A teenage son and grandson of fishermen is choosing to swap a life at sea for a life on land after gaining know-how at Gloucester High School and work experience.
“Since I am from Gloucester, everyone is a fisherman,” said Joseph Cabral, 16, of Gloucester, explaining that both his grandfather and father were fishermen for Yankee Fleet. “Everyone told me that I shouldn’t do that. That it is a dying industry.”
Over the past three decades, the fishing industry has undergone changes in regulations that dictate how much and where a fisherman can work. The changes have caused fishermen and their children to question what the future holds for the industry and themselves.
“I kept asking myself, ‘What if I am in my dad’s position when there are no more fish with all of the regulations,” Gloucester High junior said.
At first, Cabral didn’t know what he wanted to do. He knew he needed a career change but the options seemed slim.
Then he joined Gloucester High School’s Carpentry Program.
“I saw that as an opportunity to make a new start for myself, for my future, and for my kids’ future,” Cabral said.
During the program, students such as Cabral learn basic carpentry skills in the classroom, overview potential projects, collect needed materials, and then apply what they learn to construct sheds and small buildings.
The classroom was just the beginning for Cabral’s newfound passion. As soon as he finished his classes last June, Cabral joined Don Parsons of Parsons Construction for some real-life experience.
“When I showed up the first day, I was nervous,” Cabral said. He recalled making his way to West Gloucester to help build a house.
Parsons was impressed with Cabral’s knowledge and ability to execute assigned tasks.
“It was great because he knew how to measure and how to cut,” Parsons said. “If I was on staging assembling something, he could be down on the ground cutting.”
Over the course of the summer, Parsons worked to teach Cabral to be careful, take his time, and do it right.
“I have been doing this for almost 50 years and it was nice to pass some of my old tricks down,” Parsons laughed.
Cabral, now back for his third year in the carpentry program, appreciates the transferable skills.
“Everything that we do in the classroom is applied to everything that I did over the summer,” Cabral said. “I always had something different to do and it was always different energy every day.”
Cabral and Parsons were not the only ones who noticed the student’s developed skills. Peter and Kim Radochia said they did, too. They decided to donate surplus wood from Parsons’ project to build their home to Gloucester High’s carpentry program.
“He was able to learn a lot from those guys and you could see that everyday he would pick something else up,” Peter Radochia said.
Peter Radochia hopes the wood the couple donated will give students the opportunity to work with the type of materials that are being used in modern-day construction.
While Cabral still has a year of high school and a sea of possible career paths to navigate, he is confident that he would like to pursue carpentry after graduating.
“This is what I want to do. I like doing it. I enjoy doing it,” Cabral emphasized.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
