We here at FishOn are engaged in a never-ceasing quest to identify those things that terrify us the most. Most recently, that search has brought us to the 2020 Boston Red Sox and the best protective pet ever, the terror crocodile.
The terror crocodile. The name says it all, really. It's right there with murder hornets and flying monkeys for apt monikers. According to a new study published last week in Terror Vogue — actually it was in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, which really should consider a title-change to Terror Vogue — the terror crocodiles were as long as modern-day buses and actually big and mean enough to prey on dinosaurs. You did not want to get in their way at the buffet at the Golden Corral.
The critters, also known as Deinosuchus, lived between 75 million and 82 million years ago in the Cretaceous period, according to a story in he New York Times. They were actually more akin to alligators than crocodiles, but we doubt that anyone had the gumption to tell them that.
"In addition to killing dinosaurs, the animals, because of their size, probably preyed on just about anything that wandered their way," the story in the Times stated. "Researchers found multiple bite marks on turtle shells and dinosaur bones. They also found that at least three species of Deinosuchus roamed what is now the United States and Mexico. Two species lived in the West, from Montana to northern Mexico, and another species lived along the Atlantic coastal plain, from New Jersey to Mississippi."
Forget the obvious scientific and historic implications. You know what we've found here, don't you? We found the new name for the National Football League franchise in Washington.
The Washington Deinos. Hail to the Deinos. Quick, somebody copyright that name. And don't forget our FishOn finder's fee.
As for the Red Sox, they really seem into it, don't they? Our only regret is that this isn't the regular 162-game season. If it were, we'd be watching something truly historic in its foulness and even more terrifying than terror crocs.
Good Samaritan? No, great Samaritan
Patrick Oliver is a longtime fisherman who lives in Claddagh, Ireland. Oliver was home last Thursday morning when he heard that two female paddle boarders had gone missing the previous night somewhere off Furbo Beach in County Galway.
"Mr. Oliver said when he heard they were missing on Thursday morning, he 'couldn't sit at home' and headed out with his son," according to the story in the Irish Times. "He said he was 'delighted' for the young womens' parents and that he had been thinking of 'the poor mother on the beach all night looking out for them'."
You can just hear the brogue, can't you?
Oliver and his 18-year-old son Morgan commenced searching. About 20 miles out, near the island of Inis Oirr, Morgan spotted the women. The two women — ages 23 and 17 — were still on their boards after 15 hours in the water, clinging to a lobster buoy.
"They were weak and tired of course, but they were sitting up and there was a little bit of chat out of them," Patrick Oliver told the Irish Times. "We got them into the boat and brought them into the island. The chopper landed there on the island."
Baseball quiz question
This is true. It may not seem it, but it is. On this date in 1957, a future Hall of Fame outfielder for the Phillies struck the same fan with foul balls on consecutive pitches. Who was the batter? Answer is ducking for cover down below.
A cod fish walks into a bar. Bartender says “Why the long face?”
We don't talk much about cod anymore. You know how it is with bad breakups. It's just too hard.
The Gulf of Maine cod fishery remains off limits for the region's recreational fishermen, with one exception. Literally, one exception.
NOAA Fisheries last week set its 2020 Gulf of Maine cod regulations for recreational anglers. And once again, one is the loneliest number.
Both private and for-hire permit holders will be allowed to keep only one cod per trip. The minimum size remains 21 inches.
But there is some good news: The agency added a spring open cod season for both private and for-hire sectors.
For private fishermen, the fall season remains Sept. 15 to 30. The additional open season is April 1 to 14.
The for-hire fall season has almost doubled. It now will run Sept. 8 to Oct. 7. NOAA Fisheries added April 1to 14 as the spring open season. There you go. Spring time in the Gulf of Maine. They say it's like Paris.
The regs for Gulf of Maine haddock remain the same as last year: Daily bag limit of 15, 17-inch minimum size. The open seasons are May 1 to Feb. 28 and April 1 to 30. The latter runs two weeks longer than last year.
Baseball quiz answer
In a game against the Giants at Connie Mack Stadium, Phillies outfielder Richie Ashburn lined a foul ball into the seats along the third base line, striking a woman named Alice Roth in the face and breaking her nose. As medics were carting off Roth on a stretcher, play resumed. On the very next pitch, Ashburn lined another foul ball into the stands, striking Roth on the leg, breaking a bone in her knee. Roth, who was at the game with her two grandsons, was the wife of Earl Roth, the sports editor of the Philadelphia Bulletin.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
