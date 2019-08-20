Food boat to serve up fish, education at farmers market

A 19-foot “food boat” will dock alongside rows of vendors on Thursday during the weekly Cape Ann Farmers Market at Stage Fort Park. And its one-man crew hopes to hook visitors into trying lesser known fish commonly landed in Gloucester for dinner.
Chef Aaron Budak from Tonno on Main Street will use the repurposed boat to give an interactive demonstration on how to easily cook local species of fish, and showcase the importance of local fishermen, from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
“We’re one of the few farmers markets in the country where our most local source of food is fish, and we want to support fishing in Gloucester,” said Nicole Bogin, director of the farmers market.
The boat was used for quahogging before it was donated to Eating with the Ecosystem, a Rhode Island-based non-profit that seeks to sustain local seafood and support local fishermen by educating communities across New England.
The organization brought the boat to the Cape Ann Farmers Market for the first time last summer thanks to an ongoing partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries. The boat will continue to visit farmers markets in the state after it stops in Gloucester.
In the meantime, Budak will show market goers how to turn species of fish caught by Gloucester fishermen into delicious dishes. Free samples of fish, such as white hake, pollock and types of flounder, cooked by Budak will be available.
“The demonstrations are for everybody,” said Kate Masury, program director for Eating with the Ecosystem. “It can even be fun for kids, since they get to see the whole fish and learn about the different species.”
Copies of Eating with the Ecosystem’s new eco-cookbook, “Simmering the Sea: Diversifying Cookery to Sustain Our Fisheries” will also be on sale for $20.
Devon Winkler, a member of the farmers market advisory board, hopes market goers understand the importance of Eating with the Ecosystem and its boat.
“This type of programming shows the connection food has to the consumer, and (the consumer) is able to understand how the fish gets to the market and onto their plates,” Winkler said.
The farmers market will also feature musicians ages 18 years old and younger at an open mic concert that was organized by a group of local youth.
This concert was first held at a Cape Ann Farmers Market last year to bring attention to gun violence. All proceeds from this concert will be donated to local nonprofits.
To sign up for a time slot at the concert, email gloucopenmic@gmail.com. For more information on Eating with the Ecosystem, go to www.eatingwiththeecosystem.org.
IF YOU GO
What: Cooking demo and tasting samples featuring locally caught species of fish.
When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cape Ann Farmers Market at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave.
How much: Free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.