatening. We might have the Smith Corona virus, but that's just from typing too much.
Why the quarantine? It's just something our betters do on occasion, lest matters truly get out hand. If the laws didn't preclude it, they'd just as soon stake us to an anthill in the Australian outback, cover us with Kim Herrick's Berry Christmas jam and be done with it.
But we are FishOners and like the Dude, we abide. We are using our solitude to perfect our medical precautions. We are washing our hands every 12 seconds. We have shelved all unnecessary travel and we have cancelled our visit to the set of "Good Morning Wuhan." We are using sanitizing wipes on the boys, Foster and Willie. The lads have accepted the constant intrusion, though they don't seem too thrilled with their new pine scent.
Perhaps most importantly, at least if you listen to the experts, we have stopped touching our face.
Apparently that's the most vital thing of all. The New York Times actually had a story on how to stop touching your face last week. So we have turned our back on our face, which is not easy because we're actually quite close.
You may have read in these here pages of the Gloucester Daily Times — and upon its website, gloucestertimes.com — that the organizers of the upcoming Seafood Expo North America last week indefinitely postponed the international seafood trade show set for March 15 to 17 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center because of concerns over the spreading virus.
It was a wrenching decision for the organizer, Diversified Communications. But everyone we've spoken with who was set to go to the show expressed a certain measure of relief and a belief that Portland, Maine-based Diversified Communications made the right call.
The organizer stated it is committed to re-scheduling the show sometime, somewhere in 2020. But that could prove a daunting challenge. Convention facilities, particularly of the scale to handle a show of this magnitude, tend to book years in advance. And it's a seafood show, so by definition it has to be somewhere on the North American coast. You can't just move it to Worcester. It's not the PawSox.
So, if we're setting the betting line, we'd say it's probably 7-to-3 against the show even happening in 2020. We've been wrong before, but only once. We thought we were wrong, but it turned out we weren't.
Diversified Communications also is organizing the next huge international seafood show — the Seafood Expo Global — in Brussels, Belgium, April 21 to 23. It's two months away, but who knows how all of this is going to turn?
Chatty crabbys
Last week, as part of our public service campaign, we offered up a morsel about the state of Florida encouraging people to observe and report on horseshoe crabs having sex. Somewhat disturbingly, our inbox is stuffed with volunteers.
Anyway, now comes word from the journal Zoology that researchers in Japan have figured out that coconut crabs like to talk while having sex. Well, kinda, sorta.
"Researchers had known the critters made 'tapping-like sounds,' but they didn't know how or why," according to a story in the New York Post. "Now they do. Using X-ray movies and digital audio, the Japanese scientists figured out the invertebrates 'talk' to each other at every stage of mating — foreplay, orgasm and even the crabby equivalent of cuddling afterward."
Ready for this?
"The crustaceans moan by pulsating thin appendages known as scaphognathites, which draw air into their lungs," the story stated. "The appendages flap against hard plates in the crabs' gill channels, creating sound. The rate of the vibrations lets the crab produce different noises at different speeds, according to the study."
We are speechless. Here, we'll tap out what we think.
Hey this fish looks like Moe. It is Moe
Remember the Three Stooges's 1940 classic, "Rockin' Thru the Rockies," when Curly and Larry think they've caught a human-like fish, but it was just Moe they'd hooked? Cracks us up every time.
Now it turns out there is a fish that in someways is like humans. Say hello to the monkeyface prickleback.
The vegetarian fish, which dwells in tidal pools and can grow up to 3 feet in length, apparently has a digestive system similar to humans, according to a paper by couple of marine biologists from the University of California, Irvine.
"The fish, Cebidichthys violaceus, has an acidic stomach and small and large intestines," according to a story on the Seafoodnews.com website. "The monkeyfish prickleback is among just 5% of the 30,000 fish species that are vegetarian, nourishing themselves with the specialized algae in the tidal pools where they live."
And how does the monkeyface prickleback survive and even physically thrive on such a lean diet?
"We found that the monkeyface prickleback's digestive system is excellent at breaking down starch, which we anticipated," Donovan German, one of the researchers said in a release touting the paper. "But we also learned it has adapted to be very, very efficient at breaking down lipids, even though lipids comprise just 5% of the algae's composition. It is a compelling example of what we call 'digestive specialization' in the genome.
We have the same specialization. Except it's for pizza.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT
