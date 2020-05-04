We here at FishOn remain hunkered down, our faces masked, our glasses fogged. We are resolute in the face, the viral face if viruses have faces, of the whole COVID-19 global tour. We are Dudley Do-Right to its Snidely Whiplash. We are Smiley to its Karla. We say vaya con Dios to Texas and godspeed to Georgia. But we're in it for the long haul. We'd rather not go through this again.
We have gotten this far with a little help from our unexpected guest, Kim Jong-un, who was just looking for a little low-stress downtime and someplace to watch the 10-part Michael Jordan documentary. What a delightful dictator he turned out to be. OK, murderously autocratic. But so stylish. Our next haircut, when such things resume, is a given. We're going with the Kimmie.
We've also been really been helped by our literary friends. We've re-read the entire George V. Higgins catalog and made our way through all the books by Ross Thomas (and his pseudonym Oliver Bleeck) we could lay our hands upon.
We've re-read John Banville's "The Untouchable" and came away still convinced it's the best spy novel ever, with apologies to Eric Ambler's "Coffin for Dimitrios." We're sailing through the fiction and journalism of Joan Didion, though even the literary spirits know she's easier on sunny days and we haven't had too many of those. And we just started back on Ian McEwen and Jim Thompson.
We're re-running the bases through all of Roger Angell's masterful baseball works and Eliot Asinof's "Eight Men Out." Frankly, we're a tad out of breath.
It's a full house of old friends who are really starting to get sick of each other. Nice to know we're like everybody else. Comfort in that, sometimes.
Whales on a streak
Don't look now, but it looks as if the North Atlantic right whales are doing better in federal court than they are in the oceans. And, in the offing, they're putting the region's lobster industry into a very, very tight corner.
On Thursday, a federal judge ruled Massachusetts fisheries regulators violated the federal Endangered Species Act by allowing licensed lobstermen to use gear that could entangle the endangered right whales. Previously, a U.S. District Court judge in Washington D.C. ruled that NOAA Fisheries also has violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to stem entanglement, and thus, right whale deaths.
The lawsuit that led to Thursday's ruling was filed by Richard "Max" Strahan, who goes by the self-anointed moniker of the "Prince of Whales." Cute, but you just can't be giving yourself nicknames. It's like calling yourself brilliant or T-Bone. Those are judgments for others to make.
Strahan is unorthodox and, as we saw last year at a right whale meeting here at the Greater Atlantic Region Fishing Offices, more than a little vaudevillian. But he is tenacious in his defense of the whales and it doesn't appear anyone else has a more cogent reading of the Endangered Species Act.
That makes him and his legal strategy a force with which regulators and commercial lobstermen must reckon. For an industry already under assault by trade wars, bait shortages and the shuttering of its primary markets by the pandemic, this was not good news.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Question
On this date in 1939, with the Red Sox battling the Tigers at Briggs Stadium, rookie Ted Williams did something that might never have been seen before at the Detroit ball yard. In fact he did it twice. What did the Thumper do? Answer sitting in a cryogenic brew down below.
Don't forget your permission slips
How's that home-schooling going? Anybody learning anything? Anybody still speaking to each other? Got a Spicoli lurking? Hmm, just as we thought. You might need a field trip, even if it's the virtual kind.
We here at FishOn got you. Actually, it's the New England Aquarium that's got you. Either way, you be gotten.
The aquarium has launched two live web cameras to show how its staff takes care of the animals during its current public temporary closure because of that COVID-19 thing.
(And as a public service, we would advise that if you have pets of your own, don't let them watch this. The boys, Foster and Willie, watched it last week and appear to have some grievances about their own care. There's talk of a union. And the house always carries the whiff of insurrection. At least that's what we think that is.)
Anyway, get yourself to neaq.org and check out what goes on in the aquarium's 200,000-gallon ocean tank and its coral reef that's home to turtles, stingrays, eels sharks and the odd mermaid. Well, at least we hear she's odd. You can also get up close and personal with the African penguin colony that surrounds the tank.
All for the push of a button, 24/7, though the aquarium has its own suggested viewing times — such as feedings — which you may peruse online. So avail yourself of some of that there learning. And practice your gazintas.
We Miss Baseball Quiz Answer
It's Williams, so the answer by default has to include the uncertainty of myth. According to several accounts, Williams that day became the first hitter to hit a ball completely out of Briggs Stadium. And he did it twice.
Williams led off the second against Tiger righthander Roxie Lawson. According to Ben Bradlee Jr.'s great Williams biography, "The Kid: The Immortal Life of Ted Williams," Williams hit the first pitch he saw over the 120-foot rightfield roof. But it was foul by that much (imagine our thumb and forefinger this far apart).
In the fourth, Williams hit what many among the press box wags and Tigers cognoscenti considered the longest home run at Briggs Stadium up to that point, when he took Lawson up onto the roof in right center.
Teddy Ballgame was just warming up. In the fifth, Williams was up in the count 3-0 and Detroit catcher Rudy York said "You're not hitting, are you Kid?" Williams responded "I sure as hell am." He wasn't Kidding. The ball cleared everything in right and "landed across adjoining Trumbull Avenue, bouncing against a taxi garage on one hop."
And how about this: On an off day early that rookie season, Williams, according to the book, made his way to Gloucester, chartering a boat to take clubhouse guy Johnny Orlando and some of the clubhouse kids tuna fishing.
Which would have been better? Running into Williams down on the docks in '39 or hanging with heavyweight champion Jack Johnson when he fought here in 1906?
Too close to call. Everybody's safe.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
